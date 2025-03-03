Menu Explore
Amazon home shopping spree: Grab over 85% off on top deals from home, kitchen, and outdoor today

ByBharat Sharma
Mar 03, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Save big with Amazon’s Home Shopping Spree and upgrade your space with top deals on appliances, cookware, and furniture.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black View Details checkDetails

₹999

nutripro Copper Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jars, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Remote Unlocking via OTP | PIN | RFID Access Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 1 Year On-Site Warranty | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

American Tourister Fizz 32L Black Backpack School bag for travel with Organizer Bottle compartment water resistant backpack for Men, Women, Boys Laptop Backpack for College Gift for Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹899

ARCTICOOL Portable Mini Fan - Rechargeable Hand Fan with 3 Adjustable Speeds, 2000mAh Battery, Lightweight Design, Low Noise, and Easy Portability for Indoor and Outdoor Use (Deep Black) View Details checkDetails

₹599

Gaiatop USB Desk Fan, 3 Speeds Portable Small Fan with Strong Airflow, 5.5 Inch Quiet Table Fan, 90° Rotate Personal Cooling Fan For Bedroom Home Office Desktop Travel (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹569

DeckUp Lexis 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

Amazon Brand - Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag Combo with Footrest & Cushion Combo, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 6 Ft Height, 120 KG Weight | 3XL | Black and Brown View Details checkDetails

SMTG Door Guard (39 Inches, Pack of 5) Gap Filler for Door Bottom Seal Strip - Sound-Proof, Reduce Noise, Energy Saving Door Stopper for Reduce Door Dust, Insects Protector View Details checkDetails

₹209

Ugaoo Lucky Bamboo 3 Layer Plant with Criss premium Ceramic planter | Feng Shui Plant View Details checkDetails

₹549

Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (Black) View Details checkDetails

Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver) View Details checkDetails

Milton Euroline Go Electro 1.2 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, (1 Piece), 1.2 Litres, Silver | Power Indicator | 1500 Watts | Auto Cut-off | Detachable 360 Degree Connector | Boiler for Water View Details checkDetails

KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details checkDetails

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine For Home|600W Drip Coffee Maker|6-Cups Capacity*|Anti-Drip Function|Dry Heat Protection|Warming Plate|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black View Details checkDetails

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel) View Details checkDetails

Eureka Forbes 2 in1 NXT Handheld & Upright Vacuum Cleaner (Red & Black) 4 liter HEPA Filter 4 pieces View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Qubo Smart 360 2K 3MP 1296p WiFi CCTV Security Camera from Hero Group | Mobile App | Two Way Talk | Night Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording | Made in India | Alexa & OK Google | (3MP) View Details checkDetails

American Tourister Valex 28 Ltrs Large Laptop Backpack with Bottle Pocket and Front Organizer- Black View Details checkDetails

₹999

American Tourister Liftoff 67 CM Medium Check-in Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Olive) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

Kuber Industries Stainless Steel Dish Rack for Kitchen | Vessels Organizer Stands With Handle | Spoon Holder & Draining Tray Included | 17x22 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹999

American Tourister Instavibe 79 CM Trolley Bag for Travel Large Polypropelene Suitcase with Mounted TSA Lock, Double Wheels, Flexi Packing Straps, and Side Hooks for Men & Women - Sky Blue View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazon basics High-Speed Oscillating Pedestal Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body, Adjustable Length | RPM 2200 | 400mm Sweep Length (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

Lifelong Locker for Home & Office 56L - Digital Safe for Security with Electronic Keypad- Safety for Jewellery, Money & other valuables - Tijori Box (1 Year Manufacturers Warranty, Black) View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible (2024 Model), 254 minutes View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, 107CM Tower Cooler w/Remote & LED Touch Screen, 4 Mode & 3 Speed, 12H Timer, 26 Feet Air Delivery, 4L Water Tank, 4 Ice Packs, 70° Swing Control, 80W Low Power Consumption View Details checkDetails

₹12,500

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black,330 minutes View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

Gaiatop USB Desk Fan, 3 Speeds Portable Small Fan with Strong Airflow, 5.5 Inch Quiet Table Fan, 90° Rotate Personal Cooling Fan For Bedroom Home Office Desktop Travel (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹569

Milton Royal Express 800W Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Auto Cut Off | Non-Stick Fixed Grill Plates | Easy Clean | Power Indicators | 1 year Manufacturer Warranty - Black View Details checkDetails

Kuber Industries 7-Layer & 57 Ltr Plastic Drawer Storage Organiser | Modular Kitchen & Toy Organizer For Kids Room | Brown & White View Details checkDetails

₹1,398

LOOM & NEEDLES 78x60x12 Inches Queen Size Mattress | Hybrid Latex Pocket Spring Mattress | Zero Gravity Partner Disturbance | 5 Zoned Euro Top 7 Layer Medium Firm Memory Gel Foam Eurotop Mattresses View Details checkDetails

₹20,598

Sleepyhead Laxe - 100% Natural Pincore Latex Mattress King Bed, Eco-Friendly, Naturally Cool, Medium Firm, 10 Years Warranty, 6 Inch King Size Bed Mattress (78X72X6) View Details checkDetails

₹15,389

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Double Size (72 x 48 x 5) View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

Homestrap Set of 6 Non-Woven Printed Saree Cover/Cloth Storage/Wardrobe Organizer For Clothes with Transparent Window (Grey)(Shark Tank Featured) 45cmx33cmx22cm View Details checkDetails

₹349

DRIFTINGWOOD Maharaja Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Green Cushion Chairs & Bench | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly, Natural View Details checkDetails

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam King Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 6 Inch King Size Bed Mattress (78X72X6) View Details checkDetails

₹10,497

Honey Touch Metal Powder Coated King Size Bed | No Assembly Required (Without Mattress, King) View Details checkDetails

₹12,349.05

DeckUp Lexis 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

Amazon Brand - Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag Combo with Footrest & Cushion Combo, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 6 Ft Height, 120 KG Weight | 3XL | Black and Brown View Details checkDetails

Bathla Advance 5-Step Foldable Aluminium Ladder for Home | Heavy Duty & Anti-Slip Steps | 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty | with Sure-Hinge Technology (Orange) View Details checkDetails

House of Quirk 1200ML Stainless Steel Tumbler Hot and Cold with Handle and Lid 2 Straw, Double Insulated Cup Leak Proof Mug Cupholder for Gym, Travelling (Electric Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

COSTAR Wireless Door Bell Kits Chime for Home Office with LED Light 300 Meter 1000 Feet Operating Range 32 Ringtones 5 Levels Volume, 1 Receiver and 2 Push Button IP44 Waterproof (Pebble T312-Black) View Details checkDetails

Bathla Safex 5-Step Foldable Aluminium Ladder for Home | Anti-Slip Steps | Edge Guards | 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty | with Sure-Hinge Technology (Orange) View Details checkDetails

Kuber Industries Storage Rack | 5-Layer Revolving Vegetable Kitchen Rack | Square Multipurpose Storage Trolley with Wheels | Metal Fruit Storage Rack | Kitchen Cabinet Spice Rack | Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,949

Boniry Stainless Steel Bathroom Shelf for Wall, Self Adhesive Bathroom Organiser, 4 Hooks for Towel Holder, Space-Saving Wall Mounted Bathroom Shelf with Elegant Design (Pack of 1, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹199

Bathla Ascend Steel 4 Step Heavy Duty Ladder for Home | Wide Anti-Slip Steps | 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Safety Hand Grip & Secured Joints (Orange & Black) View Details checkDetails

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Cabinet - 5 Tier Storage Cabinet for Living Room with Magnetic Door, Space Saving Book Self for Home, Engineered Wood Kitchen Crockery Unit (Walnut - L 38 x B 38.5 x H 165.5 cm) View Details checkDetails

Kinsco Aqua Flame 18 Litre Copper RO Water Purifier - RO + UV + UF + TDS + Copper Technology (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

Lifelong Set Of 4 Plant Stand For Balcony & Living Room Capacity 120Kg- Anti-Rust Pot Stand For Outdoor & Indoor Planters- Gamla,Flowerpot,Garden,Plant Stands For Balcony Decoration (Black - 24 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Mr. Right Pigeon Nets for Balconies (6X15 Ft, Green), Anti Bird Control Net, Heavy Duty HDPE Mesh Net for Balconies (6X15 Ft), Installation Kit Included View Details checkDetails

₹448

BonKaso Premium Alloy Steel Heavy Duty Multipurpose Foldable 5 Step Ladder with Connecting Frame & Belt Support for Home and Outdoor - (Black) View Details checkDetails

Shalimar Multipurpose Shade Net Agro Net Green Net - 75% (Green Colour) (10 ft x 20 ft) View Details checkDetails

₹978

EPISKEY Heavy Duty Expandable Garden Hose Flexible Water Pipe with Double Latex Core Stainless Metal Nozzle Water Spray Gun Braided Outer Layer Small No Kink Hose (Multicoloured) (10 Meter) View Details checkDetails

₹699

Btag Solar Wall Lights Outdoor Motion Sensor Auto Chargeable Exterior LED Sconce Front Porch Security Lamps Waterproof for Patio Garden (Pack of 1, Warm Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹198

Lakshmi 1 HP Self Priming Monoblock Water Pump (Blue, Yellow, Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹2,578

SMTG Door Guard (39 Inches, Pack of 5) Gap Filler for Door Bottom Seal Strip - Sound-Proof, Reduce Noise, Energy Saving Door Stopper for Reduce Door Dust, Insects Protector View Details checkDetails

₹209

Ugaoo Lucky Bamboo 3 Layer Plant with Criss premium Ceramic planter | Feng Shui Plant View Details checkDetails

₹549

View More Products

The Amazon home shopping spree is live, bringing unmissable discounts on home, kitchen, and outdoor essentials. Running until 5 March, this sale is the perfect chance to upgrade everyday living without stretching your budget. From kitchen must-haves to outdoor gear, top brands are offering impressive price drops, making quality products more accessible.

Huge savings on home, kitchen, and outdoor essentials! Grab top deals before they’re gone.
Huge savings on home, kitchen, and outdoor essentials! Grab top deals before they’re gone.

More than just savings, this sale is about smarter choices. Need a durable cookware set or a high-capacity air fryer? Looking for outdoor furniture that blends comfort with durability? Now’s the time to buy. With carefully curated deals, this isn’t just about adding items to your cart, it’s about bringing convenience, efficiency, and style into your home at a fraction of the cost. Don't wait too long, stocks won’t last!

Top Amazon offers for you:

Amazon deals on small appliances

Amazon is offering over 60% off on small appliances, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home essentials. From toasters for easy breakfasts to powerful vacuum cleaners for effortless cleaning, top brands are available at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out, these limited-time deals won’t last long.

Top deals for you:

Amazon deals on home

Amazon’s home deals bring massive savings on smart locks, security cameras, luggage, and more. Upgrade your home security, grab durable travel essentials, or find everyday must-haves at unbeatable prices. With great discounts, now’s the time to shop for practical and smart upgrades. These limited-time offers won’t last, so grab the best deals before they’re gone.

Top deals for you:

Amazon deals on kitchen and dining

Looking to refresh your kitchen? The Amazon home shopping spree brings huge savings on essentials like water purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners, and sandwich makers. With discounts running until March 5, now’s the time to grab top-quality appliances at unbeatable prices.

Top deals for you:

Amazon deals on furniture

A well-organised home starts with the right furniture. The Amazon home shopping spree has unmissable deals on mattresses, organisers, and tables, making it easier to upgrade your space without overspending. With discounts live until March 5, this is the perfect time to invest in comfort and functionality.

Top deals for you:

More deals on home improvement:

Amazon deals on outdoor supplies

Amazon’s home shopping spree isn’t just for indoors—outdoor essentials are up for grabs too. Get discounts on plant stands, pigeon nets, shade nets, garden tools, and more. Whether upgrading your balcony or securing your space, this sale has something useful. Deals end on March 5, so shop now before the best offers run out.

Top deals for you:

FAQs on appliances, cookware, and furniture

  • What are the best small appliances to buy during the Amazon home shopping spree?

    Toasters, vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, and sandwich makers are great picks with discounts of over 60% on select models.

  • Are smart locks and security cameras included in the sale?

    Yes, smart locks, security cameras, and luggage sets are available with major discounts, offering convenience and home safety at lower prices.

  • Which furniture items have the best deals?

    Mattresses, organisers, and tables have significant price cuts, making it a great time to revamp your home setup affordably.

  • Until when are these Amazon home shopping spree deals available?

    The sale ends on March 5, so shoppers should grab discounts on home, kitchen, and outdoor essentials before time runs out.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

