Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE with 8PM deals: Here are 5 best printers for home use

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 08:30 pm IST

Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 8PM deals are live. Check out the 5 best printers for home use offering discounts, easy connectivity, and reliable performance.

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹10,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T426W Multifunction (Print Scan Copy) Color Printer Best for Home, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, WiFi, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY), Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹10,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW (New Launch) WIFI Auto Duplex Color Multifunction Printer (Print Scan Copy), ADF, Print Upto 15K Pages Black & 5K in Color Each for(CMY), Extra Black Ink, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹18,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live, bringing huge discounts on a wide range of electronics, including printers perfect for home use. Whether you’re looking to handle school projects, work-from-home documents, or personal prints, this is the right time to upgrade. From wireless connectivity and multifunction capabilities to cost-efficient ink tanks, today’s printers are smarter and more versatile than ever.

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings top deals on laptops for home use.
We’ve picked five of the best options that balance performance, ease of use, and value for money. Helping you make a smart choice during the festive shopping rush. Check out the 8PM deals on Amazon Sale on these printers. 

The HP Smart Tank 589 is a versatile all-in-one printer designed for both home and office use. It offers excellent print quality and easy installation with user-friendly setup instructions. Customers highlight its intuitive operation and long-term value, though opinions on speed are mixed, with some finding it slower than expected.

Wireless connectivity and colour output receive divided feedback, with certain users noting connectivity problems and colours lacking vibrancy. Despite these drawbacks, it remains a dependable option for everyday printing.

Specifications

Print Speed
Up to 30 ppm
Type
All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy)
Connectivity
WiFi, wireless printing
Ink Tank
High capacity, refillable
Usage
Suitable for home and office

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent print quality

affiliate-tick

Easy setup and user-friendly

affiliate-tick

Good long-term investment

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed wireless connectivity performance

affiliate-cross

Colours may lack vibrancy

affiliate-cross

Print speed not always reliable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the print clarity and hassle-free setup. Many find it ideal for consistent use. However, connectivity drops and slower speeds frustrate some, while a few mention muted colour quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want sharp, reliable prints and simple operation at home or office, with the added benefit of low running costs over time.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is designed for home and small office needs, offering affordable printing with refillable ink tanks. Customers value its ease of use and versatility, though reviews about print speed vary greatly. Some appreciate its faster performance, while others find it underwhelming. WiFi connectivity, installation, and print quality also receive mixed reactions, with both smooth and problematic experiences shared. While not perfect, it remains a solid, economical choice for users seeking efficient everyday printing.

Specifications

Print Speed
Variable (user feedback: mixed)
Type
All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy)
Connectivity
WiFi, mobile printing
Ink Tank
EcoTank system, refillable bottles
Target Use
Home and small office

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Easy to use for beginners

affiliate-tick

Refillable ink system reduces costs

affiliate-tick

Versatile for home and office tasks

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Inconsistent WiFi performance

affiliate-cross

Mixed print speed reviews

affiliate-cross

Installation can be hit or miss

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it user-friendly and practical, but opinions on speed, setup, and Wi-Fi differ widely. Some say it’s worth the price, while others feel underwhelmed for the cost.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want an affordable printer with flexible functionality for everyday use, but don’t mind occasional compromises in speed and connectivity.

The Brother DCP-T426W offers multifunction capabilities with an affordable ink system, making it appealing for home and small business users. Customers highlight its strong print quality, particularly for photos, and good long-term savings. Value for money stands out, though some report issues with connectivity, slow performance, and weak colour prints. Setup can be frustrating for certain buyers, with lengthy self-installation. Despite drawbacks, the printer delivers dependable results for households and small businesses looking for cost-efficient printing.

Specifications

Print Yield
Up to 7,500 pages (black), 5,000 (colour)
Type
All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy)
Connectivity
WiFi, wireless printing
Paper Tray
150-sheet capacity
Use Case
Home and light business

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Good photo print quality

affiliate-tick

Cost-saving ink system

affiliate-tick

Suitable for home and small businesses

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Setup can be time-consuming

affiliate-cross

Colour prints sometimes underwhelming

affiliate-cross

WiFi setup may fail for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the affordability and crisp prints, but some struggle with Wi-Fi setup and find colour reproduction lacking. A few mention long installation times and slow printing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a budget-friendly printer for high-volume black prints, occasional colour use, and long-term savings.

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is a MegaTank all-in-one printer designed for home and office users seeking cost-efficient, high-quality prints. Customers appreciate its sharp printing, easy functions, and fast scanning. However, installation feedback is mixed, with some finding it seamless while others face difficulties. Wireless performance is inconsistent, and reliability concerns arise as some report frequent errors over time. While print speed is debated, many agree it’s slower than some Epson models. Overall, it’s affordable but requires patience.

Specifications

Print Type
All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy)
Ink Tank
MegaTank, refillable system
Connectivity
WiFi, wireless printing
Extra Ink
Includes 2 black ink bottles
Use Case
Home and office

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Crisp, reliable print quality

affiliate-tick

Cost-effective for bulk printing

affiliate-tick

Fast scanning performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Reliability issues over long-term use

affiliate-cross

WiFi connectivity mixed

affiliate-cross

Print speed inconsistent

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers enjoy the print quality and efficiency, but installation challenges and Wi-Fi dropouts frustrate some. Others complain about recurring errors after extended use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you prioritize sharp, economical prints and don’t mind occasional troubleshooting, especially for home use.

The Brother DCP-T730DW is a newly launched multifunction printer offering auto duplex printing and high page yields, making it efficient for heavy users. Customers note its solid build quality, easy installation, and overall value for money. Print quality feedback is mixed, particularly for colour prints, which some find underwhelming. Functionality is generally smooth, but not without issues for certain buyers. With its high output capacity and added black ink, it’s a suitable choice for home and office printing needs.

Specifications

Print Yield
Up to 15,000 pages (black), 5,000 (colour)
Type
All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy, Duplex)
Connectivity
WiFi, mobile printing
Features
Auto Duplex, ADF support
Bonus
Includes extra black ink bottle

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Durable build quality

affiliate-tick

Auto duplex saves paper

affiliate-tick

Easy setup and installation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed feedback on colour prints

affiliate-cross

Occasional functionality issues

affiliate-cross

Price slightly high for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its sturdy design, duplex printing, and easy operation, but colour print quality and occasional glitches limit its appeal for some.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you need a high-yield, feature-rich printer with duplex printing for frequent, long-term use at home or work.

Should I buy an inkjet or laser printer for home use?

Inkjet printers suit homes better, offering vibrant color prints, affordable upfront costs, and compact designs. Laser printers are faster but usually pricier, making them less ideal for casual use.

How important is wireless connectivity in a home printer?

Very important. Wireless connectivity lets multiple devices print seamlessly without cables. It’s convenient for households with smartphones, laptops, and tablets, ensuring easy printing for family members in different rooms.

Do I need a multifunction printer or a basic one?

A multifunction printer is smarter for homes, combining print, scan, and copy. It saves space, reduces hassle, and covers everyday needs, unlike basic printers with single functionality.

How should I consider printing costs for home use?

Look beyond the printer’s price. Check ink or toner refill costs and yield per cartridge. Ink tank models often provide lower running costs, saving money over time.

Best 3 features of the top 5 printers for home use

Best printer for home usePrint QualityWireless ConnectivityPrint Speed
HP Smart Tank 589Excellent, vibrant colours, but some report dull outputMixed – easy setup but some face connectivity dropsMixed – decent speed, some say slow
Epson EcoTank L3252Good for text and basic colour, mixed reviews on qualityMixed – smooth for some, frequent WiFi issues for othersMixed – praised as fast, others find it slow
Brother DCP-T426WStrong print quality, especially on photo paperMixed – some find setup difficult, others smoothMixed – slow for some, satisfactory for others
Canon PIXMA G3000Good quality prints, cost-efficient, fast scanningMixed – reliable for some, fails to connect for othersMixed – fast for some, slow compared to Epson
Brother DCP-T730DWGood build and decent print quality, colours not always sharpStable connectivity reported, fewer issues than othersBetter speed than most, though not top-tier
  • Which type of printer is best for home use?

    Ink tank printers are best for home use. They provide low running costs, good color quality, and high page yield, making them economical for families and students.

  • How important is print speed for home printing?

    Print speed matters if you frequently print large volumes. For occasional school projects or household use, moderate speeds are sufficient. Focus more on print quality and running costs.

  • Do home printers need WiFi connectivity?

    Yes. WiFi ensures seamless printing from multiple devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It’s convenient for households, especially when several members share the same printer.

  • What is the average lifespan of a home printer?

    A good home printer lasts 4–6 years with proper maintenance. Lifespan depends on usage frequency, print volumes, and timely replacement of ink or toner cartridges.

  • How do I reduce printing costs at home?

    Choose ink tank models for high-yield, affordable printing. Use draft mode for everyday documents, print double-sided to save paper, and refill tanks instead of buying costly cartridges.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
