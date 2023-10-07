Amazon, Flipkart sale: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 13; check prices

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale are on the horizon, promising Indian shoppers a frenzy of discounts and deals. For the Plus members of Flipkart and Prime members of Amazon, the shopping extravaganza is live while it will be open for general customers on Sunday.

iPhone deals on Flipkart

iPhone 13 is on sale(Apple)

The highly anticipated iPhone 14 sale has begun on Flipkart. Under the Big Billion Days sale, you can grab the Apple smartphone at just ₹55,999.

It's worth noting that the iPhone 14 made its debut in September last year with a starting price of ₹79,990. However, following the launch of Apple's latest iPhone 15 series, prices for the iPhone 14 have seen a significant reduction. Currently, the iPhone 14 is available at ₹69,990 on Apple's official website.

iPhone 14 Plus is priced at ₹64,999 on Flipkart. For those eyeing the iPhone 12, Flipkart has brought it under ₹39,999. Additionally, customers can slash the prices by applying bank discounts and exchange offers.

iPhone deals on Amazon

At Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, shoppers can take advantage of some enticing iPhone deals. The iPhone 13 is available at a tempting price of ₹45,999, while the iPhone 14 can be yours for ₹61,999. If you're looking for the larger iPhone 14 Plus, it's priced at ₹70,999, and for those seeking top-tier performance, the iPhone 14 Pro is available at ₹1,19,990. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling at ₹1,77,999, Live Mint reported.

The prices can be reduced with additional exchange offers and bank discounts.

It's important to note that these prices are based on the last checked landing page of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Some of these iPhone models may go out of stock quickly, so shoppers may be witnessing differences in the prices.

