Amazon Great Republic Day Sale dates announced: Top deals revealed on laptops, tablets, smartwatches with up to 75% off

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 dates are out, and the big one begins on January 16. If you have been holding off on an upgrade, this is the window many shoppers wait for. Amazon has started teasing early discounts across the usual high demand categories including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, audio products, gadgets and home appliances. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 dates announced, top offers are lined up on gadgets and appliances.

The real savings often come from stacking offers the right way. Alongside direct price drops, Amazon is expected to roll out bank card discounts, exchange deals and no cost EMI on select products. We will be keeping an eye on the deals that actually make sense, so you do not have to scroll through endless listings to find the worthwhile cuts.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 card offers on Amazon:

Amazon has confirmed a 10% instant bank discount for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 on SBI credit cards, including credit card EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get up to 5% unlimited cashback during the sale window. The sale starts on January 16, and it lands a day before Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale on January 17, where HDFC Bank credit cards are set to bring a 10% instant discount.

Top deals on electronics and gadgets revealed:

If your day is full of calls, boAt Airdopes 219 keeps things simple. Four mics with ENx make your voice come through cleaner in traffic, and the 40 hour battery lasts across a workweek. Pairing is quick over Bluetooth, and the companion app adds ad free music support plus handy controls. Carbon Black looks low key. Worth watching in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 when you need reliable calling. Right now it's at 73% off.

Specifications Mics 4 with ENx Battery Up to 40 hours Connectivity Bluetooth Type TWS earbuds with mic App support Ad free music streaming and controls

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 feels made for people who work on the move. The Core Ultra 5 125H and 16GB RAM keep Chrome, Office and light edits snappy, while the 14 inch WUXGA OLED panel at 400 nits is a treat for long reading. At 1.39kg it slips into a backpack easily. It is currently 26% off, and could drop further in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 this January.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 14 inch WUXGA OLED, 400 nits Office Microsoft 365 Basic, Office Home 2024 Protection 1 year ADP free Special Features Anti Glare Coating, Backlit Keyboard, HD Audio

Noise Twist is for days when you want calls on the wrist, not your phone. The 1.38 inch TFT screen is handy for quick checks, and the round dial suits Jet Black. The battery can reach seven days, with heart rate and sleep tracking on. You get 100 plus faces and an IP68 rating. At 70% off today, it is worth grabbing in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications Display 1.38 inch TFT Calling Bluetooth calling Battery Up to 7 days Watch faces 100 plus Rating IP68 Health Heart rate monitor, sleep tracking

Xiaomi Pad 7 is the kind of tablet we reach for when reading and streaming need to feel easy on the eyes. The nano texture 3.2K screen cuts glare, so it stays usable near windows and cafés. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 with 12GB RAM keeps apps moving, and Dolby Vision Atmos adds real punch for films. It is currently 20% off, and worth tracking in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications Display 11.2 inch 3.2K nano texture Chipset Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB OS HyperOS 2 Audio Video Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Amazfit Bip 6 is for people who want a big screen watch without charging anxiety. The 1.97 inch AMOLED looks sharp outdoors, and the 14 day battery makes it easy to forget the charger. Built in GPS with free maps is handy for walks and runs, while Bluetooth call and text keep you reachable. With 47% off right now, it is worth tracking in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications Size 46mm Display 1.97 inch AMOLED Battery Up to 14 days GPS Built in, free maps Calls Text Bluetooth calling and texts Special Features AI Assistance, GPS, Multisport Tracker, Notifications, Text Messaging

Movie nights feel different when the rear speakers are actually behind you. Sony HT S20R gives that proper 5.1 setup with a punchy subwoofer, so explosions hit and dialogue stays crisp. The rear units are small enough for most shelves, and HDMI or optical keeps wiring straightforward. Bluetooth and USB also handle music. With 38% off right now it is a strong pick for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications Channels Real 5.1ch Power 400W Audio Dolby Digital Set Soundbar, subwoofer, rear speakers Wireless Bluetooth Media USB playback

When we want a headphone that lasts through work, travel and late night playlists, Rockerz 650 Pro fits the bill. The 80 hour battery takes charging off your mind, and fast charge bails you out before a commute. Swipe controls feel natural after a day, while Dolby Audio adds depth for films. Dual pairing and app support help with switching devices. At 68% off, it is a smart grab in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications Controls Touch and swipe Audio Dolby Audio Battery Up to 80 hours Mics 2 mics with ENx Charging Fast charge Connectivity Bluetooth over ear

JBL is pushing home audio with the Bar 1000 Pro, an 11.1 (7.1.4) setup that brings True Dolby Atmos and DTS:X into one wireless package. MultiBeam surround and a 10 inch down firing sub aim for room filling impact, while HDMI eARC keeps TV hookup clean. With BT, WiFi and Alexa support, it doubles as a streaming hub. It is 38% off now for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications Channels 11.1 (7.1.4) Audio True Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Surround MultiBeam Power 880W Subwoofer 10 inch down firing, wireless Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Alexa

HP 15 is one of those simple work laptops people actually buy for everyday tasks. The 13th Gen Core i3 1315U with 12GB RAM keeps browsing and Office smooth, and the 512GB SSD helps it boot fast. The 15.6 inch FHD anti glare screen suits long emails, while the camera shutter is a nice privacy touch. With 22% off, it is a sensible pick for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3 1315U RAM 12GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD, anti glare, micro edge OS Windows 11 Special Feature Anti Glare Coating

Samsung has added a lighter option with the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, and it comes with the S Pen in the box. The 10.9 inch 90Hz screen makes scrolling feel quicker, while AI tools like Object Eraser help with quick photo fixes. With 5G, preloaded pro apps, and an IP42 rating, it covers work and travel basics. It is 14% off now ahead of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Specifications Display 10.9 inch, 90Hz S Pen In box AI Object Eraser RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi plus 5G

FAQs on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale dates announced Where can I check the official sale page? Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale page on Amazon.in is live and will keep updating deal drops.

What bank offer is confirmed for the sale? SBI credit cards get a 10% instant discount, including on EMI transactions.

Is there a cashback offer mentioned for Amazon Pay ICICI card users? Yes, reports say Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get unlimited 5% cashback, subject to card terms.

Will no cost EMI be available? Amazon says no cost EMI options will be offered across thousands of products.

What product categories will see discounts? Amazon lists laptops, TVs, audio, wearables, home and kitchen appliances and more in the sale lineup.

Will Prime members get any special benefits? Yes, Amazon is expected to list exclusive offers for Prime members.

