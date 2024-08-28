Amazon deals on smartwatches: Get up to 90% off on smartwatches from Xiaomi, Apple, Redmi, Noise, and more

Smartwatches not only are smart gadgets that motivate us to stay fit, they speak a lot about our personality and our health too. While most of us are fond of analogue watches, there is still no denying the fact that smartwatches do keep a track of our health. With smart features such as heart rate monitor, BP monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, calorie monitor, our smartwatches are our go-to gadget for all our health related issues. In case you wish to buy a smartwatch for your own self or for your BFF, then it is obvious to get confused about the best brand and deals on these smart gadgets. Take your fashion parade ahead with up to 90% off on smartwatches across reckoned brands(Pexels)

However, with Amazon offering amazing deals and up to 90% off on smartwatches, you can actually win the best deal for yourself. Amazon has a myriad of brands to select from, ranging from Apple, Noise, Fire Boltt, boAt, Samsung, Fossil, and many others. To help you pick the right one for yourself, we have this rundown of the best smartwatches at up to 90% off for you, listed below:

The Fire-Boltt ARC is a sleek and stylish smartwatch designed to keep you connected and fit. Featuring a large 1.96-inch display, this watch offers a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. It comes equipped with multiple sports modes, health monitoring features like heart rate and SpO2 tracking, and smart notifications, ensuring that you never miss out on important updates. The durable build, combined with IP67 water resistance, makes it suitable for all-day wear, whether you’re hitting the gym or heading to a meeting. With a long-lasting battery life, the Fire-Boltt ARC is the perfect companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) Smart Watch:

Display: 1.96 inches, TFT LCD

Resolution: 240 x 286 pixels

Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Water Resistance: IP67

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking

Sports Modes: Multiple

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatibility: Android & iOS

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is a premium smartwatch that combines timeless design with advanced features. With its iconic rotating bezel and round Super AMOLED display, the Watch4 Classic offers a seamless and intuitive user experience. Powered by the new Wear OS, this smartwatch brings the best of Google and Samsung's ecosystem together. It includes advanced health tracking features like body composition analysis, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. Whether you're tracking your fitness goals or staying connected on the go, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is designed to be your perfect companion.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic:

Display: 1.4 inches, Super AMOLED

Resolution: 450 x 450 pixels

Battery Life: Up to 2 days

Water Resistance: 5ATM + IP68

Health Monitoring: ECG, Blood oxygen, Body composition

Operating System: Wear OS powered by Samsung

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE (optional)

Compatibility: Android

3.Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch:

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) offers an exceptional smartwatch experience at an affordable price. Featuring a bright and crisp Retina display, this watch delivers all the essential features of an Apple Watch, including fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and seamless integration with your iPhone. The new S8 chip ensures smooth performance, while watchOS provides access to a wide range of apps and services. With its robust build, water resistance, and a variety of customizable watch faces, the Apple Watch SE is designed to fit seamlessly into your daily life, keeping you connected and active.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch:

Display: 1.78 inches, Retina LTPO OLED

Resolution: 368 x 448 pixels

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Water Resistance: 50m

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, Sleep tracking

Processor: S8 SiP

Operating System: watchOS 10

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS

Compatibility: iOS

The Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch is a versatile and budget-friendly wearable designed for those who lead an active lifestyle. It features a 42mm colour display that provides clear visuals, even in bright sunlight. Packed with essential health monitoring tools like heart rate and SpO2 tracking, this smartwatch also supports multiple sports modes to help you track your workouts effectively. The lightweight design ensures comfort throughout the day, while the battery life of up to 14 days keeps you connected without frequent charging. The Amazfit Active is an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts looking for value without compromising on features.

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch:

Display: 42mm, Color TFT LCD

Resolution: 320 x 320 pixels

Battery Life: Up to 14 days

Water Resistance: 5ATM

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking

Sports Modes: Multiple

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatibility: Android & iOS

The Fossil Gen 6 Men's Smartwatch blends classic design with cutting-edge technology. With a 44mm case and a striking brown colour, this smartwatch exudes sophistication while offering powerful features. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, ensuring smooth performance and quicker app loading. The watch includes comprehensive health monitoring tools, such as heart rate and SpO2 tracking, and is equipped with Google’s Wear OS, providing access to a wide range of apps and services. With fast charging and a stylish design, the Fossil Gen 6 is ideal for those who want a smartwatch that looks as good as it performs.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, Brown Colour) Men's Smartwatch:

Display: 1.28 inches, AMOLED

Resolution: 416 x 416 pixels

Battery Life: Up to 24 hours

Water Resistance: 3ATM

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+

Operating System: Wear OS by Google

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC

Compatibility: Android & iOS

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max is a feature-packed smartwatch with a stunning 1.96-inch AMOLED display, delivering vibrant and sharp visuals. This smartwatch is designed for fitness enthusiasts, offering multiple sports modes and comprehensive health tracking, including heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring. With its robust build, IP68 water resistance, and long battery life, the ColorFit Pro 5 Max is built to withstand your most intense workouts. It also offers smart notifications, music control, and a range of customizable watch faces, making it a versatile and stylish companion for your everyday life.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch:

Display: 1.96 inches, AMOLED

Resolution: 410 x 502 pixels

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Water Resistance: IP68

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Stress monitoring, Sleep tracking

Sports Modes: Multiple

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatibility: Android & iOS

7. CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women:

The CrossBeats Diva Smart Watch is tailored specifically for women, combining elegance with advanced technology. This smartwatch features a 1.28-inch display encased in a sleek and stylish design, making it a fashionable accessory for any occasion. It offers an array of health monitoring features, including menstrual cycle tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis, helping you stay informed about your well-being. The CrossBeats Diva also supports multiple sports modes, enabling you to track your fitness activities with ease. With customizable watch faces, smart notifications, and water resistance, this smartwatch is designed to keep you connected and active while maintaining your style.

Specifications of CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women

Display: 1.28-inch

Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Health Monitoring: Menstrual cycle tracking, heart rate, sleep tracking

Sports Modes: Multiple

Water Resistance: Yes

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Notifications: Smart notifications

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Other Features: Customizable watch faces, stylish design

The Cultsport Ace X Smartwatch is a powerful fitness companion with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, offering bright and clear visuals for a seamless user experience. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, this smartwatch comes equipped with advanced health monitoring features, including SpO2, heart rate, and sleep tracking. It supports a wide range of sports modes, ensuring accurate tracking of your workouts. The Cultsport Ace X also includes smart notifications, music control, and customizable watch faces, keeping you connected and stylish. With its long battery life and IP68 water resistance, this smartwatch is built to keep up with your active lifestyle, whether you're in the gym or outdoors.

Specifications of Cultsport Ace X 1.96" AMOLED Smartwatch

Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Health Monitoring: SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking

Sports Modes: Multiple

Water Resistance: IP68

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Notifications: Smart notifications, music control

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Other Features: Customizable watch faces, long battery life

The Google Pixel Watch is a premium smartwatch that seamlessly integrates with your Google ecosystem, offering a rich and intuitive user experience. Featuring a sleek and modern design, this smartwatch comes with a vibrant 1.2-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Wear OS, giving you access to a wide range of apps and services. With built-in Google Assistant, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and Fitbit integration, the Google Pixel Watch is designed to cater to both your connectivity and fitness needs. The watch also supports smart notifications, music control, and customizable watch faces, making it a versatile companion for your daily activities.

Specifications of Google Pixel Watch

Display: 1.2-inch AMOLED

Battery Life: Up to 24 hours

Operating System: Wear OS

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, sleep tracking, Fitbit integration

GPS: Yes

Water Resistance: 5 ATM

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

Notifications: Smart notifications, Google Assistant

Compatibility: Android

Other Features: Google Assistant, customizable watch faces, music control

The Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch is designed for the young and dynamic crowd, featuring a bold and vibrant 1.8-inch display that delivers clear and sharp visuals. This smartwatch comes packed with essential health monitoring features, including heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep analysis. It supports multiple sports modes, ensuring accurate fitness tracking whether you're running, cycling, or engaging in other activities. The Fastrack FS1 Pro also includes smart notifications, music control, and customizable watch faces, making it a versatile accessory for daily use. With its robust build and IP68 water resistance, this smartwatch is built to withstand your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch

Display: 1.8-inch

Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking

Sports Modes: Multiple

Water Resistance: IP68

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Notifications: Smart notifications, music control

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Other Features: Customizable watch faces, robust build

Top Three features of the best smartwatches on Amazon:



Best Smartwatches Display Battery Life Compatibility Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Up to 7 days Android, iOS Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 1.4 inch Super AMOLED Up to 40 hours Android (Wear OS), Samsung Galaxy devices Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) 1.78 inch Retina OLED Up to 18 hours iOS (iPhone 8 or later) Amazfit Active 42mm HD TFT Up to 14 days Android, iOS Fossil Gen 6 1.28 inch AMOLED Up to 24 hours Android, iOS Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96 inch AMOLED Up to 7 days Android, iOS CrossBeats Diva 1.28 inch IPS Up to 10 days Android, iOS Cultsport Ace X 1.96 inch AMOLED Up to 7 days Android, iOS Google Pixel Watch 1.2 inch AMOLED Up to 24 hours Android, iOS Fastrack FS1 Pro 1.96 inch UltraVivid AMOLED Up to 10 days Android, iOS

Best value for money Smartwatches on Amazon

The Fire-Boltt ARC stands out as the best value for money smartwatch on Amazon. With a large 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED display, impressive 7-day battery life, and broad compatibility with both Android and iOS devices, it offers exceptional features at an affordable price. The smartwatch also includes a range of health and fitness tracking options, making it a great choice for users looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality.

Best overall Smartwatches on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is the best overall smartwatch on Amazon. With its 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, comprehensive health monitoring features, and seamless integration with Android and Samsung Galaxy devices, this smartwatch is a top choice for those seeking premium performance. The Galaxy Watch4 Classic also offers robust app support and advanced fitness tracking, making it an excellent option for both tech enthusiasts and fitness-conscious individuals.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Smartwatches

Display: Consider the display type (AMOLED, IPS, etc.) and size, as it directly impacts the visibility and aesthetics of the smartwatch. AMOLED displays are known for their vibrant colours and deep blacks.

Battery Life: Evaluate how long the smartwatch can last on a single charge. Depending on your usage, battery life can range from a day to several weeks.

Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system (iOS, Android, or both). Compatibility affects the range of available features and apps. Health and Fitness Tracking: Look for health and fitness features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and more. These features can provide valuable insights into your well-being. Build Quality and Design: The smartwatch should be durable and comfortable to wear, with a design that suits your personal style. Waterproofing is a plus if you plan to wear it during workouts or swimming. Software and App Ecosystem: Check the smartwatch's operating system and the availability of apps. A robust app ecosystem can enhance the functionality of the watch. Price: Set a budget and find a smartwatch that offers the best value within that range. Higher-priced models usually come with more advanced features, but there are many affordable options with excellent functionality.



FAQ on Best Smartwatches 1. What is the difference between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker? A smartwatch typically offers a wider range of features, including notifications, apps, and often more advanced health tracking. A fitness tracker focuses mainly on health and fitness metrics like steps, heart rate, and sleep.

2. Can smartwatches work without a phone? Yes, some smartwatches, especially those with cellular capabilities, can work independently of a phone for calls, messaging, and other features. However, many require a phone connection for full functionality.

3. Are smartwatches waterproof? Most smartwatches come with some level of water resistance, but it's important to check the specific rating. Some are safe for swimming, while others can only handle splashes or brief submersion.

4. How often do I need to charge a smartwatch? The frequency of charging depends on the smartwatch's battery life. Some need daily charging, while others can last a week or more on a single charge.

5. Can I replace the straps on my smartwatch? Yes, many smartwatches allow you to replace the straps, offering a variety of styles and materials to customize the look of your watch.

