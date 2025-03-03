Amazon home shopping spree: Grab over 85% off on top deals from home, kitchen, and outdoor today
Mar 03, 2025 04:39 PM IST
Save big with Amazon’s Home Shopping Spree and upgrade your space with top deals on appliances, cookware, and furniture.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
nutripro Copper Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jars, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Remote Unlocking via OTP | PIN | RFID Access Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 1 Year On-Site Warranty | (Black) View Details
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
American Tourister Fizz 32L Black Backpack School bag for travel with Organizer Bottle compartment water resistant backpack for Men, Women, Boys Laptop Backpack for College Gift for Men & Women View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
ARCTICOOL Portable Mini Fan - Rechargeable Hand Fan with 3 Adjustable Speeds, 2000mAh Battery, Lightweight Design, Low Noise, and Easy Portability for Indoor and Outdoor Use (Deep Black) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Gaiatop USB Desk Fan, 3 Speeds Portable Small Fan with Strong Airflow, 5.5 Inch Quiet Table Fan, 90° Rotate Personal Cooling Fan For Bedroom Home Office Desktop Travel (Black) View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
DeckUp Lexis 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag Combo with Footrest & Cushion Combo, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 6 Ft Height, 120 KG Weight | 3XL | Black and Brown View Details
|
|
|
|
SMTG Door Guard (39 Inches, Pack of 5) Gap Filler for Door Bottom Seal Strip - Sound-Proof, Reduce Noise, Energy Saving Door Stopper for Reduce Door Dust, Insects Protector View Details
|
₹209
|
|
|
Ugaoo Lucky Bamboo 3 Layer Plant with Criss premium Ceramic planter | Feng Shui Plant View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver) View Details
|
|
|
|
Milton Euroline Go Electro 1.2 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, (1 Piece), 1.2 Litres, Silver | Power Indicator | 1500 Watts | Auto Cut-off | Detachable 360 Degree Connector | Boiler for Water View Details
|
|
|
|
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine For Home|600W Drip Coffee Maker|6-Cups Capacity*|Anti-Drip Function|Dry Heat Protection|Warming Plate|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black View Details
|
|
|
|
nutripro Copper Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jars, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel) View Details
|
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes 2 in1 NXT Handheld & Upright Vacuum Cleaner (Red & Black) 4 liter HEPA Filter 4 pieces View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Qubo Smart 360 2K 3MP 1296p WiFi CCTV Security Camera from Hero Group | Mobile App | Two Way Talk | Night Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording | Made in India | Alexa & OK Google | (3MP) View Details
|
|
|
|
American Tourister Valex 28 Ltrs Large Laptop Backpack with Bottle Pocket and Front Organizer- Black View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
American Tourister Fizz 32L Black Backpack School bag for travel with Organizer Bottle compartment water resistant backpack for Men, Women, Boys Laptop Backpack for College Gift for Men & Women View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
American Tourister Liftoff 67 CM Medium Check-in Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Olive) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Kuber Industries Stainless Steel Dish Rack for Kitchen | Vessels Organizer Stands With Handle | Spoon Holder & Draining Tray Included | 17x22 Inch View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
American Tourister Instavibe 79 CM Trolley Bag for Travel Large Polypropelene Suitcase with Mounted TSA Lock, Double Wheels, Flexi Packing Straps, and Side Hooks for Men & Women - Sky Blue View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
amazon basics High-Speed Oscillating Pedestal Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body, Adjustable Length | RPM 2200 | 400mm Sweep Length (White) View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Lifelong Locker for Home & Office 56L - Digital Safe for Security with Electronic Keypad- Safety for Jewellery, Money & other valuables - Tijori Box (1 Year Manufacturers Warranty, Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Remote Unlocking via OTP | PIN | RFID Access Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 1 Year On-Site Warranty | (Black) View Details
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
|
|
|
|
NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible (2024 Model), 254 minutes View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, 107CM Tower Cooler w/Remote & LED Touch Screen, 4 Mode & 3 Speed, 12H Timer, 26 Feet Air Delivery, 4L Water Tank, 4 Ice Packs, 70° Swing Control, 80W Low Power Consumption View Details
|
₹12,500
|
|
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black,330 minutes View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
amazon basics High-Speed Oscillating Pedestal Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body, Adjustable Length | RPM 2200 | 400mm Sweep Length (White) View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
ARCTICOOL Portable Mini Fan - Rechargeable Hand Fan with 3 Adjustable Speeds, 2000mAh Battery, Lightweight Design, Low Noise, and Easy Portability for Indoor and Outdoor Use (Deep Black) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Gaiatop USB Desk Fan, 3 Speeds Portable Small Fan with Strong Airflow, 5.5 Inch Quiet Table Fan, 90° Rotate Personal Cooling Fan For Bedroom Home Office Desktop Travel (Black) View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
Milton Royal Express 800W Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Auto Cut Off | Non-Stick Fixed Grill Plates | Easy Clean | Power Indicators | 1 year Manufacturer Warranty - Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Kuber Industries 7-Layer & 57 Ltr Plastic Drawer Storage Organiser | Modular Kitchen & Toy Organizer For Kids Room | Brown & White View Details
|
₹1,398
|
|
|
LOOM & NEEDLES 78x60x12 Inches Queen Size Mattress | Hybrid Latex Pocket Spring Mattress | Zero Gravity Partner Disturbance | 5 Zoned Euro Top 7 Layer Medium Firm Memory Gel Foam Eurotop Mattresses View Details
|
₹20,598
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Laxe - 100% Natural Pincore Latex Mattress King Bed, Eco-Friendly, Naturally Cool, Medium Firm, 10 Years Warranty, 6 Inch King Size Bed Mattress (78X72X6) View Details
|
₹15,389
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Double Size (72 x 48 x 5) View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
Homestrap Set of 6 Non-Woven Printed Saree Cover/Cloth Storage/Wardrobe Organizer For Clothes with Transparent Window (Grey)(Shark Tank Featured) 45cmx33cmx22cm View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
DRIFTINGWOOD Maharaja Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Green Cushion Chairs & Bench | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly, Natural View Details
|
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam King Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 6 Inch King Size Bed Mattress (78X72X6) View Details
|
₹10,497
|
|
|
Honey Touch Metal Powder Coated King Size Bed | No Assembly Required (Without Mattress, King) View Details
|
₹12,349.05
|
|
|
amazon basics High-Speed Oscillating Pedestal Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body, Adjustable Length | RPM 2200 | 400mm Sweep Length (White) View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
DeckUp Lexis 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag Combo with Footrest & Cushion Combo, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 6 Ft Height, 120 KG Weight | 3XL | Black and Brown View Details
|
|
|
|
Bathla Advance 5-Step Foldable Aluminium Ladder for Home | Heavy Duty & Anti-Slip Steps | 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty | with Sure-Hinge Technology (Orange) View Details
|
|
|
|
House of Quirk 1200ML Stainless Steel Tumbler Hot and Cold with Handle and Lid 2 Straw, Double Insulated Cup Leak Proof Mug Cupholder for Gym, Travelling (Electric Pink) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
COSTAR Wireless Door Bell Kits Chime for Home Office with LED Light 300 Meter 1000 Feet Operating Range 32 Ringtones 5 Levels Volume, 1 Receiver and 2 Push Button IP44 Waterproof (Pebble T312-Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Bathla Safex 5-Step Foldable Aluminium Ladder for Home | Anti-Slip Steps | Edge Guards | 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty | with Sure-Hinge Technology (Orange) View Details
|
|
|
|
Kuber Industries Storage Rack | 5-Layer Revolving Vegetable Kitchen Rack | Square Multipurpose Storage Trolley with Wheels | Metal Fruit Storage Rack | Kitchen Cabinet Spice Rack | Black View Details
|
₹2,949
|
|
|
Boniry Stainless Steel Bathroom Shelf for Wall, Self Adhesive Bathroom Organiser, 4 Hooks for Towel Holder, Space-Saving Wall Mounted Bathroom Shelf with Elegant Design (Pack of 1, Black) View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
Bathla Ascend Steel 4 Step Heavy Duty Ladder for Home | Wide Anti-Slip Steps | 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Safety Hand Grip & Secured Joints (Orange & Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
ABOUT SPACE Wooden Cabinet - 5 Tier Storage Cabinet for Living Room with Magnetic Door, Space Saving Book Self for Home, Engineered Wood Kitchen Crockery Unit (Walnut - L 38 x B 38.5 x H 165.5 cm) View Details
|
|
|
|
Kinsco Aqua Flame 18 Litre Copper RO Water Purifier - RO + UV + UF + TDS + Copper Technology (Black) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
Lifelong Set Of 4 Plant Stand For Balcony & Living Room Capacity 120Kg- Anti-Rust Pot Stand For Outdoor & Indoor Planters- Gamla,Flowerpot,Garden,Plant Stands For Balcony Decoration (Black - 24 Inch) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Mr. Right Pigeon Nets for Balconies (6X15 Ft, Green), Anti Bird Control Net, Heavy Duty HDPE Mesh Net for Balconies (6X15 Ft), Installation Kit Included View Details
|
₹448
|
|
|
BonKaso Premium Alloy Steel Heavy Duty Multipurpose Foldable 5 Step Ladder with Connecting Frame & Belt Support for Home and Outdoor - (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Shalimar Multipurpose Shade Net Agro Net Green Net - 75% (Green Colour) (10 ft x 20 ft) View Details
|
₹978
|
|
|
EPISKEY Heavy Duty Expandable Garden Hose Flexible Water Pipe with Double Latex Core Stainless Metal Nozzle Water Spray Gun Braided Outer Layer Small No Kink Hose (Multicoloured) (10 Meter) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Btag Solar Wall Lights Outdoor Motion Sensor Auto Chargeable Exterior LED Sconce Front Porch Security Lamps Waterproof for Patio Garden (Pack of 1, Warm Yellow) View Details
|
₹198
|
|
|
Lakshmi 1 HP Self Priming Monoblock Water Pump (Blue, Yellow, Copper) View Details
|
₹2,578
|
|
|
SMTG Door Guard (39 Inches, Pack of 5) Gap Filler for Door Bottom Seal Strip - Sound-Proof, Reduce Noise, Energy Saving Door Stopper for Reduce Door Dust, Insects Protector View Details
|
₹209
|
|
|
Ugaoo Lucky Bamboo 3 Layer Plant with Criss premium Ceramic planter | Feng Shui Plant View Details
|
₹549
|
|
View More Products