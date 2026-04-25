Amazon Appliances Fest: 20+ deals on chimneys, refrigerators and more, up to 50% off

Honestly, there's never been a better time to fix that leaky, noise-making refrigerator you've been ignoring since last summer. Amazon's Appliances Fest has just gone live, and it's bringing over 20 deals on home appliances like chimneys, refrigerators, washing machines, and more, with prices slashed by up to 50%. Amazon Appliances Fest is now live. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

A good chimney alone can transform your cooking experience, no more greasy walls, no more smoke alarms going off mid-curry. And a frost-free refrigerator before peak summer hits? That's just smart planning.

The deals span trusted brands and cover everything from compact single-door fridges to full-sized kitchen workhorses. Add bank discounts and no-cost EMI options on top, and the effective price drops even further.

We've gone through the entire sale and picked out the deals that are actually worth your money. Here's what's worth buying right now.

Chimneys at up to 65% off on Amazon Appliances Fest If your kitchen walls could talk, they'd probably beg for a chimney. Cooking without one means grease, smoke, and stubborn smells that just won't leave. Amazon's Appliances Fest is cutting chimney prices by up to 65%, the steepest discount in this entire sale.

From wall-mounted filterless models to sleek built-in designs, there's an option for every kitchen size and cooking style. With auto-clean technology now available at budget-friendly prices, maintaining one has never been easier. This is genuinely the best time of year to buy one.