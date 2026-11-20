Indian grand master R Praggnanandhaa is the highest-earning chess player in the world in 2026, according to World Chess. “He has won USD 666,229 from 13 events, up 132% from the same point last year, and leads Fabiano Caruana of the United States by USD 1,903. His largest prize was USD 200,000 at the Grand Chess Tour Finals,” a World Chess release said on Friday. File image of Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa. (HT_PRINT)

But Praggnanandhaa’s status could change next month, and he could very well be overtaken by world champion D Gukesh, who just needs to beat Javokhir Sindarov. “World Champion D Gukesh is 48th, with USD 41,500 from five events. That will change in Geneva. The World Championship match against Javokhir Sindarov, which starts on 24 November, carries a USD 2.5 million prize fund: USD 200,000 for every game won, with the rest split equally. On FIDE's published terms for the classical games, the winner collects at least USD 1.25 million, enough to take Gukesh from 48th to first,” the release added.

As many as 12 Indians are in the top-100 earners. “Leon Luke Mendonca is 26th with USD 97,612, almost four times his total at this point last year. Divya Deshmukh (30th, USD 78,186) and Koneru Humpy (38th, USD 56,760) are India's best-paid women.”