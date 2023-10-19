Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Save big with up to 58% off on TVs

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here, offering a golden opportunity for savvy shoppers to grab incredible deals on a wide array of products. This much-anticipated sale brings substantial discounts to those looking for year-round bargains, making it a shopping extravaganza like no other. From electronics to fashion, and from home decor to gadgets, there's something for everyone to explore and make the most of during this sale.

Amazon Sale is offering heavy discounts on TVs.(Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In every household, the television takes center stage, serving as a hub for family entertainment. Gathering around the TV for movie nights, catching up on the latest shows, or enjoying live sports events, it's a bonding activity that brings everyone together. This sale season, buyers can expect an impressive lineup of TV models, showcasing cutting-edge technologies like LED, QLED, LCD, AMOLED, and more. Renowned brands such as Samsung, Sony, Redmi, and OnePlus are set to offer massive discounts, ensuring that you can enjoy the latest in home entertainment without breaking the bank.

If you're wondering where to start amidst this sea of TV options, fear not. We've curated a list of the best deals and discounts available during this sale, keeping an eye on the finest brands and models. Whether you're seeking a sleek LED TV for your living room or a high-end QLED for an immersive viewing experience, our recommendations have you covered. With various technologies to choose from, including LCD and AMOLED, you can find the perfect TV to suit your preferences and budget.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But time is of the essence, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is in full swing and set to conclude on October 14, 2023. Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your home entertainment system at prices that are hard to resist. Join us in making the most of this sale, and make your home a hub of entertainment with the latest television technology. Happy shopping!

1. TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black)

The Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP in sleek black is a versatile addition to your home entertainment setup. Designed to offer both functionality and style, this TV is perfect for those seeking a great viewing experience at an affordable price.

Key Specifications of TOSHIBA 80 cm TV

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Size: With an 80 cm (32 inches) screen, this TV is ideal for bedrooms, small living spaces, or as a secondary TV in your home.

Resolution: The HD Ready display ensures clear and vibrant visuals, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content with crisp details.

Smart Android TV: Powered by Android, this TV provides seamless access to a world of entertainment apps, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Connectivity: It features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, making it easy to connect your gaming consoles, streaming devices, or external hard drives.

Dolby Audio: Enjoy immersive audio with Dolby Audio support, delivering enhanced sound quality for a more cinematic experience.

Voice Remote: The included voice remote allows for convenient voice control, making it effortless to find content, change channels, or search the web.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Design: The TV's slim and stylish design complements any room decor, and its narrow bezels maximize screen real estate for an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons Smart Features Screen Size HD Ready Display Limited 4K Support

2. SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VS (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VS in sleek black is a versatile and affordable choice for enhancing your home entertainment experience. This smart LED TV offers a combination of essential features, connectivity options, and smart capabilities, making it a valuable addition to your living space.

Key Specifications of SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Size: With a 32-inch screen, this TV is perfectly sized for bedrooms, small living areas, or as a secondary television.

Resolution: The HD Ready display ensures that you enjoy clear and detailed visuals, making it suitable for watching your favorite shows, movies, and sports.

Smart TV Features: Access a world of content and apps with this Smart LED TV, allowing you to stream your preferred platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connectivity: Equipped with HDMI and USB ports, it enables you to connect gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and other devices effortlessly.

Sound Quality: The built-in speakers provide decent sound quality for everyday viewing, and you have the option to connect external audio systems for an enhanced audio experience.

Design: The TV's slim and modern design, along with thin bezels, maximizes the screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing.

Pros Cons Affordable Smart TV Limited Audio Quality HD Ready Display No 4K Support

3. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL in glossy black is a superb addition to your home entertainment setup. This smart LED TV not only offers stunning visuals but also brings a host of smart features and connectivity options to elevate your viewing experience to new heights.

Key Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches)

Size: With a 32-inch screen, this TV is ideal for various room sizes, from bedrooms to living rooms, offering a balance of screen real estate and space-saving design.

Resolution: The HD Ready LED display ensures sharp and clear visuals, making it perfect for enjoying your favorite shows, movies, and gaming content.

Smart TV Features: This TV is equipped with a range of smart capabilities, including access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, transforming your TV into an entertainment hub.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connectivity: It provides multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, allowing you to effortlessly connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external storage.

Sound Quality: The TV's audio quality is enhanced with Dolby Digital Plus technology, delivering an immersive and crystal-clear sound experience.

Design: The TV's sleek design and glossy black finish not only complement your room decor but also offer a modern and stylish look.

Pros Cons High-Quality Display Limited Screen Size Smart Features Not 4K

Also read: Top 5 smart TVs to buy in 2023

4. MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN in sleek black is a feature-packed television designed to enhance your home entertainment. This smart Android LED TV offers impressive visuals, smart functionalities, and connectivity options, making it a versatile addition to any room.

Key Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches)

Size: With a 32-inch screen, this TV is well-suited for bedrooms, small living spaces, or as a secondary television in your home.

Resolution: The HD Ready LED display provides clear and vibrant visuals, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience for your favorite shows, movies, and games.

Smart TV Features: Powered by Android TV, it offers seamless access to a plethora of apps and content, including popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Connectivity: This TV is equipped with multiple ports, including HDMI and USB, making it easy to connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external storage.

Sound Quality: The TV boasts powerful stereo speakers that offer a decent audio experience, and you have the option to connect external audio systems for enhanced sound.

Design: The TV features a sleek and modern design with slim bezels, maximizing the screen's real estate for immersive viewing.

Pros Cons Smart Android TV Limited Audio HD Ready Display No 4K Support

5. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S in stylish black is a cutting-edge addition to your home entertainment setup. This smart LED TV not only offers stunning visuals but also features a frameless design, smart capabilities, and connectivity options, making it a modern and sophisticated choice for your living space.

Key Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches)

Size: The 32-inch screen size is versatile, making it suitable for various room sizes, from bedrooms to living rooms, offering a balance of screen real estate and space-saving design.

Resolution: The HD Ready LED display ensures clear and sharp visuals, providing an immersive viewing experience for your favorite shows, movies, and gaming content.

Smart TV Features: It is equipped with Android-based smart functionalities, providing access to a wide range of apps and content, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Connectivity: The TV features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, enabling you to easily connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external storage.

Sound Quality: The built-in speakers deliver clear and crisp audio, and you have the option to connect external audio systems for a more enhanced audio experience.

Frameless Design: The TV's frameless design not only enhances the aesthetics but also maximizes screen space for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons Frameless Design Audio HD Ready Display Not 4K

6. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 in sleek black is a premium addition to your home entertainment setup. This smart Android TV offers a fusion of stunning visuals, smart capabilities, and connectivity options, making it a choice for those who appreciate quality and style in their television.

Key Specifications of OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD

Size: With a 32-inch screen, this TV is versatile, ideal for various room sizes, including bedrooms, living rooms, and more.

Resolution: The HD Ready LED display provides clear and vibrant visuals, making it perfect for enjoying your favorite shows, movies, and gaming content.

Smart TV Features: Powered by Android TV, it offers access to a plethora of apps and content, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more, transforming your TV into an entertainment hub.

Connectivity: This TV is equipped with multiple ports, including HDMI and USB, making it easy to connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external storage.

Sound Quality: The TV features Dolby Audio support, delivering an immersive and crystal-clear sound experience for a cinematic feel.

Design: The TV's sleek and modern design, along with slim bezels, maximizes screen real estate for an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons HD Ready Display Limited Screen Size Premium Brand Not 4K

7. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL in sleek black is a versatile and feature-rich addition to your home entertainment setup. This smart LED Google TV offers not only impressive visuals but also smart functionalities, making it a modern and versatile choice for enhancing your viewing experience.

Key Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD

Size: With a 32-inch screen, this TV is well-suited for bedrooms, small living spaces, or as a secondary television in your home.

Resolution: The HD Ready LED display provides clear and vibrant visuals, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience for your favorite shows, movies, and gaming content.

Smart TV Features: This TV is powered by Google TV, providing access to a wide range of apps and content, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more, transforming your TV into an entertainment hub.

Connectivity: The TV features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, allowing you to easily connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external storage.

Sound Quality: The TV offers quality audio with DTS Virtual:X technology, delivering an immersive and clear sound experience.

Design: The TV's sleek and modern design, along with thin bezels, maximizes screen real estate for an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons Google TV Limited Screen Size HD Ready Display Not 4K

8. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL in sleek black is a versatile and feature-rich addition to your home entertainment setup. This smart Android LED TV combines impressive visuals, smart features, and connectivity options, making it a modern and versatile choice for enhancing your viewing experience.

Key Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD

Size: With a 32-inch screen, this TV is well-suited for bedrooms, small living spaces, or as a secondary television in your home.

Resolution: The HD Ready LED display offers clear and vibrant visuals, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience for your favorite shows, movies, and gaming content.

Smart TV Features: It is equipped with Android-based smart functionalities, providing access to a wide range of apps and content, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more, transforming your TV into an entertainment hub.

Connectivity: The TV features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, making it easy to connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external storage.

Sound Quality: The TV delivers quality audio with built-in speakers, ensuring an immersive and clear sound experience.

Design: The TV's sleek and modern design, along with thin bezels, maximizes screen real estate for an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons Smart Android TV Limited Screen Size HD Ready Display Not 4K

Also read: LG 55-inch Smart LED TV: Stunning visuals meet immersive sound

9. VW 80 cm(32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32C2 (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32C2 in sleek black is a sleek and modern addition to your home entertainment setup. This smart LED TV not only offers impressive visuals but also features a frameless design, smart functionalities, and connectivity options, making it an excellent choice for those who appreciate style and innovation in their television.

Key Specifications of VW 80 cm(32 inches)

Size: With a 32-inch screen, this TV is versatile and well-suited for various room sizes, from bedrooms to living rooms, offering a balance of screen real estate and space-saving design.

Resolution: The HD Ready LED display ensures clear and vibrant visuals, suitable for enjoying your favorite shows, movies, and gaming content.

Smart TV Features: The TV runs on a Linux-based smart system, providing access to a range of apps and content, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more, transforming your TV into an entertainment hub.

Connectivity: The TV features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, enabling you to easily connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external storage.

Sound Quality: The TV offers quality audio with built-in speakers, ensuring an immersive and clear sound experience.

Frameless Design: The frameless design not only enhances the aesthetics but also maximizes screen space for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons Frameless Design Limited Screen Size HD Ready Display Not 4K

10. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD (Black)

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD in elegant black is a cutting-edge addition to your home entertainment setup. This smart QLED Google TV offers a perfect blend of stunning visuals, smart features, and connectivity options, making it a modern and versatile choice for elevating your viewing experience.

Key Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD

Size: With a 32-inch screen, this TV is versatile, making it suitable for various room sizes, from bedrooms to living rooms, offering a balance of screen real estate and space-saving design.

Resolution: The QLED display ensures vivid, clear, and vibrant visuals, providing an immersive viewing experience for your favorite shows, movies, and gaming content.

Smart TV Features: This TV is powered by Google TV, providing access to a wide range of apps and content, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more, transforming your TV into an entertainment hub.

Connectivity: The TV features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, making it easy to connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, and external storage.

Sound Quality: The TV boasts impressive audio quality with built-in speakers, delivering a clear and immersive sound experience.

Design: The TV's sleek and modern design, along with thin bezels, maximizes screen real estate for an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Cons QLED Display Limited Screen Size Smart Google TV Not 4K

Best overall product

The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 stands out as the best overall product due to its blend of premium brand quality, smart features, and a balance of features for a complete home entertainment experience.

Best value for money product

The SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SW-VS offers excellent value for money with its combination of essential features, affordability, and reliable performance, making it a budget-friendly and efficient choice.

Your choice should consider your specific requirements and budget, ensuring you get the best TV for your entertainment needs.

Several parts of the text in this article, including the title, were generated with the help of an AI tool.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!