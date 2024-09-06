Amazon sale on mixer grinders: Up to 65% off on mixer grinders from Bajaj, Crompton, Philips, and more

Amazon's sale on mixer grinders offers excellent discounts on a wide range of popular brands, making it a perfect time to upgrade your kitchen appliances. If you are on the lookout for the best mixer grinders, your hunt ends here as Amazon is offering up to 65% off on a wide range of mixer grinders across brands such as Bajaj, Prestige, Philips, Bosch, WonderChef, and many more. The best part is that these mixer grinders are available in various configurations, from basic models to multipurpose machines with advanced features like multiple jars, speed controls, and powerful motors. Amazon Sale on mixer grinders: Get up to 65% off on all mixer grinders(Pexels)

So, check out these mixer grinders from all popular categories at up to 65% off:



The Lifelong Mixer Grinder is designed for everyday kitchen tasks with ease and efficiency. Equipped with a powerful motor, it can handle a variety of tasks, from blending to grinding and mixing, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. The grinder comes with multiple jars to cater to different functions, whether it's dry or wet grinding. Its sharp blades ensure smooth and fast performance, while the sturdy design ensures durability. With user-friendly controls, the Lifelong Mixer Grinder is suitable for both beginners and experienced cooks. Its compact size also makes it ideal for smaller kitchens or limited counter space.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder:

Power: 500 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.25L liquidizing jar, 0.8L dry grinding jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Motor Overload Protection: Yes

Material: ABS plastic body

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable pricing Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks Compact and easy to store Lower wattage than some competitors Includes three versatile jars Limited color options

The Philips HL7756/01 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is built for robust performance in the kitchen. Its advanced air ventilation system ensures faster cooling of the appliance, extending the motor's life. Equipped with three jars, the grinder is ideal for wet, dry, and chutney grinding. The 750-watt powerful motor delivers smooth blending and grinding, even with tougher ingredients. The durable build, along with sharp stainless steel blades, guarantees long-lasting usage. This model is designed with a compact body that doesn’t take up much space, while the non-slip feet ensure stability during operation.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Advanced Air Ventilation: Yes

Material: ABS plastic body

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance motor Can be noisy during operation Durable build quality Jars may lack a handle grip Efficient cooling system Jars are slightly smaller

The Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder is an affordable yet efficient kitchen appliance that simplifies grinding, blending, and mixing tasks. Its 500-watt motor provides sufficient power for most daily kitchen tasks, while the 3 included jars are perfect for various needs. The sleek and compact design fits easily into any kitchen space, and its stainless-steel blades ensure precision grinding. The Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder is equipped with overload protection to safeguard the motor, making it a reliable option for long-term use.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder:

Power: 500 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.25L liquidizing jar, 0.8L grinding jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Overload Protection: Yes

Material: ABS plastic

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable and value for money Not suitable for heavy-duty use Overload protection Motor may heat up during long usage Compact and easy to store Limited power output

The Prestige Iris 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerhouse in the kitchen, offering excellent grinding performance with its high-power motor. This model comes with four jars, including a juicer jar, making it versatile for grinding, blending, and juicing. Its stainless steel blades are designed to handle tough ingredients like spices, while the overload protection feature adds an extra layer of safety. The sleek design and sturdy build make the Prestige Iris suitable for both heavy and regular kitchen use.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 Watts

Number of Jars: 4 (1.5L liquid jar, 1L dry jar, 0.3L chutney jar, 1.5L juicer jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Overload Protection: Yes

Material: ABS plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Includes juicer jar Can be slightly bulky High-powered motor A bit noisy during use Suitable for heavy-duty grinding Plastic body could feel fragile

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder is a premium kitchen appliance designed for robust and efficient performance. With a 1000-watt motor, it offers powerful grinding for tough ingredients like spices, nuts, and grains. The unique stone-pounding technology replicates traditional grinding methods to ensure authentic taste and texture in the food. Its jars come with lid locks for hands-free operation, and the stainless-steel blades ensure precise grinding. Built with quality materials and advanced technology, this mixer grinder is perfect for those who need a durable and high-performing appliance.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder:

Power: 1000 Watts

Number of Jars: 4 (1.5L liquid jar, 1L dry jar, 0.4L chutney jar, 1.5L juicer jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Lid Lock System: Yes

Stone Pounding Technology: Yes

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1000-watt motor Higher price point Hands-free jar lid locking system May take up more counter space Stone-pounding technology Heavy and bulky to move

The Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance that delivers powerful performance for grinding, mixing, and blending. With its 750W motor, it can handle tough ingredients like spices, pulses, and nuts with ease. The mixer grinder comes with four jars, including a juicer jar, which makes it ideal for preparing fresh juices along with regular grinding tasks. Its stainless steel blades ensure precise and consistent grinding, while the ergonomic handles and jar locking feature provide added convenience and safety.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 4 (1.5L liquidizing jar, 1L dry/wet grinding jar, 0.4L chutney jar, 1.5L juicer jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Speed Control: 3-speed control with incher

Body Material: ABS plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 750W motor for efficient grinding Heavier compared to other models Includes a juicer jar Can be noisy at higher speeds Sturdy stainless steel blades Plastic quality could be better

The Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance known for its durability and efficiency. Equipped with a powerful 900W motor, it is capable of continuous operation for up to 90 minutes, making it perfect for heavy-duty grinding tasks. The mixer grinder comes with three jars, each designed for different purposes, and its robust construction ensures long-lasting performance. The shock-proof body, along with the vibration-free operation, provides added safety, while the razor-sharp stainless steel blades ensure consistent results.

Specifications of Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder:

Power: 900 Watts

Jars: 3 (1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Speed Control: 3-speed with whip function

Body Material: Shock-proof ABS plastic

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Heavy-duty 900W motor Lacks a juicer jar Ideal for long grinding sessions Design is a bit bulky Vibration-free and shock-proof body Can overheat with prolonged use

The Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is built for efficiency and convenience, making it an excellent choice for everyday kitchen tasks. Its 750W motor ensures quick and smooth grinding, while the three jars provide versatility for different grinding requirements. The stainless steel jars are durable, and the sharp blades ensure consistent results for both wet and dry ingredients. Its compact design fits well in any kitchen, while the anti-skid feet add stability during operation. The sleek and modern design of the Crompton Ameo adds a touch of style to your kitchen.

Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 (1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, 0.4L chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Speed Control: 3-speed control

Body Material: ABS plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750W motor No juicer jar included Compact and sleek design Can get noisy during operation Anti-skid feet for stability Jars are smaller compared to other models

The Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder is a budget-friendly yet powerful appliance designed for modern kitchens. Its 750W motor ensures that you can grind and blend ingredients with ease. This mixer grinder comes with four stainless steel jars, offering versatility for both wet and dry grinding as well as liquidizing. Its stylish, compact design makes it a perfect fit for smaller kitchens, while the stainless steel blades deliver consistent results. The easy-to-use three-speed control with whip option adds to its convenience, making everyday cooking tasks quicker and more efficient.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 4 (1.5L liquidizing jar, 1L wet/dry grinding jar, 0.4L chutney jar, 1.5L juicer jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Speed Control: 3-speed control with whip

Body Material: ABS plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable and efficient Noisy at higher speeds Includes four jars for versatility Plastic body may not be durable for long Compact and stylish design Cleaning the juicer jar can be difficult

10.Panasonic MX-AC310-H 1000-Watt 3-Jar Super Mixer Grinder

The Panasonic MX-AC310-H 1000-Watt Super Mixer Grinder is designed for powerful performance with its 1000W motor, ideal for heavy-duty tasks like grinding tough ingredients and preparing batter. The mixer grinder features three durable jars with strong handles, providing an easy grip during use. Its double safety lock system ensures secure operation, while the sharp stainless steel blades offer precision grinding. The mixer grinder’s compact design and sturdy build make it suitable for both small and large families. Additionally, the 1000W motor ensures that even the toughest ingredients are ground smoothly and quickly.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AC310-H 1000-Watt 3-Jar Super Mixer Grinder:

Power: 1000 Watts

Jars: 3 (1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, 0.4L chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel

Speed Control: 3-speed with pulse option

Body Material: ABS plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-powered 1000W motor Fewer jars compared to competitors Double safety locking system Can be bulky for small kitchens Ideal for heavy-duty tasks Louder than lower-powered models





Top Three features of Amazon sale on mixer grinders:

Best Mixer Grinders Power Blades Body Material Lifelong Mixer Grinder 500 Watts 3 Stainless Steel Blades ABS Plastic Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 Watts 3 High-Quality Stainless Steel Blades ABS Plastic Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500 Watts 3 Stainless Steel Blades ABS Plastic Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 Watts 4 Stainless Steel Blades Durable Plastic Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder 1000 Watts High-Precision Stainless Steel Blades ABS Plastic Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts 750 Watts 4 Stainless Steel Blades Premium ABS Plastic Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder 900 Watts 3 Stainless Steel Blades Shock-proof ABS Plastic Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750 Watts 3 Razor Sharp Stainless Steel Blades Shock-proof ABS Plastic Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder 750 Watts 4 Stainless Steel Blades Heat-resistant Plastic Panasonic MX-AC310-H 1000-Watt Mixer Grinder 1000 Watts Samurai-Edge Stainless Steel Blades Sturdy ABS Plastic

Best value for money mixer grinder on Amazon:

The Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is the best value for money mixer grinder on Amazon. It offers a powerful 750-watt motor that handles most grinding tasks effortlessly. The four stainless steel blades provide efficient grinding and mixing, making it versatile for everyday use. Its durable plastic body and easy-to-use control make it a reliable option for small to medium-sized families. Priced affordably, the Prestige Iris combines performance, durability, and functionality, making it one of the top choices for budget-conscious consumers without compromising on quality.

Best Overall Mixer Grinder on Amazon (Always Product 1):

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder is the best overall mixer grinder on Amazon due to its excellent balance of power, durability, and affordability. With a 500-watt motor, it delivers sufficient grinding power for regular kitchen needs. Its three stainless steel blades ensure quick and efficient grinding of spices, chutneys, and batter. Additionally, its lightweight ABS plastic body is both durable and easy to clean, making it an excellent all-around appliance. Ideal for small families or individuals, this mixer grinder offers consistent performance, great user reviews, and excellent value for its price.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Mixer Grinder:

Motor Power: The power of the motor is crucial for grinding efficiency. A higher wattage (750 watts or more) is ideal for heavy-duty grinding, while a 500-watt motor is sufficient for regular tasks. Blades: Look for mixer grinders with stainless steel blades, as they provide better grinding performance and are resistant to corrosion. Jar Capacity and Number: Ensure the grinder comes with enough jars in various sizes for different tasks such as grinding, blending, and chutney making. Most mixer grinders offer 2-4 jars. Build Quality and Body Material: ABS plastic or stainless steel bodies are durable and long-lasting. Shock-proof and heat-resistant materials add an extra layer of safety. Speed Controls: Choose a model with multiple speed settings for better control over the grinding texture and consistency. Safety Features: Ensure the grinder has features like overload protection, auto shut-off, and non-slip feet to enhance safety during operation. Noise Levels: Some high-powered grinders can be noisy. If noise is a concern, opt for models known for quieter operation. Warranty and After-Sales Service: Check for a good warranty (at least 2 years) and reliable after-sales service from the manufacturer.

FAQ on Best Mixer Grinder: What wattage is ideal for a mixer grinder? For regular grinding needs, 500-750 watts is sufficient. However, for more heavy-duty grinding, look for a model with a wattage of 900-1000 watts.

How many jars should a good mixer grinder have? A good mixer grinder should have at least 3 jars – a large one for grinding, a medium one for blending, and a small jar for chutneys and spices.

What is the difference between a mixer and a grinder? A mixer is primarily used for mixing ingredients and blending liquids, while a grinder is used for grinding solid items into fine particles.

Are auto shut-off and overload protection necessary? Yes, these features protect the motor from damage and enhance the longevity of your mixer grinder.

Can a mixer grinder be used for juicing? Some models come with juicer attachments, allowing you to make fresh juice. Check if the model supports this function.

