Best 5 seater sofa sets: Top 9 picks for ultimate comfort, elegant design, and perfect living room appeal

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 11, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Looking for a stylish 5 seater sofa set? Explore the best options of 2025 and find the perfect fit for your home.

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions (5 Seater Sofa 3+1+1, Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹27,998

Torque - Jett Plush Premium 3+2 Seater Sofa Set (Light Grey) | Sectional Sofa 5 Seater 3 Plus 2 | 5 Seater Fabric Sofa for Living Room Office | 3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | 5 Seater Sofa Set | Wooden Sofa Set | (3+1+1, Natural Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹27,068

Best Value For Money

FURNY Qualitywood 5 Seater 3+1+1 Fabric Sofa Set (Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Best Overall Product

Sky Rise Decor Modern Classic 5 Seater Fabric & Valvet Tufted 3+1+1 Footrest Chesterfield Sofa Living Room and Office (Teal Green) View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

Sleepify Jack 5 Seater Modern Fabric 3+1+1 Sofa Set (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹29,268

FURNY Berroy 5 Seater 3+1+1 Leatherette Sofa Set - (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

CASASTYLE Alborra 5 Seater Fabric 3+1+1 Sofa Set - (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Blisscraft Kaia 5 Seater Fabric 3+2 Sofa Set (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

When it comes to choosing the right 5 seater sofa set for your living room, there are many factors to consider. From the material and design to the size and comfort level, it's important to weigh all the options. In this article, we will provide you with detailed product information and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the sofa set with the best overall features, we've got you covered.

Upgrade your living space with the best 5 seater sofa sets for comfort and style.
The Mamta Furniture Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set is crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood and comes with comfortable cushions. Its elegant design and durable construction make it a popular choice for any living room.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Seating Capacity
5
Cushions Included
Yes
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

High-quality Sheesham wood construction

Comfortable cushions included

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions (5 Seater Sofa 3+1+1, Teak Finish)

The Torque 5 Seater Bedroom Furniture Sofa Set is a stylish and comfortable option for any home. It comes with a 1-year warranty and is designed to accommodate up to 6 people, making it perfect for larger families or gatherings.

Specifications

Material
Wood
Seating Capacity
5-6
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Stylish design

Accommodates up to 6 people

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Torque - Jett Plush Premium 3+2 Seater Sofa Set (Light Grey) | Sectional Sofa 5 Seater 3 Plus 2 | 5 Seater Fabric Sofa for Living Room Office | 3 Year Warranty

The NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set is a classic and elegant option for any living room. Its durable construction and timeless design make it a popular choice for families and homeowners.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Seating Capacity
5
Color Options
Multiple

Reasons to buy

Classic and elegant design

Multiple color options available

Reasons to avoid

No cushions included

NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | 5 Seater Sofa Set | Wooden Sofa Set | (3+1+1, Natural Teak Finish)

The FURNY 5 Seater Fabric Sofa Set is a modern and stylish option for any home. It comes with high-quality fabric and a light finish, making it a versatile choice for any living room.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Color Options
Light

Reasons to buy

Modern and stylish design

Versatile color options available

Reasons to avoid

Fabric may require additional maintenance

FURNY Qualitywood 5 Seater 3+1+1 Fabric Sofa Set (Light Grey)

Also read:Want affordable relaxation? Here are 10 best recliners to choose from

The Sky Rise Decor Engineered Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set is a durable and comfortable option for any household. Its Chesterfield design and high-quality construction make it a popular choice for homeowners.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Seating Capacity
5
Design
Chesterfield

Reasons to buy

Durable and comfortable design

Classic Chesterfield style

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Sky Rise Decor Modern Classic 5 Seater Fabric & Valvet Tufted 3+1+1 Footrest Chesterfield Sofa Living Room and Office (Teal Green)

The Sleepify Jack 5 Seater Modern Fabric Sofa Set is a contemporary and comfortable option for any living room. Its modern design and high-quality fabric make it a stylish choice for any home.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Style
Modern

Reasons to buy

Contemporary and comfortable design

Stylish modern look

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Sleepify Jack 5 Seater Modern Fabric 3+1+1 Sofa Set (Grey)

Also read:Best sofa sets under 10000 for budget buyers: 10 worthy mentions

The FURNY Berroy 5 Seater Leatherette Sofa Set is a luxurious and elegant option for any household. Its leatherette construction and comfortable seating make it a premium choice for homeowners.

Specifications

Material
Leatherette
Seating Capacity
5
Style
Elegant

Reasons to buy

Luxurious and elegant design

Comfortable seating

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

FURNY Berroy 5 Seater 3+1+1 Leatherette Sofa Set - (Brown)

The CASASTYLE Alborra 5 Seater Fabric Sofa Set is a comfortable and versatile option for any home. Its fabric construction and stylish design make it a popular choice for families and homeowners.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Design
Versatile

Reasons to buy

Comfortable and versatile design

Stylish fabric construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

CASASTYLE Alborra 5 Seater Fabric 3+1+1 Sofa Set - (Grey)

The Blisscraft Kaia 5 Seater Fabric Sofa Set is a contemporary and comfortable option for any living room. Its fabric construction and stylish design make it a popular choice for modern households.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Style
Contemporary

Reasons to buy

Contemporary and comfortable design

Stylish fabric construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Blisscraft Kaia 5 Seater Fabric 3+2 Sofa Set (Dark Grey)

Also read:Best leather sofa sets for your living room: Top aesthetic sofas that suit every interior

Top 2 features of best 5 seater sofa setd:

 

Best 5 Seater Sofa SetMaterialSeating Capacity
Mamta Furniture Wooden 5 Seater Sofa SetSheesham Wood5
Torque 5 Seater Bedroom Furniture Sofa SetWood5-6
NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa SetSheesham Wood5
FURNY 5 Seater Fabric Sofa SetFabric5
Sky Rise Decor Engineered Wood 5 Seater Sofa SetEngineered Wood5
Sleepify Jack 5 Seater Modern Fabric Sofa SetFabric5
FURNY Berroy 5 Seater Leatherette Sofa SetLeatherette5
CASASTYLE Alborra 5 Seater Fabric Sofa SetFabric5
Blisscraft Kaia 5 Seater Fabric Sofa SetFabric5

FAQs on 5 seater sofa set

  • What is the seating capacity of these sofa sets?

    All the sofa sets mentioned in the article have a seating capacity of 5 people.

  • Do these sofa sets come with a warranty?

    Yes, most of the sofa sets come with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

  • Are there multiple color options available?

    Some of the sofa sets offer multiple color options to choose from, providing flexibility in design.

  • Can these sofa sets accommodate more than 5 people?

    The Torque 5 Seater Bedroom Furniture Sofa Set can accommodate up to 6 people, making it a great option for larger gatherings.

