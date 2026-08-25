Top 5 Smartchoice laptops in 2026: Best picks for work, study and everyday use
From students to working professionals, these laptops are ideal for all users. These laptops can also handle AI-heavy use cases.
Our Picks
Best for professionals
Best for gamers
Best for AI workloads
Best for everyday usage
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best for professionalsASUS Zenbook 14,Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),16GB,1TB,3K OLED Touch Screen,14",120Hz,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y)*,Office 2024, Silver,1.28 kg,UX3405CA-PZ345WS,Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹1.18L
Best for gamersLenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming LaptopView Details
₹99,450
Unlock Personalized
₹19,665x 6 months₹1.18L
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
HP 15 Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 12 TOPS, 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD,Anti-Glare, FHD, 15''/39.6cm,Win11, M365*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, FD1458TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit AI LaptopView Details
₹82,990
Best for AI workloadsDell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display, Intel Arc Graphics, Standard Keyboard, Dedicated Copilot Key, Black, Win11 Home + MSO H&S'24View Details
₹73,490
Best for everyday usageAcer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
₹42,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Buying a laptop is no-longer as simple as buying a device with the fastest processor or the most affordable model. With processors getting more powerful than ever before and AI PCs taking the centre stage, speed isn't the question, utility is. Finding the right laptop for you ultimately depends on what your primary use-case is. Whether you want to use your device for gaming, content creation, coding or as a general entertainment device. The right laptop that would fit in each of these use cases will offer a combination of power, portability, display, battery and value. For a student, it could mean a machine that handles online classes, research, presentations and multitasking without slowing down. For professionals, dependable performance, a comfortable keyboard and a display that works well for long hours. For an everyday users, it could mean a reliable laptop for browsing, streaming, documents and video calls. That is where Smartchoice laptops can make the buying decision easier.
Rather than focusing only on specifications, these models focus on the tasks people perform every day based on everyday use cases. In this list, we have picked five Smartchoice laptops worth considering in 2026, covering different needs and priorities. From lightweight machines for students and professionals to versatile options for everyday computing, these laptops aim to offer a practical mix of features and performance. Take a look.
Best Smartchoice laptops to buy in India
BEST FOR PROFESSIONALS
1. ASUS Zenbook 14,Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),16GB,1TB,3K OLED Touch Screen,14",120Hz,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y)*,Office 2024, Silver,1.28 kg,UX3405CA-PZ345WS,Thin & Light Laptop
The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED combines a premium, lightweight aluminium design with a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen. Its gets a 2880×1800 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time that make it well suited to work, entertainment and creative tasks. On the performance front it gets the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor that is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. A 75Wh battery and 65W USB-C adapter round out the package. All of these features make it ideal for working professionals and power users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent performance
Solid build
Silent operations
Reason to avoid
Average battery backup
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this laptop for its overall design and premium look and feel. Buyers also appreciate its silent operations and performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.
BEST FOR GAMERS
2. Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 laptop features a sturdy gaming-focused design and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 300-nit brightness and 100% sRGB coverage for richer, more accurate colours. Its anti-glare panel and G-SYNC support make it suitable for gaming as well as everyday use. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-12450HX processor that is paired with RTX 3050 graphics that handles demanding workloads and gaming, while the 60Wh battery supports fast charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent gaming performance
Great display
Great thermals
Reason to avoid
Average battery backup
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the laptop's display quality excellent and appreciate its gaming capabilities, being able to smoothly play competitive games. They also like its thermal performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop for its thermals and performance.
3. HP 15 Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 12 TOPS, 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD,Anti-Glare, FHD, 15''/39.6cm,Win11, M365*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, FD1458TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit AI Laptop
The HP 15 Smartchoice has a practical silver design and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS micro-edge display with anti-glare coating and 300 nits brightness. Its 62.5% sRGB coverage delivers decent colour reproduction for everyday work, study and entertainment, though it is not aimed at professional colour-critical use. The Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 24GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD offer strong multitasking and storage. Its 41Wh battery supports fast charging, reaching around 50% in 45 minutes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good performance
Great sound quality
Great battery
Premium design
Reason to avoid
Average display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the laptop performs well, with one mentioning it handles tasks smoothly. They also appreciate its sound quality and battery.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, battery and performance.
BEST FOR AI WORKLOADS
4. Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display, Intel Arc Graphics, Standard Keyboard, Dedicated Copilot Key, Black, Win11 Home + MSO H&S'24
The Dell 15 has a simplistic design that is coupled with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare WVA display, which is ideal for everyday work and study. Its 1920×1080 resolution and wide viewing angles keep content clear, while the panel’s 45% NTSC coverage means colour accuracy is adequate rather than creator-grade. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor that is with Intel Arc graphics. It handles multitasking well. The 41Wh battery supports 65W USB-C charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent performance
Practical design
Anti-glare display
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the laptop performs well. They also appreciate its design and anti-glare display.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.
BEST FOR EVERYDAY USAGE
5. Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop
The Acer Aspire One has a simplistic design that is great for everyday usage. It gets a 14-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3-7320U processor that is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It also gets a 55Wh battery. This laptop is ideal for everyday usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact design
Good for everyday usage
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the laptop ideal for everyday performance. It like its compact design and find it value for money.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and value.
Top features of the best Smartchoice laptops
|MODEL
|PROCESSOR
|SOFTWARE
|BATTERY
|ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|Windows 11
|75Wh 4-cell Li-ion
|Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9
|12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX
|Windows 11
|60Wh 4-cell Li-ion
|HP 15
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
|Windows 11
|41 Wh 3-cell Li-ion
|Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|Windows 11
|41 Wh 3-cell Li-ion
|Acer Aspire One
|AMD Ryzen 3-7320U
|Windows 11
|55 Wh Li-ion
Similar articles for you
I compared 2.1, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos soundbars - Here’s which one is actually worth buying
How to choose the right TV size for your room based on viewing distance and screen resolution
The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen laptops and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, battery, AI features and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.