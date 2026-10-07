Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is here and these 10 laptops cover everything from everyday work to pro workloads

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is set to begin on October 8 at 12:00 am for all consumers, bringing discounts across electronics, smartphones, appliances and more. Laptops are likely to be among the more closely watched categories, particularly for those waiting for festive offers before upgrading. We have picked 10 laptops, ranging from the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 to premium machines such as the MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 16 and Lenovo Yoga Pro 7. The list covers different use cases rather than simply putting the most expensive models at the top. If you are shopping for work, college, content creation or demanding professional workloads, these are the configurations worth checking.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 starts tonight. Here are 10 laptops across different price segments, covering everyday work, AI workloads, creative tasks and professional use.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 is the most premium Apple option in this list, aimed at buyers who need serious performance in a relatively compact machine. The configuration linked here pairs the M5 chip with 16GB unified memory and 1TB storage. Its Liquid Retina XDR display, long battery life and broad port selection make it particularly relevant for creators and professionals who work across demanding applications. Apple lists up to 24 hours of battery life for the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro.

Specifications Display 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display Processor Apple M5 chip, 10-core CPU Memory 16GB unified memory Storage 1TB SSD Battery Up to 24 hours Reasons to Buy - Strong performance for demanding creative and professional workflows - Excellent display for photo and video work - Long battery life reduces dependence on a charger Reasons to Avoid - Premium pricing even during sale periods - macOS can require workflow adjustments for users coming from Windows

What are buyers saying?

Customers largely praise the premium display, smooth performance and battery life, describing it as a worthwhile upgrade. However, one customer raised concerns about hardware failure on a previous M4 model and disappointing post-warranty support. Overall, the sentiment around this M5 configuration remains positive.

Why should you choose this product?

The MacBook Pro makes the most sense for buyers who value a combination of high performance, excellent display quality and long battery life. It is especially suited to creators, developers and professionals already invested in Apple's ecosystem.

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Dell's XPS 16 is for those who want a premium Windows laptop without moving to a conventional gaming machine. The linked configuration pairs the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H with 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD storage, while the 16-inch 3.2K OLED touch display is the visual highlight. Its CNC-machined aluminium construction and 70Wh battery add to the premium positioning. Dell lists the X7 358H as a 16-core processor with a 50 TOPS Intel AI Boost NPU.

Reasons to Buy - Powerful processor and generous memory for demanding multitasking - High-resolution OLED display suits creative and professional work - Premium aluminium construction gives it a flagship feel Reasons to Avoid - Very high asking price compared with conventional premium laptops - USB-C-focused connectivity may require adapters for older accessories

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are highly impressed with the Dell XPS 16, particularly its premium build quality, powerful Intel Core Ultra X7 performance and 16-inch 3.2K OLED display. Buyers regard it as a strong option for professionals and power users handling demanding workloads and extensive multitasking.

Why should you choose this product?

The XPS 16 is for Windows users who want flagship-level performance and a high-end OLED display in one machine. The 32GB memory and Core Ultra X7 configuration make it particularly relevant for demanding professional workloads.

The Yoga Pro 7 Aura Edition packs serious hardware into a 1.5kg chassis. This configuration combines Intel's Core Ultra 9 285H with 32GB LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB SSD. Its 14.5-inch 3K OLED touchscreen runs at 120Hz and offers 100% DCI-P3 coverage, while the 84Wh battery adds useful capacity for a portable performance machine. The integrated Intel Arc graphics are suited to productivity and creative workloads, although this is not a dedicated-GPU workstation.

Specifications Display 14.5-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Memory 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD Battery 84Wh Reasons to Buy Excellent OLED display for content creation and media 32GB RAM handles demanding multitasking comfortably Relatively light for the hardware it carries Reasons to Avoid No dedicated discrete graphics processor Premium pricing places it well above mainstream laptops OLED touchscreen can be more reflective than a conventional matte panel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers heavily praise the 3K OLED touchscreen for its vibrant colours and brightness, while creative users and developers appreciate the Core Ultra 9 performance. The main reservation is battery life, with some buyers reporting around seven to eight hours under their usage.

Why should you choose this product?

Its combination of a 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreen, Core Ultra 9 processor and 32GB RAM gives it a strong productivity and creative-work profile. It suits users who want workstation-class specifications without carrying a bulky laptop.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED brings a different proposition to the list with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform. The linked model combines the Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and 1TB SSD storage. Its 16-inch 2K OLED panel offers 95% DCI-P3 coverage, while the 59Wh battery and 1.59kg weight make it an attractive option for mobile work. It also includes USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Specifications Display 16-inch 2K OLED, 1920 x 1200 Processor Snapdragon X X1-26-100 Memory 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 3-cell, 59Wh Li-ion polymer Reasons to Buy Large OLED display is well suited to media and productivity 1TB storage provides plenty of room for files and applications Lightweight design works well for frequent travel Reasons to Avoid ARM-based Windows can have compatibility considerations for some software Only one USB-A port is included Display brightness is rated at 300 nits

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally like the OmniBook 5's value, display quality, battery life and sound, with several describing it as suitable for daily professional use. However, reliability feedback is mixed, including reports of Android Studio's virtual emulator not working properly, despite generally positive performance feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

The OmniBook 5 is worth considering for buyers who prioritise a large OLED display, portability and efficient everyday performance. It is particularly suited to office users and professionals whose software requirements work well on Windows on ARM.

The Galaxy Book6 is a compact Windows laptop built around Intel's latest Core Ultra platform. The Amazon configuration uses the 14-inch WUXGA display with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. Samsung also includes a useful selection of ports, including HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, MicroSD and RJ45 LAN. At 1.43kg, it is designed more for mobile productivity than heavy workstation workloads.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA IPS, 1920 x 1200 Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 325 Memory 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Battery 61.2Wh Reasons to Buy - Wide selection of built-in ports reduces dependence on dongles - Compact 1.43kg design is convenient for travel - Galaxy ecosystem features can benefit Samsung device owners Reasons to Avoid - Memory is onboard and cannot be upgraded - Integrated graphics limit demanding gaming and graphics workloads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customer feedback supplied for the Galaxy Book6 is mixed. Some buyers appreciate its build quality, design and charging experience, while others report serious concerns including a motherboard failure, weak speaker output and poor battery backup. Overall, the sentiment is considerably more divided than for several other laptops here.

Why should you choose this product?

The Galaxy Book6 stands out for portability and connectivity. Its built-in LAN, HDMI, USB ports and MicroSD slot make it practical for office users who frequently connect peripherals, while Samsung ecosystem features add value for Galaxy device owners.

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the more practical choices in this list, combining an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 16GB memory and 512GB storage. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS panel uses a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving slightly more vertical workspace than a traditional 16:9 display. At 1.2kg in the listed configuration, portability is another major draw.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA IPS, 1920 x 1200 Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Weight 1.2kg Reasons to Buy Lightweight design is easy to carry between home, office and college 16GB RAM is suitable for regular multitasking 16:10 display provides useful vertical workspace Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics are not designed for demanding gaming Memory is onboard The display is less suited to colour-critical work than higher-end OLED panels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers consider the Aspire 5 AI PC good value, praising its performance, crisp display, portability, battery life and RAM. However, buyers also mention low speaker volume and fan noise.

Why should you choose this product?

The Aspire 5's strongest argument is balance. It offers a modern Core Ultra processor, 16GB of memory and a lightweight 14-inch design without moving into premium pricing, making it a practical choice for students and office users.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is built for buyers who want high-end hardware in a genuinely portable package. The linked configuration uses Intel's Core Ultra 9 285H with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Its 14-inch OLED touchscreen supports 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 coverage, while the 1.28kg body keeps portability at the centre of the design.

Specifications Display 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Memory 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Weight 1.28kg Reasons to Buy Very lightweight for a Core Ultra 9 laptop High-resolution OLED touchscreen is suited to creative work and entertainment Wi-Fi 7 provides newer wireless connectivity Reasons to Avoid 16GB onboard memory cannot be upgraded Integrated graphics are not a substitute for a dedicated GPU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Core Ultra 9's fast multitasking and AI performance. The main reservation is sustained heavy workloads, where some users report audible fan noise and thermal throttling. The feedback suggests strong short-burst performance, but buyers pushing the laptop continuously should factor in its thermal limits.

Why should you choose this product?

The Zenbook 14 is particularly attractive if portability matters as much as performance. At 1.28kg, it is considerably easier to carry than most high-performance laptops, while the Core Ultra 9 and OLED touchscreen provide a strong productivity package.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 takes a straightforward approach, pairing Intel's 13th Gen Core i5-13420H with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display gives plenty of room for documents, spreadsheets and multitasking, while the backlit keyboard adds practicality for late-night work. At 1.59kg, it remains reasonably portable for a 15-inch-class machine.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS, 1920 x 1200 Processor Intel Core i5-13420H Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Weight 1.59kg Reasons to Buy H-series Core i5 processor handles everyday multitasking well Spacious 15.3-inch display is useful for office work Backlit keyboard improves usability in dim environments Reasons to Avoid 45% NTSC display is not intended for colour-critical creative work Integrated graphics limit gaming performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers consistently praise the Core i5-13420H and 16GB RAM for fast boot times and smooth school or office multitasking. The 15.3-inch WUXGA display and backlit keyboard are also popular. However, buyers criticise the plastic bottom chassis and underwhelming webcam quality.

Why should you choose this product?

This IdeaPad is a sensible option for buyers who want a large working area and strong everyday CPU performance without paying for premium OLED hardware. It is best suited to students, office users and general productivity workloads.

The Dell 15 D15260 is a more conventional 15.6-inch Windows laptop, but its Core Ultra 5 225H processor gives it a newer performance platform than many mainstream models. The linked configuration has 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD storage and Intel Arc graphics. It also offers a practical mix of USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports, making it easier to use with existing accessories.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Reasons to Buy - Modern Core Ultra processor suits everyday multitasking - Useful mix of USB-A, USB-C and HDMI connectivity - 15.6-inch anti-glare display works well for office environments Reasons to Avoid - FHD 60Hz display is less impressive than the OLED panels in this list - 41Wh battery is relatively small - Plastic construction feels less premium than Dell's XPS range

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the laptop practical but are less impressed with its design and display. The plastic chassis is described as dated for its price, while the 15.6-inch anti-glare screen receives criticism for dull colours. Battery feedback is also weak, with buyers reporting roughly 4.5 to five hours of runtime.

Why should you choose this product?

The Dell 15 makes more sense for buyers who prioritise straightforward productivity and connectivity over premium design. Its Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and familiar port selection give it a practical office and study profile.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is the most straightforward everyday laptop in this selection. The linked configuration combines an AMD Ryzen 5 40 processor with 16GB LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD display runs at 60Hz, while the 1.63kg chassis includes a 180-degree lay-flat hinge and a physical webcam shield. It is positioned for students, home users and routine productivity.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD, 1920 x 1080 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 40 Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD Weight 1.63kg Reasons to Buy 16GB RAM helps with everyday multitasking Physical webcam shield adds useful privacy 180-degree hinge is practical for flexible use Reasons to Avoid 250-nit display is modest for bright environments 60Hz FHD panel is basic by current standards Integrated Radeon graphics are intended for everyday use, not demanding gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Ryzen 5 processor and 16GB LPDDR5 memory for smooth multitasking, document work and fast boot times. Buyers also appreciate the physical webcam shield and 180-degree hinge, which add practical privacy and flexibility to the everyday design.

Why should you choose this product?

The Vivobook Go 15 focuses on practical features rather than premium hardware. Its combination of 16GB RAM, webcam privacy and a flexible hinge makes it a sensible fit for students and home users handling everyday work.

Top 3 features of best laptops to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Laptop Processor Display Memory and storage Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch Apple M5 Liquid Retina XDR 16GB / 1TB Dell XPS 16 Core Ultra X7 358H 3.2K OLED touch 32GB / 1TB Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Core Ultra 9 285H 3K OLED 120Hz touch 32GB / 1TB HP OmniBook 5 OLED Snapdragon X 2K OLED 16GB / 1TB Samsung Galaxy Book6 Core Ultra 5 325 WUXGA IPS 16GB / 512GB Acer Aspire 5 AI PC Core Ultra 5 125H WUXGA IPS 16GB / 512GB ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED Core Ultra 9 285H 3K OLED 120Hz touch 16GB / 512GB Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Core i5-13420H WUXGA IPS 16GB / 512GB Dell 15 D15260 Core Ultra 5 225H FHD IPS 16GB / 512GB ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Ryzen 5 40 FHD 16GB / 512GB

Factors to consider when buying a laptop during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Processor: Look beyond the Core i5, Core Ultra or Ryzen branding. Check the exact processor generation and class, particularly if you plan to edit video, compile code or run demanding applications.

Display: OLED panels offer a clear advantage for colour, contrast and media consumption, while IPS displays can be perfectly adequate for office and academic work. Resolution, brightness and refresh rate also matter.

Memory and storage: 16GB RAM is a sensible starting point for a new laptop, while 32GB is more appropriate for demanding professional workloads. Check whether the memory is upgradeable before buying.

Portability and battery: A lighter laptop is useful if you commute regularly, but larger batteries and more powerful hardware can add weight. Look at both the battery capacity and the manufacturer's claimed runtime.

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FAQs Is Amazon Great Indian Festival a good time to buy a laptop? It can be, particularly if the sale price is combined with bank offers, exchange discounts or other promotional benefits. Check the final checkout price rather than only the advertised discount.

How much RAM should I look for in a laptop in 2026? 16GB is a sensible starting point for most users. Consider 32GB if you regularly work with large projects, heavy multitasking, professional creative software or development tools.

Is an OLED laptop better than an IPS laptop? OLED generally offers stronger contrast, deeper blacks and wider colour coverage. IPS can still be preferable for buyers who prioritise a conventional matte display, lower cost or long-term office use.

Are AI laptops worth buying? AI-capable processors can handle supported local AI features more efficiently through an NPU. They are worth considering if your software already uses local AI features, but an NPU alone should not determine your purchase.

What should I check before buying a laptop online? Check the exact processor, RAM, SSD, display specification, operating system, warranty, included accessories and seller information. Also compare the final sale price with recent prices before placing the order.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.