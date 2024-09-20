Amazon Deals on inverters and battery combos: Up to 44% off on power backup solutions for home and offices

Amazon's latest deals on inverters and battery combos are your chance to upgrade to a reliable power backup solution for homes and offices. With power outages becoming increasingly unpredictable, investing in a high-quality inverter and battery system ensures uninterrupted productivity and comfort. These top offers feature trusted brands, providing a range of power capacities suitable for various needs, from small homes to larger offices. Amazon Deals on inverters and battery combos: Grab these deals now to never run out of power supply.

Each combo is designed to deliver seamless power during blackouts, with features like faster charging, longer battery life and advanced protection against overloads or short circuits. Whether you're looking for a compact inverter for home appliances or a more robust system for powering office equipment, Amazon's deals make it affordable to find the right match.

Moreover, you can take advantage of significant discounts, allowing for substantial savings without compromising on quality. Plus, many of these inverters and battery combos come with smart technology, enabling monitoring through mobile apps for added convenience.

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley is an ideal power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. This Amazon Deal offers the Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter and a 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery, ensuring seamless power during outages. The combo includes a sturdy trolley for mobility and protection. With a 900VA capacity, it efficiently powers multiple devices, providing uninterrupted operation. Enjoy a discount on inverters and battery combos and secure reliable power backup at an unbeatable price.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo:

Inverter Capacity: 900VA/12V with 756W peak load

Battery Capacity: 200Ah Tall Tubular Battery

Efficiency: 80-82% with LED display for power status

Warranty: 2 years on inverter, 36 months on battery (18 Flat + 18 Pro-rata)

The Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo offers a reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With Amazon Deals on inverters & battery combos, this package features a 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter and a 160 Ah Short Tubular Battery, providing efficient power during outages. The combo ensures low maintenance, dual-mode support (UPS & ECO), and protection for sensitive devices. Take advantage of the discount on inverters and battery combos to secure uninterrupted power at a competitive price.

Specifications of Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo

Inverter Capacity: 900 VA/12V with 765W peak load

Battery Capacity: 160 Ah Short Tubular Jumbo

Compatibility: Supports a wide range of battery types (90 Ah - 260 Ah)

Warranty: 36 months (18 Flat + 18 Pro-rata)

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo is a dependable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. This combo includes the Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave Inverter with a 700VA/12V capacity and a 150Ah Short Tubular Battery, ensuring efficient power during outages. With dual-mode support and a peak load capacity of 560W, it is ideal for protecting sensitive appliances. Enjoy Amazon Deals on inverters & battery combos, and take advantage of the current discount to secure reliable power backup at a reduced price.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home

Inverter Capacity: 700VA/12V with 560W peak load

Battery Capacity: 150Ah Short Tubular Battery

Warranty: 24 months on inverter, 36 months on battery (18 Flat + 18 Pro-rata)

Installation: Additional setup may be required

Hottest deals on inverters and battery combos

The Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo is a robust power backup solution designed for homes, offices, and shops. Featuring the Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter with 925VA capacity and Quasi Sine Wave Technology, it ensures stable power for sensitive appliances. Paired with the 160Ah PowerUP OPLT19036 Jumbo Tubular Battery, this combo offers extended power backup with minimal maintenance. With a 36-month warranty and PAN-India service support, it's an ideal choice for reliable power backup.

Specifications of Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo:

Inverter Capacity: 925VA/12V with Quasi Sine Wave technology

Battery Capacity: 160Ah Jumbo Tubular

Backup Time: 2 hours 30 minutes at 400W load

Warranty: 36 months (18 Flat + 18 Pro-rata)

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo offers an efficient power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. Featuring the Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter and a 120Ah Red Charge Short Tubular Battery, it ensures consistent performance during power outages. Built with advanced PCB programming and a microprocessor, this inverter is compatible with various devices like fans, lights, LED TVs, and refrigerators. Take advantage of Amazon Deals on inverters & battery combos to get reliable power backup at a great discount.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo:

Inverter Capacity: 600VA/12V Square Wave

Battery Capacity: 120Ah Short Tubular Battery

Compatibility: Supports CFLs, ceiling fans, LED TVs, and refrigerators

Warranty: 24 months on inverter, 36 months on battery (18 Flat + 18 Pro-rata)

The Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo offers a reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter and a 160 Ah Tall Tubular Battery, it ensures uninterrupted power supply during outages. Featuring a robust 72-month battery warranty and dual-mode (UPS and ECO), it protects sensitive appliances like computers and LED TVs. Take advantage of Amazon Deals on inverters & battery combos and enjoy discounts on inverters with long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo:

Inverter Capacity: 900 VA/12V, Sine Wave

Battery Capacity: 160 Ah Tall Tubular with 72-month warranty

Load Compatibility: Ceiling fan, LED TV, fridge, and more

Warranty: 36 months on inverter, 72 months on battery (42 Flat + 30 Pro-rata)

The Luminous Optimus 2300 Inverter & Battery Combo is a powerful and reliable backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. It features a 2000 VA/24V Pure Sine Wave Inverter paired with two 150Ah Red Charge Short Tubular Batteries, offering optimal performance during power cuts. With a peak load of 1600W, it can easily run a refrigerator, LED TV, fans, and lights, making it suitable for various power needs.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo:

Inverter Capacity: 2000 VA/24V with Pure Sine Wave technology

Battery Capacity: Two 150 Ah short tubular batteries with a 36-month warranty

Load Support: Fridge, TV, fans, tube lights

Warranty: 2 years on inverter, 36 months on battery

The Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital Inverter is an efficient power backup solution designed for homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 1250VA/12V, this inverter supports a maximum peak load of 1000 watts, ensuring you can run essential appliances during power outages. Its advanced digital technology provides high charge acceptance and low maintenance, making it a reliable choice.

Specifications of Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital 1250VA/12V Inverter:

VA Rating: 1250VA/12V with a peak load of 1000 watts

Battery Compatibility: Supports 1 battery (12V) between 100 Ah and 200 Ah

Display: Digital LED display for real-time power backup and battery charging status

Warranty: 2 years on the inverter

Top 3 features of the best inverter and battery deals on Amazon:

Inverters and battery combos Battery capacity Inverter capacity Load support Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo 200Ah Tall Tubular 900VA/12V Multiple devices, peak load 756W Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo 160Ah Short Tubular Jumbo 900VA/12V Sensitive devices, peak load 765W Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home 150Ah Short Tubular 700VA/12V Sensitive appliances, peak load 560W Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo 160Ah Jumbo Tubular 925VA/12V Extended backup, peak load 400W Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Watt Neo) 120Ah Short Tubular 600VA/12V CFLs, fans, LED TVs, refrigerators Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo LGS1100i_IT 1672TT 160Ah Tall Tubular Computers, LED TVs, fridges Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Optimus 2300 Pure Sine Wave) Two 150Ah Short Tubular 2000VA/24V Fridge, LED TV, fans, tube lights Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital 100-200Ah (1 battery) 1250VA/12V Essential appliances, peak load 1000W

Factors to consider while buying inverters and batteries

When buying inverters and batteries, consider the following factors:

Power Capacity: Choose an inverter that matches your power needs. Calculate the total wattage of appliances you want to run during outages to determine the required VA rating. Type of Inverter: Decide between pure sine wave and square wave inverters. Pure sine wave inverters are better for sensitive electronics, while square wave inverters may suffice for basic appliances. Battery Type and Capacity: Look for battery types (tubular, flat plate, or sealed maintenance-free) that suit your needs. Higher Ah (ampere-hour) ratings provide longer backup time. Warranty and Service: Check the warranty period for both the inverter and battery. A longer warranty indicates better quality, and ensure there is reliable service support available. Efficiency and Charging Time: Consider the inverter's efficiency rating and the charging time for the battery. Higher efficiency reduces electricity consumption and costs. Additional Features: Look for features like LCD displays, automatic voltage regulation, and safety alarms. These can enhance usability and protect your appliances from damage.

FAQs on inverters and batteries How do I choose the right inverter capacity? To choose the right inverter capacity, calculate the total wattage of the devices you want to power. Select an inverter with a capacity higher than the total wattage to ensure optimal performance.

What type of battery is best for inverters? The best battery types for inverters are tubular and flat plate batteries, as they offer longer life and better efficiency. Choose based on your power requirements and budget.

How long can an inverter run without recharging? The run time of an inverter depends on the battery capacity and the load connected. Generally, a larger capacity battery can provide power for several hours, but exact duration varies by usage.

Do inverters require maintenance? Yes, inverters require regular maintenance, such as checking battery water levels, ensuring proper ventilation, and cleaning terminals to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

