Top 5 Smartchoice laptops in 2026: Best picks for work, study and everyday use

These laptops are good for both working professionals and students. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Laptop at ₹ 5,000/month Check Eligibility → Buying a laptop is no-longer as simple as buying a device with the fastest processor or the most affordable model. With processors getting more powerful than ever before and AI PCs taking the centre stage, speed isn't the question, utility is. Finding the right laptop for you ultimately depends on what your primary use-case is. Whether you want to use your device for gaming, content creation, coding or as a general entertainment device. The right laptop that would fit in each of these use cases will offer a combination of power, portability, display, battery and value. For a student, it could mean a machine that handles online classes, research, presentations and multitasking without slowing down. For professionals, dependable performance, a comfortable keyboard and a display that works well for long hours. For an everyday users, it could mean a reliable laptop for browsing, streaming, documents and video calls. That is where Smartchoice laptops can make the buying decision easier.

Rather than focusing only on specifications, these models focus on the tasks people perform every day based on everyday use cases. In this list, we have picked five Smartchoice laptops worth considering in 2026, covering different needs and priorities. From lightweight machines for students and professionals to versatile options for everyday computing, these laptops aim to offer a practical mix of features and performance. Take a look.