Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is Live! These air fryers deals under 10K caught my eye

An air fryer under ₹10,000 can get you much more than just basic frying and reheating. During the Amazon sale, this price range covers everything from compact models for smaller kitchens to larger air fryers designed for family meals, with features such as multiple cooking presets, digital controls, rapid air circulation and easy-clean baskets.
However, choosing the right model is not simply about picking the air fryer with the biggest discount. Capacity, wattage, temperature range, basket design, cooking modes and the food you regularly prepare can all affect how useful it is in everyday cooking. A compact air fryer may be enough for one or two people, while larger households may find a 5-litre or bigger model more practical.
I have shortlisted 8 air fryers under ₹10,000 on Amazon, covering different capacities, features and cooking requirements, to help you find a model that offers the right balance of price and performance.
Top air fryers to consider during Amazon Sale 2026
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At ₹8,999, down 31% from its ₹12,995 MRP, the Philips NA231/00 is a strong option for buyers looking for a spacious air fryer with useful everyday features. Its 6.2-litre capacity, 1700W power and Rapid Air Technology make it suitable for family cooking, while the cooking window lets you monitor food without opening the basket. The 13 preset menus and HomeID recipe support add versatility beyond basic frying.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Large 6.2L capacity with cooking window
13 preset cooking programmes
Reasons to Avoid
Relatively large countertop footprint
No dual-basket functionality
Why choose this air fryer?
Choose it for its spacious 6.2L capacity, powerful 1700W motor, versatile presets, cooking window and Rapid Air Technology for everyday family cooking.
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If a regular basket air fryer feels too limiting, the SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven offers a more spacious, OTG-style approach to cooking. It is currently available at ₹6,499, a 50% discount on its ₹12,999 MRP.
The three-tray setup gives you more room to prepare larger quantities, while 12 presets cover everything from air frying and grilling to baking and roasting. Nine accessories and a recipe book further add to its everyday versatility.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Spacious 12L oven-style cooking chamber
Comes with multiple accessories and presets
Reasons to Avoid
Requires considerable counter space
Food may need tray rotation for even cooking
Why choose this air fryer?
Ideal for larger households wanting an air fryer oven with generous capacity, multiple cooking modes and accessories without crossing the ₹7,000 mark.
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The AGARO Regency takes the air fryer-oven route, combining a 12-litre chamber with rotisserie functionality and a broad 80°C–220°C temperature range. At ₹8,799, it is 56% below its ₹19,995 MRP, making it worth considering for buyers who want one appliance for more than air frying.
Its nine preset recipes cover pizza, chicken, fish, baking and toast, while the transparent window and interior light make monitoring food easier.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Rotisserie and multiple cooking functions
Wide temperature range with interior lighting
Reasons to Avoid
Tall design needs suitable counter space
More functions may mean a learning curve for first-time users
Why choose this air fryer?
Choose it for the large 12L capacity, rotisserie function, wide temperature range and multiple cooking modes, especially if you want an air fryer that doubles as a compact oven.
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For buyers who prioritise fast cooking and crispier results, the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO brings Max Crisp Technology and 2000W rapid heating to a 6.2-litre cooking chamber. Its six cooking functions cover air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, dehydrating and Max Crisp, while variable airflow adjusts circulation across different temperatures. The PTFE-, PFAS- and PFOA-free cooking surface is another useful touch for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Powerful 2000W heating with Max Crisp Technology
PTFE-, PFAS- and PFOA-free cooking surface
Reasons to Avoid
Fewer cooking functions than some air fryer ovens
Premium positioning within the sub- <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 segment
Why choose this air fryer?
Choose it for the large 12L capacity, rotisserie function, wide temperature range and multiple cooking modes, especially if you want an air fryer that doubles as a compact oven.
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The Inalsa SteelChef DW5.5 takes a different approach to the usual coated air fryer basket, using an SS304 stainless steel cooking pan and food separator instead.
At ₹5,389, down 61% from its ₹13,995 MRP, it offers a 5.5-litre capacity suited to family cooking, along with 1600W power and a clear cooking window for monitoring food without opening the basket.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Food-grade SS304 stainless steel cooking surface
5.5L capacity with food separator
Reasons to Avoid
Limited information on preset cooking programmes
Relatively bulky countertop design
Why choose this air fryer?
Choose it for the large 12L capacity, rotisserie function, wide temperature range and multiple cooking modes, especially if you want an air fryer that doubles as a compact oven.
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Designed for larger batches and more than just air frying, the KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven offers a 12-litre cooking space with 10 preset menus and 360° rapid heat circulation. At ₹9,749, it is available at 46% below its ₹18,000 MRP. The drop-down glass window, rotisserie and dehydration functions make it useful for everything from family meals and snacks to baking and roasting.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Large 12L capacity with rotisserie and dehydration functions
Drop-down glass window with built-in light for monitoring food
Reasons to Avoid
Tall 42cm design requires considerable vertical counter space
Oven-style setup can take longer to clean than a simple basket air fryer
Why choose this air fryer?
Choose it for its spacious 12L chamber, 10 presets, rotisserie and dehydration functions, making it a versatile option for families wanting more than basic air frying.
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The Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer is a practical pick for everyday family cooking, especially at its current ₹5,489 sale price, which is 73% below the ₹19,990 MRP. Its 1500W heating, 360° Rapid Air Technology and Swirl Cooking Method are designed for even cooking with less oil.
Eight preset menus, a viewing window and seven cooking functions add flexibility for snacks, meals and reheating.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
6L capacity suited to everyday family cooking
Eight presets with digital touch controls and viewing window
Reasons to Avoid
ABS construction may feel less premium than metal-bodied models
1500W power is lower than some larger air fryer ovens
Why choose this air fryer?
Choose it for its 6L capacity, 73% sale discount, eight presets, viewing window and versatile cooking modes, backed by a two-year warranty.
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The COSORI CAF-L501 brings a more compact 4.7-litre format to the list, making it a practical choice for couples and smaller families. At ₹7,999, it is currently 44% below its ₹14,380 MRP.
Its 1500W heating system can reach up to 230°C, while rapid heat circulation is claimed to deliver faster cooking and use up to 55% less energy. Nine presets and multiple cooking modes add versatility.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Nine presets and multiple cooking modes for everyday versatility
Rapid heat circulation with up to 230°C temperature
Reasons to Avoid
4.7L capacity may require multiple batches for larger families
Higher price than some larger-capacity options in this list
Why choose this air fryer?
Choose it for its compact 4.7L capacity, 230°C maximum temperature, nine presets, rapid cooking and energy-saving claims, backed by a two-year warranty.
What size air fryer should you buy for your family?
Air fryer capacity should match both your household size and the type of food you usually prepare. 2–3-litre models are better suited to singles or couples and smaller portions. 4–5-litre air fryers offer a good balance for couples and small families, while 6 litres or larger can be more practical for families of four or more, especially when cooking larger portions of chicken, vegetables or snacks. Also consider basket shape, as usable cooking space can vary between models.
What features should you look for in an air fryer under ₹10,000?
When choosing an air fryer under ₹10,000, consider these features alongside capacity:
Digital controls: Touch controls or digital displays make it easier to set cooking time and temperature accurately.
Preset programmes: Pre-set modes for fries, chicken, vegetables, baking and other foods can simplify everyday cooking.
Temperature range: A wider temperature range gives you more flexibility for frying, roasting, baking and reheating.
Wattage: Higher wattage can help the air fryer heat up and cook efficiently, although it is not the only measure of performance.
Viewing window: Lets you monitor food without opening the basket and losing heat.
Easy-to-clean parts: Removable, dishwasher-safe baskets and trays can make regular cleaning more convenient.
Dual baskets: Useful for cooking two different foods simultaneously, particularly for family meals.
Basket design: Look at the actual cooking area and shape instead of relying only on the advertised litre capacity.
Is a 5-litre air fryer enough for a family of four?
A 5-litre air fryer can be enough for a family of four, particularly for everyday portions of snacks, vegetables, fish, chicken pieces or reheating food. However, you may need to cook in batches when preparing larger quantities or foods that need to be spread out for even cooking. For families that regularly prepare full meals or larger portions, a 6-litre or bigger model may offer more usable cooking space and reduce the need for multiple batches.
Features comparison of our top air fryers
|Air Fryer
|Capacity
|Power
|Presets / Cooking Functions
|Philips NA231/00
|6.2L
|1700W
|13 presets
|SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven
|12L
|1800W
|12 presets
|AGARO Regency 12L
|12L
|1800W
|9 presets + 3 assist functions
|Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO
|6.2L
|2000W
|6-in-1 functions
|Inalsa SteelChef DW5.5
|5.5L
|1600W
|Not specified
|KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven
|12L
|1700W
|10 presets
|Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer
|6L
|1500W
|8 presets
|COSORI CAF-L501
|4.7L
|1500W
|9 presets
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- When did Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 start?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started on October 8, 2026. The month-long festive shopping event features deals across electronics, appliances, home, kitchen, fashion and other categories.
- How long will Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 run?
The sale will run throughout October 2026, giving shoppers multiple opportunities to check discounts and offers instead of having to complete all purchases on the opening day.
- Are air fryers available at a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?
Yes. Several air fryers across different capacities and price ranges are available with sale discounts, including models from Philips, Faber, KENT, COSORI, Ninja and other brands.
- Is Amazon Prime membership required for the Great Indian Festival 2026?
No. The Great Indian Festival is open to all customers. However, Prime members can get additional savings and other benefits on eligible products during the sale.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.