Argentines will bid farewell to Lionel Messi with a huge "thank you" themed send-off in Buenos Aires on Tuesday as the legendary captain ends his more-than-two-decade international career with a friendly against Benin. As Messi bows out, Argentines say 'thank you'

Messi will pull on Argentina's sky blue-and-white jersey for the last time for the highly-anticipated game before a capacity crowd at the Monumental Stadium.

Around 85,000 tickets sold out in under two hours.

Millions more will watch the 39-year-old perform his trademark wizardry against opponents ranked 89th by FIFA who have never qualified for a World Cup.

"The opponent is secondary; this is all going to be a celebration to thank Messi," veteran sports writer Ezequiel Fernández Moores told AFP.

Before the game, the University of Buenos Aires awarded Messi an honorary doctorate in a ceremony at the Argentine Football Association headquarters.

Messi, who has in the past spoken of his regret at not studying more, expressed pride at the distinction.

"To be able to say that I am an honorary doctor!," he joked.

Outside the AFA headquarters, fans unfurled a huge Argentine flag with his image inscribed "The joy of my life."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is retiring two-and-a-half months after losing this year's World Cup final to Spain.

He told reporters it would be "a very special day for me" and that it would "be difficult" to keep his emotions in check.

The most-capped player in Argentina's history is also the country's leading scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, as well as a record 68 assists.

Former Barcelona team-mate Neymar paid tribute to the departing champion on X.

"It's not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you did for football. Thank you for making me love football even more," he said.

Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, although following the death of his father, Jorge, two months ago, he revealed he may hang up his boots for good sooner than anticipated.

- Filling the void -

No effort has been spared for the send-off of a player widely considered football's greatest ever player.

Several of his fellow 2022 World Cup champions will participate in the tribute, including Angel di Maria, who has already retired from the national team.

Messi will wear a commemorative jersey with a white stripe down the center and the sun's rays from the national flag.

The city of Buenos Aires will light up its main monuments in light blue, including the iconic Obelisk.

"It's going to be an unforgettable day for everyone," coach Lionel Scaloni said in the build-up to Tuesday's match.

Vice-captain, defender Nicolas Otamendi, will also bow out of the team on Tuesday as Messi signs off.

Benin's players meanwhile are unlikely to spoil the party atmosphere.

"We have no special plan to defend against Messi, we just want to enjoy the game," Benin defender Mohamed Tijani said.

Messi's departure comes four years after his greatest triumph in international football, leading Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup to end the country's 36-year wait for a third title, cementing his status as Diego Maradona's heir.

"I believe Messi gave everything, absolutely everything, so it doesn't bother me at all that he's leaving. He has more than earned it, let him enjoy himself, let him rest," Cecilia Adriano, 52, told AFP.

During his time with the Albiceleste, Argentina won one World Cup, were runners-up twice and were also crowned Copa America champions in 2021 and 2024.

But there were tears along the way too, with Messi retiring for two months from the team after their shock defeat on penalties to Chile in the 2016 Copa America final.

After the Benin game, the captain's armband will pass to Cristian Romero.

It is not clear, however, who will inherit the coveted number 10 jersey.

"Until Leo's game, we won't give the number 10 to anyone," said Scaloni. "After that, we'll see."

tev-raa/cb/rcw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.