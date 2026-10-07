Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts tonight: Find top laptop deals from HP, Dell, ASUS and Lenovo for work, study and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is set to begin at midnight and promises to bring a range of laptop deals across popular brands, making it a useful time to check options for work, study, entertainment and everyday use. HP, Dell, ASUS and Lenovo have several models covering different budgets and requirements, from compact everyday laptops to more powerful machines for demanding tasks.

Festive savings bring versatile laptops for work, study and entertainment. (AI Generated Image)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

Shoppers can compare processor, RAM, storage, display and battery specifications before choosing a model. Sale pricing may also make higher-spec configurations more accessible during the festive shopping season. Here are some laptop deals from HP, Dell, ASUS and Lenovo worth checking during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a thin and light laptop designed for everyday computing needs. It features a 15.6-inch HD display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it offers a practical setup for browsing, office work, online classes and entertainment. Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024 add useful software for regular productivity tasks. There's a 42% off on this laptop.

Specifications SSD Storage: 512GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 support Integrated Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is a thin and lightweight laptop designed for everyday computing. It features a 15.6-inch HD display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it provides a practical setup for office tasks, browsing, online classes and entertainment. Windows 11 Home and MS Office 21 support regular productivity requirements, while its lightweight design makes it convenient for daily use. You can get a 43% discount on this laptop.

Specifications SSD Storage: 512GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 support Integrated Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Built-in Camera: HD 720p camera

The Lenovo V15 G4 is a practical laptop designed for everyday work, study and entertainment. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor for regular computing tasks. Its thin profile makes it suitable for home, office or academic use. The laptop provides essential connectivity options and a comfortable setup for browsing, documents, video calls and other routine activities. You can get this laptop at a discount of 54%.

Specifications SSD Storage: 512GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 support Integrated Graphics: AMD Radeon 610M graphics Built-in Camera: HD 720p camera

The HP 15 is a practical laptop designed for everyday work, study and entertainment. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD Micro-Edge display and an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor. With 8GB memory and 512GB SSD storage, it provides a suitable setup for browsing, documents, online classes and video calls. Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic and Office 2024 support common productivity requirements, while its lightweight design suits daily use. This laptop can be yours at a discount of 51%.

Specifications SSD Storage: 512GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 support Integrated Graphics: AMD Radeon graphics Built-in Camera: 1080p FHD camera

The Apple MacBook Neo is a compact laptop designed for everyday computing, productivity and entertainment. It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the A18 Pro chip. With 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage, it provides a practical setup for browsing, documents, video calls and content consumption. Its lightweight design and macOS experience make it suitable for users seeking a portable laptop for regular tasks. There is a discount of 5%.

Specifications SSD Storage: 256GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0 support Integrated Graphics: Integrated Apple GPU Built-in Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD camera

The HP 255 Notebook is a practical laptop designed for everyday computing, study and office tasks. It features a 15.6-inch HD anti-glare display and an AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor. With 8GB DDR4 memory and 256GB SSD storage, it offers a suitable setup for browsing, documents, online classes and video calls. Windows 11 supports common productivity needs, while its 1.52kg weight makes it convenient for regular use. There is a discount of 56% on this laptop.

Specifications SSD Storage: 256GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 support Integrated Graphics: AMD Radeon graphics Built-in Camera: HD 720p camera

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin and lightweight laptop designed for everyday computing, work and study. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and an AMD Ryzen 3 processor. With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it provides a practical setup for browsing, documents, online classes and entertainment. Windows 11 and Office 2024 support regular productivity needs, while its 1.6kg design makes it convenient for daily use. this laptop can be yours at a discount of 54%.

Specifications SSD Storage: 512GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 support Integrated Graphics: AMD Radeon 610M graphics Built-in Camera: HD 720p camera

The Acer Smartchoice Aspire One is a compact, thin and lightweight laptop designed for everyday computing. It features a 14-inch WXGA display and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. With 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB SSD storage, it provides a practical setup for browsing, office work, online classes and entertainment. Windows 11 Home supports regular productivity tasks, while its 1.48kg weight makes it convenient for portability and daily use. There is a discount of 48% on this laptop.

Specifications SSD Storage: 256GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 support Integrated Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Built-in Camera: HD webcam camera

The Dell 15 is a thin and lightweight laptop designed for everyday work, study and entertainment. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor. With 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it provides a practical setup for browsing, office tasks, online classes and video calls. Windows 11 Home supports regular productivity needs, while its lightweight build makes it suitable for daily use. This laptop has a discount of 52%.

Specifications SSD Storage: 512GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 support Integrated Graphics: AMD Radeon 610M graphics Built-in Camera: HD 720p camera

The ASUS Chromebook CX1405 is a thin and lightweight laptop designed for everyday browsing, study and productivity tasks. It features a 14-inch Full HD display and an Intel N50 processor. With 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage, it provides a practical setup for web-based work, online classes and entertainment. Chrome OS offers a simple interface, while its 1.39kg build makes the device convenient for carrying between home, college and work. There is a discount of 23% on this laptop.

Specifications SSD Storage: 128GB SSD storage Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 support Integrated Graphics: Intel UHD integrated graphics Built-in Camera: HD webcam camera

3 best features of laptops

Product Built-in Speakers Rechargeable Battery Laptop Keyboard Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Yes Yes Yes Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Yes Yes Yes Lenovo V15 G4 Yes Yes Yes HP 15 Yes Yes Yes Apple MacBook Neo Yes Yes Yes HP 255 Notebook Yes Yes Yes Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Yes Yes Yes Acer Smartchoice Aspire One Yes Yes Yes Dell 15 Yes Yes Yes ASUS Chromebook CX1405 Yes Yes Yes

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FAQs on laptops What should I look for when buying a laptop? Consider the processor, RAM, storage, display, battery life, weight and operating system.

Is 8GB RAM enough for everyday use? Yes, 8GB RAM is generally sufficient for browsing, office work, streaming and online classes.

Is an SSD better than an HDD? Yes, SSDs offer faster boot times, quicker file access and generally smoother performance.

Which laptop size is suitable for students? A 14-inch or 15.6-inch laptop offers a good balance of portability and screen space.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.