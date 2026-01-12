Amazon Great Republic Day Sale dates announced: Top deals revealed on laptops, tablets, smartwatches with up to 75% off
Published on: Jan 12, 2026 05:00 pm IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts Jan 16, with deals across home appliances, gadgets, TVs and laptops, plus extra savings through bank card offers.
Our Pick
Best Earbuds Deal 2026
Daily Fitness Watch Deal
AI Features Built In
Dolby Digital Audio
80Hr Battery Life
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best Earbuds Deal 2026boAt 2025 Launch Airdopes 219, 4Mics ENx, 40H Battery, Best in Segment for Calling, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Carbon Black) View Details
|
₹1,096
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV00DFIN, 400Nits, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details
|
₹83,999
|
|
|
Daily Fitness Watch DealNoise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Mirage Purple View Details
|
₹31,999
|
|
|
AI Features Built InAmazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97 AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Black View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Dolby Digital AudioSony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹14,989
|
|
|
80Hr Battery LifeBoat New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black) View Details
|
₹2,838
|
|
|
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
|
₹79,999
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹35,999
|
|
