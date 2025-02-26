Menu Explore
Sofa options to revive the look of your drawing room in 2025

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 26, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Looking for the perfect sofa set for your drawing room? Here are 8 top options to consider, with detailed product descriptions and a feature comparison table.

Mamta Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Sofa Cum Bed Furniture Set with Storage and Cushions for Living Room,Bedroom,Drawing Hall (3-Person Sofa, Teak Finish,Beige, Queen)

₹30,999

Best Overall Product

AMATA Marino 3+2 Seater Suede Velvet Fabric Sofa Set with Four Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (Cream 3, 3+2 Seater)(3 Year Warranty)

₹25,998

Vivek Wood - 2 Seater Sofa | Two Seater Couch for Living Room, Drawing Room, Bedroom, Office Lounge & Patio Area | Solid Wood Sheesham, Teak Finish | 2-Person Sofa

₹13,408

Best Value For Money

Home furniture Wooden 3 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room and Office (Cream Colour Cushion,Teak Finish) 3-Person Sofa

K L FURNITURE Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room|Wooden Sofa Set For Living Room Furniture 3+2+1 Natural Brown Finish

₹28,467

LUKRAIN® Furniture Pure & Genuine U Shape Leather Sofa Set/ 3+2+2 7 Seater/U Shape Sectional Sofa Set/Without Centre Table for Your Living Room/Office/Dining Room/Hall (Color Beige) Pack of 1

₹62,999

Zivanto Wooden 7 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room & Drawing Room, Capacity: Seven Seater, Seating Type: 3+2+2, Material: Solid Sheesham Wood, Cushion Color: Beige, Finish: Walnut

₹33,149

FURNIQUEST® Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room | Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room 7 Seater | 7 Seater Sofa Set | Solid Sheesham Wood Sofa Set for Living Room Furniture (3+2+2 Brown Teak Finish)

₹29,999

The right sofa set can transform your drawing room into a stylish and comfortable space for relaxation and entertainment. With so many options available, it can be challenging to find the perfect one. We have curated a list of 8 top-rated sofa sets to help you make an informed decision. From luxurious leather sets to elegant wooden designs, there's something for every style and budget. Read on to explore the best sofa sets for your drawing room in 2025.

Elegant and cozy sofa set enhances your drawing room's charm.

The Mamta Furniture Sheesham Storage Sofa Set is a perfect blend of style and functionality. Crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, this set comes with spacious storage and comfortable cushions for added comfort. Its elegant design and durable construction make it a great addition to any drawing room.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Color
Natural Wood Finish
Seating Capacity
3
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Spacious storage for added convenience

Comfortable cushions for relaxation

Reasons to avoid

May require regular maintenance for long-lasting quality

Click Here to Buy

Mamta Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Sofa Cum Bed Furniture Set with Storage and Cushions for Living Room,Bedroom,Drawing Hall (3-Person Sofa, Teak Finish,Beige, Queen)

The AMATA Marino Leatherette Sofa Set is the epitome of luxury and comfort. Its sleek design, premium leatherette upholstery, and plush cushions make it an ideal choice for a modern drawing room. With a generous seating capacity and a 3-year warranty, this set offers both style and durability.

Specifications

Material
Leatherette
Color
Black
Seating Capacity
4
Warranty
3 years

Reasons to buy

Premium leatherette upholstery for a luxurious look

Generous seating capacity for entertaining guests

Reasons to avoid

May be a higher-priced option

Click Here to Buy

AMATA Marino 3+2 Seater Suede Velvet Fabric Sofa Set with Four Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (Cream 3, 3+2 Seater)(3 Year Warranty)

The Vivek Wood Sheesham 2-Person Sofa Set is a charming addition to any drawing room. Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, this set exudes rustic elegance and timeless appeal. Its compact size makes it perfect for smaller spaces, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting quality.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Color
Natural Wood Finish
Seating Capacity
2
Warranty
No warranty

Reasons to buy

Compact size for smaller spaces

Rustic elegance and durable construction

Reasons to avoid

No warranty coverage

Click Here to Buy

Vivek Wood - 2 Seater Sofa | Two Seater Couch for Living Room, Drawing Room, Bedroom, Office Lounge & Patio Area | Solid Wood Sheesham, Teak Finish | 2-Person Sofa

The Home Furniture Wooden Sofa Set is a versatile option for both living rooms and offices. With its minimalist design and neutral color scheme, this set complements a wide range of interior styles. Its sturdy construction and ample seating capacity make it a practical and stylish choice.

Specifications

Material
Wood
Color
Brown
Seating Capacity
5
Warranty
6 months

Reasons to buy

Versatile design for living rooms and offices

Ample seating capacity for larger gatherings

Reasons to avoid

Shorter warranty period

Click Here to Buy

Home furniture Wooden 3 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room and Office (Cream Colour Cushion,Teak Finish) 3-Person Sofa

The FurnitureTM Sheesham 3-Seater Sofa Set combines elegance and comfort in one stunning package. Crafted from premium Sheesham wood and featuring a 3-seater design, this set offers ample seating space and timeless charm. The natural wood finish adds a touch of warmth to any drawing room.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Color
Natural Wood Finish
Seating Capacity
3
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Premium Sheesham wood construction for durability

Ample seating space for relaxation

Reasons to avoid

May be relatively higher-priced

Click Here to Buy

K L FURNITURE Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room|Wooden Sofa Set For Living Room Furniture 3+2+1 Natural Brown Finish

The LUKRAIN Furniture Leather Sofa Set is a sleek and modern choice for contemporary drawing rooms. Its luxurious leather upholstery, stylish design, and comfortable seating make it an attractive option. With a focus on both style and comfort, this set is perfect for those who appreciate modern aesthetics.

Specifications

Material
Leather
Color
Black
Seating Capacity
4
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Sleek and modern design for contemporary spaces

Luxurious leather upholstery for a stylish look

Reasons to avoid

May require regular maintenance for leather care

Click Here to Buy

LUKRAIN® Furniture Pure & Genuine U Shape Leather Sofa Set/ 3+2+2 7 Seater/U Shape Sectional Sofa Set/Without Centre Table for Your Living Room/Office/Dining Room/Hall (Color Beige) Pack of 1

The Zivanto Wooden 2-Seater Sofa Set is a charming and practical addition to any drawing room. Its compact size, sturdy wooden construction, and comfortable seating make it an ideal choice for smaller spaces. The natural wood finish adds a touch of classic elegance to the room.

Specifications

Material
Wood
Color
Natural Wood Finish
Seating Capacity
2
Warranty
6 months

Reasons to buy

Compact size for smaller spaces

Classic wooden construction for durability

Reasons to avoid

Shorter warranty period

Click Here to Buy

Zivanto Wooden 7 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room & Drawing Room, Capacity: Seven Seater, Seating Type: 3+2+2, Material: Solid Sheesham Wood, Cushion Color: Beige, Finish: Walnut

The FURNIQUEST® 3-Seater Sofa Set is a perfect blend of style and functionality. Crafted from high-quality wood, this set comes with comfortable cushions and a timeless design. Its generous seating capacity and durable construction make it a great choice for any drawing room.

Specifications

Material
Wood
Color
Brown
Seating Capacity
3
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Comfortable cushions for added relaxation

Timeless design for classic appeal

Reasons to avoid

May require regular maintenance for long-lasting quality

Click Here to Buy

FURNIQUEST® Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room | Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room 7 Seater | 7 Seater Sofa Set | Solid Sheesham Wood Sofa Set for Living Room Furniture (3+2+2 Brown Teak Finish)

Best 3 features of top sofa options for drawing room:

Best sofa options for drawing roomMaterialSeating CapacityWarranty
Mamta Furniture Sheesham Storage Sofa SetSheesham Wood31 year
AMATA Marino Leatherette Sofa SetLeatherette43 years
Vivek Wood Sheesham 2-Person Sofa SetSheesham Wood2No warranty
Home Furniture Wooden Sofa SetWood56 months
FurnitureTM Sheesham 3-Seater Sofa SetSheesham Wood32 years
LUKRAIN Furniture Leather Sofa SetLeather41 year
Zivanto Wooden 2-Seater Sofa SetWood26 months
FURNIQUEST® Sofa Set 3 SeaterWood32 years

FAQs on sofa set for drawing room

  • What is the seating capacity of the Mamta Furniture Sheesham Storage Sofa Set?

    The Mamta Furniture Sheesham Storage Sofa Set has a seating capacity of 3, making it ideal for small gatherings and family relaxation.

  • Does the AMATA Marino Leatherette Sofa Set come with a warranty?

    Yes, the AMATA Marino Leatherette Sofa Set comes with a 3-year warranty, offering peace of mind and long-term protection.

  • Can the Zivanto Wooden 2-Seater Sofa Set fit in small spaces?

    Yes, the Zivanto Wooden 2-Seater Sofa Set is designed for compact spaces, making it perfect for smaller drawing rooms and apartments.

  • What makes the FURNIQUEST® Sofa Set a great choice for a drawing room?

    The FURNIQUEST® Sofa Set offers comfortable cushions, a timeless design, and a generous seating capacity, making it a versatile and stylish choice for any drawing room.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On