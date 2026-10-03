I looked beyond the star ratings to see where Blaupunkt soundbars actually make sense and where they fall short
I analysed 500+ Amazon user reviews across 5 Blaupunkt soundbars to understand their strengths, limitations, sound performance and the buyers each model suits.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED Emperor India’s Most Powerful 12.1.4 Dolby Atmos Home Theatre | 17 Runway Acoustic Drivers | 1200W RMS | 8" Wireless Subwoofer I HDMI-eARC I Wireless Mic I 3-Year WarrantyView Details
₹51,990
Blaupunkt SBA20+ 20W Bluetooth Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth/SD Card/Aux, Mini Sound/Audio System for TV Speakers, Mobile, PC, Projectors, Tablets, LaptopsView Details
₹1,299
Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA20 Pro 25W Bluetooth Soundbar with 2000mAh Battery I RGB Lights I Honeycomb Design I AUX, Bluetooth, USB & TWS I BT Speaker for TV, Mobile, PC, LaptopsView Details
₹1,373
Blaupunkt SBW Chicago HT5.1 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer & Satellites, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB, AUX, DSP Sound, Remote Control for Room Home Theater (Black)View Details
₹7,999
Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBW Newyork 20 2.1 CH Soundbar with Wired Subwoofeer I 120W RMS I HDMI-ARC I Bluetooth I AUX I USB I Remote Control with EqualizerView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Blaupunkt has a surprisingly wide soundbar portfolio on Amazon, ranging from compact battery-powered Bluetooth speakers to large multi-channel home theatre systems. That makes choosing one less straightforward than simply looking at the wattage or star rating. A ₹1,500 portable soundbar and a full Dolby Atmos setup are solving very different problems. For this story, I analysed the customer sentiment for five Blaupunkt models, covering more than 500 user reviews in total. The products include the flagship SBW600 Xceed Emperor, compact SBA20 variants, a 5.1-channel Chicago home theatre system and the SBW Newyork 20. The aim is not to pick one universal winner, but to understand where each model fits, what its specifications offer and which type of buyer should think twice before choosing it.
1. Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED Emperor India’s Most Powerful 12.1.4 Dolby Atmos Home Theatre | 17 Runway Acoustic Drivers | 1200W RMS | 8" Wireless Subwoofer I HDMI-eARC I Wireless Mic I 3-Year Warranty
The SBW600 Xceed Emperor is in a completely different league from the compact Blaupunkt models here. It is a 12.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos home theatre with 17 precision-tuned drivers, a 1200W output and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer. Rear satellites use 5.8G wireless connectivity, while HDMI eARC, Optical and AUX cover the main wired connections. It also includes a wireless microphone for karaoke use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Full multi-channel setup is designed for immersive home theatre use
Wireless subwoofer and rear satellites reduce some cable clutter
Wireless microphone adds a useful karaoke function
Reason to avoid
Large multi-speaker system needs substantial space and careful placement
Its premium positioning makes it considerably more expensive than the other models here
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the Emperor for crystal-clear sound, its design and relatively easy setup. Some specifically appreciate the 9.1.4-style surround experience from the speaker arrangement. However, feedback on connectivity is mixed, with some buyers reporting frequent disconnections despite otherwise positive comments about performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Choose the Emperor if your priority is a dedicated home theatre rather than a basic soundbar. Its 12.1.4 architecture, 17 drivers and wireless surround speakers make it relevant to buyers building a large, feature-rich entertainment setup.
2. Blaupunkt SBA20+ 20W Bluetooth Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth/SD Card/Aux, Mini Sound/Audio System for TV Speakers, Mobile, PC, Projectors, Tablets, Laptops
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The SBA20+ is the compact, portable option in this group. It delivers 20W audio through dual speakers and includes a 2000 mAh battery rated for up to 7 hours of playtime. Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, TF/Micro SD and FM give it broader use than a typical TV-only soundbar. Its small footprint makes it easier to move between rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Battery-powered design makes it easy to move around the house
Multiple inputs allow use with phones, laptops, projectors and TVs
Compact size works well for desks and smaller rooms
Reason to avoid
20W output is not designed for filling a large living room
No HDMI ARC or optical input
Its portable format lacks the dedicated subwoofer found on larger systems
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally consider the SBA20+ good value for its low price. Sound quality receives mixed feedback, particularly from buyers wanting stronger bass. Battery life and Bluetooth are also viewed differently, with some finding both satisfactory while others report connectivity problems during use.
Why should you choose this product?
The SBA20+ makes sense for buyers who want one compact speaker for several devices rather than a conventional home theatre. Its battery, memory-card support and portable design are particularly useful for casual listening away from the TV.
3. Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA20 Pro 25W Bluetooth Soundbar with 2000mAh Battery I RGB Lights I Honeycomb Design I AUX, Bluetooth, USB & TWS I BT Speaker for TV, Mobile, PC, Laptops
The SBA20 Pro adds more output and a more distinctive design while retaining the portable format. Blaupunkt lists 30W output from dual full-range speakers, a 2000 mAh battery and up to 6 hours of playtime. There is also RGB lighting, while AUX, Bluetooth, FM, USB and TWS connectivity give it flexibility beyond television use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
More output than the SBA20+ while retaining a compact form
RGB lighting adds visual appeal to gaming or desk setups
TWS support allows compatible speakers to be paired
Reason to avoid
Still lacks HDMI ARC and optical connectivity
Battery-powered design is less suitable for large-room TV audio
No separate subwoofer for dedicated low-frequency output
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers often praise the SBA20 Pro's design and value, with several appreciating its Bluetooth connectivity. Sound quality, loudness and battery life receive mixed feedback, though. Some buyers report low output or distortion at higher volumes, while reliability feedback is also divided.
Why should you choose this product?
The SBA20 Pro is aimed at buyers who want a compact soundbar that doubles as a lifestyle speaker. RGB lighting, TWS support and a 30W output give it more appeal for desks, gaming setups and casual music listening.
4. Blaupunkt SBW Chicago HT5.1 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer & Satellites, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB, AUX, DSP Sound, Remote Control for Room Home Theater (Black)
The SBW Chicago HT5.1 is a proper multi-speaker home theatre rather than a standalone portable soundbar. The Amazon listing identifies a 5.1-channel arrangement with wired satellite speakers and a 6.5-inch subwoofer, alongside Bluetooth, HDMI, optical, USB and AUX connectivity. DSP processing is also listed for different types of content.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Physical satellite speakers provide a more traditional surround setup
6.5-inch subwoofer is suited to bass-heavy movie content
Wide connectivity makes it easier to use with TVs and other sources
Reason to avoid
Wired satellite speakers require more cable management
Multi-speaker installation needs more space than a standalone soundbar
The 5.1 setup does not provide dedicated Dolby Atmos height channels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon customers are largely positive about this model, highlighting sound quality and value for money. Vocal clarity and bass receive favourable mentions, although some buyers find the treble average and wish the rear satellite speakers produced more volume. Overall feedback remains positive about the budget home theatre setup.
Why should you choose this product?
This model is worth considering if you specifically want physical rear speakers without moving into a premium home theatre system. It is better suited to buyers with room for a wired 5.1 setup than those seeking a simple plug-and-play soundbar.
5. Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBW Newyork 20 2.1 CH Soundbar with Wired Subwoofeer I 120W RMS I HDMI-ARC I Bluetooth I AUX I USB I Remote Control with Equalizer
The SBW Newyork 20 keeps things simple with a 2.1-channel configuration and wired subwoofer. Its 120W RMS output is paired with two 2.25-inch drivers, while HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX and USB cover the main connection requirements. Blaupunkt also includes three EQ presets, making this a straightforward option for TV viewing and everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dedicated wired subwoofer adds bass without requiring a larger surround system
HDMI ARC simplifies connection to compatible TVs
Three EQ presets provide some control over the sound profile
Reason to avoid
2.1-channel layout does not provide physical rear surround channels
Wired subwoofer limits placement flexibility
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers are largely positive about the Newyork 20's sound quality and value for money. Clear audio and bass are frequently mentioned. Some buyers, however, find the bass flatter than expected, while one customer compared its sound unfavourably with a cheaper alternative.
Why should you choose this product?
The Newyork 20 is suited to buyers who want a straightforward TV upgrade without satellite speakers. Its 120W output, wired subwoofer and HDMI ARC connection make it a practical middle ground between a compact Bluetooth speaker and a full 5.1 system.
Top 3 features of Blaupunkt soundbars
|Blaupunkt soundbar
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
|SBW600 Xceed Emperor
|12.1.4 channels
|17 drivers
|8" wireless subwoofer
|SBA20+
|20W output
|7Hrs* playtime
|2000mAh battery
|SBA20 Pro
|30W output
|RGB lighting
|TWS support
|SBW Chicago HT5.1
|5.1 channels
|6.5" subwoofer
|Wired satellites
|SBW Newyork 20
|120W RMS
|2.1 channels
|HDMI ARC
Factors to consider when buying a Blaupunkt soundbar
- Room size: A compact 20W or 30W model is aimed at a very different use case from a multi-channel home theatre. Consider the size of your room before focusing on the wattage alone.
- Channel configuration: A 2.1 setup uses a soundbar and subwoofer, while 5.1 adds physical surround speakers. Large Dolby Atmos systems go further with dedicated height channels.
- Connectivity: HDMI ARC is useful for TV setups, while Bluetooth, AUX and USB can matter if you also plan to connect phones, laptops or other sources.
- Speaker placement: Home theatre systems with rear satellites need space and cable routing. Check where the speakers and subwoofer will sit before buying.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More