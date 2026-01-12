Search
Mon, Jan 12, 2026
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale dates announced: Top deals revealed on laptops, tablets, smartwatches with up to 75% off

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jan 12, 2026 05:00 pm IST

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts Jan 16, with deals across home appliances, gadgets, TVs and laptops, plus extra savings through bank card offers.

Best Earbuds Deal 2026

boAt 2025 Launch Airdopes 219, 4Mics ENx, 40H Battery, Best in Segment for Calling, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Carbon Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,096

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV00DFIN, 400Nits, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details checkDetails

₹83,999

Daily Fitness Watch Deal

Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Mirage Purple View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

AI Features Built In

Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97 AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Dolby Digital Audio

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹14,989

80Hr Battery Life

Boat New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,838

JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details checkDetails

₹79,999

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹35,999

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 dates are out, and the big one begins on January 16. If you have been holding off on an upgrade, this is the window many shoppers wait for. Amazon has started teasing early discounts across the usual high demand categories including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, audio products, gadgets and home appliances.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 dates announced, top offers are lined up on gadgets and appliances.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 dates announced, top offers are lined up on gadgets and appliances.

The real savings often come from stacking offers the right way. Alongside direct price drops, Amazon is expected to roll out bank card discounts, exchange deals and no cost EMI on select products. We will be keeping an eye on the deals that actually make sense, so you do not have to scroll through endless listings to find the worthwhile cuts.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 card offers on Amazon:

Amazon has confirmed a 10% instant bank discount for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 on SBI credit cards, including credit card EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get up to 5% unlimited cashback during the sale window. The sale starts on January 16, and it lands a day before Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale on January 17, where HDFC Bank credit cards are set to bring a 10% instant discount.

Top deals on electronics and gadgets revealed:

Loading...

If your day is full of calls, boAt Airdopes 219 keeps things simple. Four mics with ENx make your voice come through cleaner in traffic, and the 40 hour battery lasts across a workweek. Pairing is quick over Bluetooth, and the companion app adds ad free music support plus handy controls. Carbon Black looks low key. Worth watching in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 when you need reliable calling. Right now it's at 73% off.

Specifications

Mics
4 with ENx
Battery
Up to 40 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Type
TWS earbuds with mic
App support
Ad free music streaming and controls
Loading...

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 feels made for people who work on the move. The Core Ultra 5 125H and 16GB RAM keep Chrome, Office and light edits snappy, while the 14 inch WUXGA OLED panel at 400 nits is a treat for long reading. At 1.39kg it slips into a backpack easily. It is currently 26% off, and could drop further in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 this January.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14 inch WUXGA OLED, 400 nits
Office
Microsoft 365 Basic, Office Home 2024
Protection
1 year ADP free
Special Features
Anti Glare Coating, Backlit Keyboard, HD Audio
Loading...

Noise Twist is for days when you want calls on the wrist, not your phone. The 1.38 inch TFT screen is handy for quick checks, and the round dial suits Jet Black. The battery can reach seven days, with heart rate and sleep tracking on. You get 100 plus faces and an IP68 rating. At 70% off today, it is worth grabbing in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications

Display
1.38 inch TFT
Calling
Bluetooth calling
Battery
Up to 7 days
Watch faces
100 plus
Rating
IP68
Health
Heart rate monitor, sleep tracking
Loading...

Xiaomi Pad 7 is the kind of tablet we reach for when reading and streaming need to feel easy on the eyes. The nano texture 3.2K screen cuts glare, so it stays usable near windows and cafés. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 with 12GB RAM keeps apps moving, and Dolby Vision Atmos adds real punch for films. It is currently 20% off, and worth tracking in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications

Display
11.2 inch 3.2K nano texture
Chipset
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
RAM
12GB
Storage
256GB
OS
HyperOS 2
Audio Video
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Loading...

Amazfit Bip 6 is for people who want a big screen watch without charging anxiety. The 1.97 inch AMOLED looks sharp outdoors, and the 14 day battery makes it easy to forget the charger. Built in GPS with free maps is handy for walks and runs, while Bluetooth call and text keep you reachable. With 47% off right now, it is worth tracking in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications

Size
46mm
Display
1.97 inch AMOLED
Battery
Up to 14 days
GPS
Built in, free maps
Calls Text
Bluetooth calling and texts
Special Features
AI Assistance, GPS, Multisport Tracker, Notifications, Text Messaging
Loading...

Movie nights feel different when the rear speakers are actually behind you. Sony HT S20R gives that proper 5.1 setup with a punchy subwoofer, so explosions hit and dialogue stays crisp. The rear units are small enough for most shelves, and HDMI or optical keeps wiring straightforward. Bluetooth and USB also handle music. With 38% off right now it is a strong pick for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications

Channels
Real 5.1ch
Power
400W
Audio
Dolby Digital
Set
Soundbar, subwoofer, rear speakers
Wireless
Bluetooth
Media
USB playback
Loading...

When we want a headphone that lasts through work, travel and late night playlists, Rockerz 650 Pro fits the bill. The 80 hour battery takes charging off your mind, and fast charge bails you out before a commute. Swipe controls feel natural after a day, while Dolby Audio adds depth for films. Dual pairing and app support help with switching devices. At 68% off, it is a smart grab in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications

Controls
Touch and swipe
Audio
Dolby Audio
Battery
Up to 80 hours
Mics
2 mics with ENx
Charging
Fast charge
Connectivity
Bluetooth over ear
Loading...

JBL is pushing home audio with the Bar 1000 Pro, an 11.1 (7.1.4) setup that brings True Dolby Atmos and DTS:X into one wireless package. MultiBeam surround and a 10 inch down firing sub aim for room filling impact, while HDMI eARC keeps TV hookup clean. With BT, WiFi and Alexa support, it doubles as a streaming hub. It is 38% off now for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications

Channels
11.1 (7.1.4)
Audio
True Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Surround
MultiBeam
Power
880W
Subwoofer
10 inch down firing, wireless
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Alexa
Loading...

HP 15 is one of those simple work laptops people actually buy for everyday tasks. The 13th Gen Core i3 1315U with 12GB RAM keeps browsing and Office smooth, and the 512GB SSD helps it boot fast. The 15.6 inch FHD anti glare screen suits long emails, while the camera shutter is a nice privacy touch. With 22% off, it is a sensible pick for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications

Processor
13th Gen Intel Core i3 1315U
RAM
12GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD, anti glare, micro edge
OS
Windows 11
Special Feature
Anti Glare Coating
Loading...

Samsung has added a lighter option with the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, and it comes with the S Pen in the box. The 10.9 inch 90Hz screen makes scrolling feel quicker, while AI tools like Object Eraser help with quick photo fixes. With 5G, preloaded pro apps, and an IP42 rating, it covers work and travel basics. It is 14% off now ahead of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications

Display
10.9 inch, 90Hz
S Pen
In box
AI
Object Eraser
RAM
6GB
Storage
128GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi plus 5G

  • Where can I check the official sale page?

    Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale page on Amazon.in is live and will keep updating deal drops.

  • What bank offer is confirmed for the sale?

    SBI credit cards get a 10% instant discount, including on EMI transactions.

  • Is there a cashback offer mentioned for Amazon Pay ICICI card users?

    Yes, reports say Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get unlimited 5% cashback, subject to card terms.

  • Will no cost EMI be available?

    Amazon says no cost EMI options will be offered across thousands of products.

  • What product categories will see discounts?

    Amazon lists laptops, TVs, audio, wearables, home and kitchen appliances and more in the sale lineup.

  • Will Prime members get any special benefits?

    Yes, Amazon is expected to list exclusive offers for Prime members.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

