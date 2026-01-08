I noticed a silent price drop on premium smartwatches that make the upgrade worthy
Published on: Jan 08, 2026 03:01 pm IST
I noticed premium smartwatches seeing meaningful price drops, premium designs and flagship features far more accessible than before.
Our Pick
Best deal
Ultra watch
AI coach
Rugged watch
Fitness watch
Metal build
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best dealSamsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details
|
₹18,659
|
|
|
Ultra watchSamsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details
|
₹36,599
|
|
|
AI coachAmazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO₂ Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach(Sunset Grey) View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Rugged watchAmazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (2025) 46mm Bluetooth Smartwatch – Black | Rotating Bezel, Sleep & Fitness Tracking, Energy Score, Quick Button with Smart Plug [US Version] View Details
|
₹33,430
|
|
|
Fitness watchGoogle Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) 2024 Model - Android Smartwatch, Heart Rate Tracking, Fitbit Advanced Running, Fitness Insights, 24-Hour Battery - Matte Black Aluminum Case - Obsidian Band - Wi-Fi View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details
|
₹20,500
|
|
|
GARMIN Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch with Daily Suggested Workouts, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life (Black) View Details
|
₹18,500
|
|
|
Huawei Watch D2, Smartwatch 1.82 AMOLED, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring,Sleep Breathing Awareness, SpO2, Light and Slim Design, Health Community, Smart Lifestyle, Bluetooth Calling, Black View Details
|
₹34,499
|
|
|
Metal buildHuawei Watch GT5 Pro 46 mm Smartwatch, Sharp-Edged Design, upto14 Days Battery Life, Pro-Level Sports Watch, iOS & Android Compatible, (Titanium) View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
