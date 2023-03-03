AI is powering travel experience across the world: 10 examples

Artificial Intelligence has taken over the world with every industry trying to leverage its capabilities and improve their operational effectives. Travel industry isn't far behind, with expectations and competition soaring to an all-time high companies have turned to new age AI told to smooth out turbulence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AI-powered chatbots and travel planners are now providing hassle-free customer service, personalised recommendations, flight forecasting and other advancements Passengers can now get personalised travel recommendations based on their travel history, get questions answered and even get their travel plans streamlined. On the other hand organisations are data crunching and analysing customer numbers for seamless travel experience for customers.

Here are 10 global travel companies embracing artificial intelligence efficiently

Sabre Corporation

It is an AI and machine learning solutions company for travel companies. Sabre Travel AI enables airlines and travel partners to access real-time customer insights, sends offers basis customer interest, reduce automation and generate more revenues. Along with Sabre's products for market and retail intelligence it also helps companies analyse customers with larger industry survey for informed business decisions.

IHG

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IHG, a worldwide hospitality company with 16 brands has introduced an AI-managed bedroom to enhance its services. In collaboration with Josh.ai, IHG is deploying natural language processing to understand voice commands. This allows guests to easily request music, streaming, and other amenities to improve their comfort during their stay.

Hyatt

Hyatt, a worldwide hotel chain, has integrated AI and travel through an AI-powered bed, the Bryte Restorative Sleep bed. It is also using sensors to monitor heart rate and breathing, the bed adjusts temperature and firmness for better sleep. Customers can preset movements to wake them up in the morning.

FLYR

FLYR's Cirrus platform leverages AI algorithms to analyze data from airlines, enabling travel companies to anticipate loading levels and adjust prices based on market trends. This revenue operating system accurately forecasts sales, booking activities, and other travel factors, keeping airlines ahead of the curve.

TripAdvisor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TripAdvisor's AI virtual voice tour is revolutionizing tourism in Orlando and Abu Dhabi. The project uses virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to offer a voice-directed tour of the chosen location. This includes information on restaurants, hotels, cultural spots, and popular attractions, based on what each consumer wants to learn about.

Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is an online platform connecting RV owners with renters. Using Outdoorsy's website, customers can find the right RV and contact the owner for more details. The company's AI-powered software also reviews customer behavior to detect potential fraud, ensuring greater transparency and trust in the platform.

KAYAK

KAYAK, a travel search engine, uses AI and machine learning to find flights, hotels, and amenities that meet the requirements of each traveler. Additionally, the company's AI-driven price prediction model predicts whether flight prices will increase or decrease, allowing KAYAK to recommend the optimal time for customers to purchase their flights.

SmarterTravel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SmarterTravel is an online hub that uses AI and machine learning to compile information on travel trends, destinations, hotels, travel tips, and gear. Customers can easily navigate through relevant resources and receive discount offers to make their dream destinations affordable.

Hopper

Hopper offers a mobile app to help travelers find discounted deals on hotels, flights, and rental cars. Additionally, Hopper's cloud platform employs AI and machine learning models to analyze years of travel data and price products accordingly. Companies that partner with Hopper can leverage this technology to offer competitive travel prices to their customers.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group offers a range of online products to facilitate global travel and has introduced an AI travel agent to further simplify trip planning. The virtual assistant enables customers to cancel flights, verify hotel reservations, and perform other simple tasks. Additionally, it can delve into more detailed information such as breakfast options and wheelchair accessibility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON