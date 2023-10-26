Alan Wake 2 steals the spotlight in gaming's Hall of Fame, gets amazing reviews

2023 has proven to be an exceptional year for gamers and critics alike. Just when enthusiasts thought the industry had peaked with hits like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Spider-Man 2, a new contender has emerged – Alan Wake 2. After a seemingly endless 13-year wait since the original Alan Wake, the sequel has arrived, and it's already garnering immense praise, proving to be a worthy addition to the gaming landscape.

Alan Wake 2 receives glowing reviews, hailed as a groundbreaking masterpiece.

Alan Wake 2 has received glowing reviews, securing a remarkable 92 on OpenCritic, and an impressive 89 for PS5 on Metacritic, while PC gamers are enjoying it even more with a solid 92. Numerous esteemed publications, including GameSpot, VGC, GamesRadar, The Gamer, and Dextero, have awarded the game perfect scores, hailing it as a groundbreaking masterpiece.

VGC, in their 10/10 review, lauds Alan Wake 2 as "massively confident, often groundbreaking, and full of surprises," praising its exceptional narrative and survival horror elements. TheSixthAxis, also giving it a perfect score, describes the game as a seamless blend of captivating storytelling and chilling horror, promising an experience that will both terrify and delight players. IGN, while rating it 9/10, commends the sequel as a superb survival horror that surpasses its cult-classic predecessor.

In a typical year, any game exceeding a 90 rating is a strong contender for Game of the Year, but 2023's abundance of exceptional titles is rewriting the rulebook, making it a monumental year for gamers and industry enthusiasts alike. These include both original creations and revamped classics like The Witcher 2. Notable AAA releases such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have all achieved critical acclaim, making the race for Game of the Year more competitive than ever before.

