Choosing between Sony, TCL and VW? Here is what their 55-inch 4K smart TVs offer
Here we'll compare five 55-inch 4K smart TVs from Sony, TCL and VW, covering QLED displays, Google TV, HDR, gaming features and built-in audio across budgets.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | 120 Hz VRR | HDR 10+ | 35W Onkyo 2.1 | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 55P71KView Details
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K SQD-Mini LED Google TV | 288Hz VRR | 3GB RAM | 54W B & O Hi-End Speakers | Upto HDR 2700 nits | 55C7LView Details
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25M2View Details
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
VW Visio World 140 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ2View Details
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A 55-inch 4K smart TV can be a pretty decent upgrade for your living room, bedroom or dedicated entertainment space, but the differences between models are not always obvious from the screen size alone. Panel technology, refresh rate, HDR support, audio output and the smart TV platform can all affect the experience, while the price gap between mainstream and feature-heavy models can be massive. This list compares five 55-inch TVs from Sony, TCL and VW, ranging from more affordable QLED options to a premium SQD-Mini LED model. The Sony models focus on picture processing and Google TV, while TCL brings QLED and Mini LED options with different approaches to gaming and HDR. VW, meanwhile, packs a feature-heavy specification into a more value-focused package.
1. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | 120 Hz VRR | HDR 10+ | 35W Onkyo 2.1 | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 55P71K
The TCL 55P71K is aimed at buyers who want a 55-inch QLED screen without moving too far up the price ladder. It combines 4K resolution with TCL's AiPQ processing, HDR support and Google TV. The 60Hz native panel is more suited to everyday streaming, sports and television than high-end gaming, although the model supports higher-refresh-rate gaming features. Its 35W audio system also gives it a useful advantage for regular living-room viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED panel gives streaming content a more vivid presentation
Google TV provides access to a broad selection of streaming apps
35W audio output reduces the immediate need for an external speaker
Reason to avoid
60Hz native refresh rate is less suitable for high-frame-rate gaming
QLED lacks the local-dimming hardware found on higher-end Mini LED TVs
Standard panel hardware means HDR impact is more limited than premium models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally praise the TV for its picture quality, brightness, sound and value. However, feedback on the display and installation experience is mixed. Some buyers report smooth installation, while another mentions flickering lines across the screen. The Amazon summary also describes it as good value within its budget.
Why should you choose this product?
The 55P71K makes sense for buyers who want QLED picture quality, Google TV and reasonably powerful built-in audio without paying for Mini LED hardware. It suits mainstream streaming and everyday family viewing.
2. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K SQD-Mini LED Google TV | 288Hz VRR | 3GB RAM | 54W B & O Hi-End Speakers | Upto HDR 2700 nits | 55C7L
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The TCL 55C7L steps into a more premium segment with an SQD-Mini LED display, 800 precise dimming zones and HDR brightness of up to 2,700 nits. It also gets a 144Hz refresh rate, HVA 2.0 Pro panel and Google TV. With a 55-inch screen, this combination targets viewers who want stronger HDR performance and smoother motion for films, sports and gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Mini LED backlighting allows more precise control of bright and dark areas
144Hz refresh rate is useful for fast-moving content and gaming
Google TV offers a familiar smart TV experience
Reason to avoid
Premium display hardware pushes it into a higher price bracket
Mini LED still does not offer the pixel-level control of OLED
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon customers are broadly positive about the picture quality. Brightness, however, receives mixed feedback, with some buyers finding the brightness level very good while others feel it remains high. The customer summary does not flag broader concerns around sound, installation or performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Choose the C7L if display hardware is your priority. Its SQD-Mini LED backlight, high refresh rate and extensive dimming are aimed at viewers who watch HDR films, sports or games and want more than a conventional QLED TV.
3. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25M2
Sony's K-55S25M2 takes a different route, relying on the 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO and Sony's picture processing rather than Mini LED hardware. The 55-inch LCD panel has a 50Hz native refresh rate, while Google TV handles apps and streaming. It also includes four HDMI inputs, eARC and ALLM, making it reasonably flexible for a set-top box, console and sound system.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sony's 4K Processor X1 and X-Reality PRO support picture processing and upscaling
Four HDMI inputs offer useful flexibility for multiple devices
Google TV provides a familiar interface with broad app support
Reason to avoid
50Hz native panel is not aimed at high-refresh-rate gaming
Direct LED and frame dimming are less advanced than Mini LED backlighting
20W audio output may be modest for larger rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the TV's picture and sound, with some specifically highlighting its clear display. Installation and usability also receive positive feedback, while Google TV is described as easy to use. Reliability is less consistent, with the Amazon summary indicating mixed feedback from buyers.
Why should you choose this product?
The S25M2 is worth considering for buyers who value Sony's picture-processing approach and Google TV rather than chasing the highest refresh rate. It is particularly relevant for conventional TV, streaming and mixed household use.
4. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
The K-55S25BM2 is another 55-inch BRAVIA 2 II model, with the same core 4K resolution, 4K Processor X1 and Google TV platform as the S25M2. Sony specifies a 50Hz native panel with Motionflow XR 100, alongside HDR10 and HLG support. Four HDMI inputs, eARC and ALLM add useful connectivity for home entertainment setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sony picture processing is useful for everyday 4K and upscaled content
Four HDMI inputs make it easier to connect several devices
Google TV and Chromecast built-in add flexibility for streaming and casting
Reason to avoid
50Hz native refresh rate limits its appeal for high-frame-rate gaming
Direct LED backlighting is less sophisticated than Mini LED
20W speaker output may call for a soundbar in larger rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers generally praise the picture, sound and vibrant colours, while installation and smart features also receive positive feedback. However, performance feedback is mixed. Some users report smooth operation, while others say the TV stopped working within days and describe the interface as slow or laggy.
Why should you choose this product?
This model suits buyers who want Sony's BRAVIA processing and Google TV experience in a straightforward 55-inch 4K package. It is more about familiar software and picture processing than high-end panel or gaming hardware.
5. VW Visio World 140 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ2
The VW Pro Series VW55GQ2 takes a specification-heavy approach to the 55-inch segment. It pairs a 4K QLED display with Google TV, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the listing includes 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a 60W speaker system. It is positioned as a value-focused option for buyers who want a generous feature set without moving to premium-brand pricing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED display offers a more colour-rich alternative to basic LED panels
60W speaker output is useful for buyers who want stronger built-in audio
32GB storage gives Google TV plenty of room for apps and content
Reason to avoid
60Hz refresh rate is less suitable for high-refresh-rate gaming
QLED does not provide the local dimming capability of Mini LED models
After-sales support and brand availability may vary compared with Sony and TCL
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally like the picture and sound quality, with vibrant colours and smooth performance receiving praise. Installation is also described positively. However, the remote gets mixed feedback, with some buyers reporting button-response issues, and several customers express dissatisfaction with their purchase decision.
Why should you choose this product?
The VW55GQ2 stands out for its combination of QLED, Google TV, 32GB storage and a high-output built-in speaker system. It is worth considering for buyers prioritising specifications and audio output within a value-focused 55-inch TV.
Top 3 features of best 55-inch 4K smart TVs
55-inch 4K smart TV
Display
Refresh rate
Key smart/audio feature
|TCL 55P71K
|QLED 4K
|60Hz
|Google TV, 35W audio
|TCL 55C7L
|SQD-Mini LED
|144Hz
|800 dimming zones
|Sony K-55S25M2
|4K LCD
|50Hz
|Google TV, 4 HDMI
|Sony K-55S25BM2
|4K LCD
|50Hz
|Google TV, eARC
|VW55GQ2
|QLED 4K
|60Hz
|Google TV, 60W audio
Factors to consider when buying a 55-inch 4K smart TV
- Display technology: QLED can deliver richer colours, while Mini LED adds more precise backlight control for better HDR performance.
- Refresh rate: A 120Hz or higher panel is worth considering if you regularly watch sports or play games. A 50Hz or 60Hz panel is generally adequate for regular TV and streaming.
- HDR support: Check the HDR formats supported by the TV, but also consider the panel's brightness and backlight hardware. HDR support alone does not guarantee a strong HDR experience.
- Audio output: If you do not plan to buy a soundbar immediately, look at the TV's speaker configuration and output power before choosing a model.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More