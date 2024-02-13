 Best wooden wardrobes in India: Stylish and durable designs, top 10 picks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Best wooden wardrobes in India: Stylish and durable designs, top 10 picks

Best wooden wardrobes in India: Stylish and durable designs, top 10 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 13, 2024 06:33 PM IST

Discover 10 of the best wooden wardrobes available in India, each designed with stylish, durable and high-quality wood. Find the perfect fit for your home!

When it comes to choosing the perfect wardrobe for your home, you want to ensure that it is not only stylish but also durable and high-quality. Wooden wardrobes are a popular choice for many homeowners, offering a timeless and elegant look. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to find the best one for your needs. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 wooden wardrobes available in India, each offering unique features and designs to suit different preferences and requirements. Whether you are looking for a spacious wardrobe with ample storage or a compact one for a smaller space, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect fit for your home!

Experience timeless elegance with India's finest selection of wooden wardrobes.(Pexels)
Experience timeless elegance with India's finest selection of wooden wardrobes.(Pexels)

1. Nova Furnitures Textured Wooden Wardrobe with Mirror

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
B07KKFP4R4

The Nova Furnitures Textured Wooden Wardrobe features a sleek and modern design, complete with a built-in mirror. It is crafted with high-quality wood and offers ample storage space for clothes and accessories.

Specifications of Nova Furnitures Textured Wooden Wardrobe with Mirror

  • Textured design for a modern look
  • Spacious storage with built-in mirror
  • Durable and high-quality wood construction
  • Available in multiple color options
  • Easy to assemble and maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Modern and stylish design

Limited color options

Ample storage space with built-in mirror

2. Wakefit Wooden Wardrobe with Warranty and Drawer

B09CKTZS48

The Wakefit Wooden Wardrobe is designed with a warranty and a convenient drawer for additional storage. It is made with high-quality wood and offers a stylish and durable solution for organizing clothes and accessories.

Specifications of Wakefit Wooden Wardrobe with Warranty and Drawer

  • Warranty for long-term durability
  • Convenient drawer for extra storage
  • Stylish and durable wood construction
  • Available in different finishes
  • Easy to assemble and maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Warranty for peace of mind

Limited finish options

Convenient drawer for extra storage

Also read: Tips to keep your summer wardrobe green

3. Nilkamal Engineered Wooden Wardrobe with Hanging Shelves

B09NY8NKCR

The Nilkamal Engineered Wooden Wardrobe features hanging shelves for organized storage of clothes and accessories. It is crafted with high-quality wood and offers a durable and practical solution for any home.

Specifications of Nilkamal Engineered Wooden Wardrobe with Hanging Shelves

  • Hanging shelves for organized storage
  • Durable and practical wood construction
  • Ample space for clothes and accessories
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Easy to assemble and maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Organized storage with hanging shelves

Limited size options

Durable and practical design

4. Wakefit Wooden Wardrobe with Warranty and Clothes Drawers

B09DG37LNP

The Wakefit Wooden Wardrobe comes with a warranty and clothes drawers for convenient and organized storage. It is constructed with high-quality wood and offers a stylish and functional solution for keeping clothes and accessories.

Specifications of Wakefit Wooden Wardrobe with Warranty and Clothes Drawers

  • Warranty for long-term durability
  • Clothes drawers for organized storage
  • Stylish and functional wood construction
  • Available in different finishes
  • Easy to assemble and maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Warranty for peace of mind

Limited finish options

Clothes drawers for organized storage

5. Solid Wood Wardrobe with Provincial Finish

B07C168NBV

The Solid Wood Wardrobe features a provincial finish, adding a touch of elegance to any room. It is crafted with high-quality wood and offers ample storage space for clothes and accessories.

Specifications of Solid Wood Wardrobe with Provincial Finish

  • Provincial finish for an elegant look
  • Spacious storage for clothes and accessories
  • Durable and high-quality wood construction
  • Available in multiple color options
  • Easy to assemble and maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Elegant provincial finish

Limited color options

Ample storage space for clothes and accessories

6. ROOFWOOD Sheesham Wooden Wardrobe with Bookshelf

B0B558J684

The ROOFWOOD Sheesham Wooden Wardrobe features a built-in bookshelf, combining storage and display in one. It is crafted with high-quality wood and offers a functional and stylish solution for any home.

Specifications of ROOFWOOD Sheesham Wooden Wardrobe with Bookshelf

  • Built-in bookshelf for storage and display
  • Stylish and functional wood construction
  • Ample space for clothes and accessories
  • Pre-assembled for convenience
  • Easy to maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convenient built-in bookshelf

Limited size options

Functional and stylish design

Also read: Minimalist fashion trends that are reshaping our wardrobes

7. Platinum Sheesham Wooden Wardrobe with Bookshelf

B0B578QRHN

The Platinum Sheesham Wooden Wardrobe also features a built-in bookshelf for storage and display. It is made with high-quality wood and offers a functional and stylish solution for organizing clothes and accessories.

Specifications of Platinum Sheesham Wooden Wardrobe with Bookshelf

  • Built-in bookshelf for storage and display
  • Functional and stylish wood construction
  • Ample space for clothes and accessories
  • Pre-assembled for convenience
  • Easy to maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convenient built-in bookshelf

Limited size options

Functional and stylish design

8. DeckUp Cove 2-Door Wooden Wardrobe with Mirror

B085W8JQZC

The DeckUp Cove 2-Door Wooden Wardrobe comes with a built-in mirror for added convenience. It is made with high-quality wood and offers a stylish and functional solution for organizing clothes and accessories.

Specifications of DeckUp Cove 2-Door Wooden Wardrobe with Mirror

  • 2-door design with built-in mirror
  • Stylish and functional wood construction
  • Ample space for clothes and accessories
  • Available in multiple finishes
  • Easy to assemble and maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convenient built-in mirror

Limited finish options

Stylish and functional design

9. DeckUp 2-Door Engineered Wooden Wardrobe with Finish

B09PBDMY41

The DeckUp 2-Door Engineered Wooden Wardrobe features a durable finish for long-lasting use. It is made with high-quality wood and offers a practical and stylish solution for any home.

Specifications of DeckUp 2-Door Engineered Wooden Wardrobe with Finish

  • Durable finish for long-lasting use
  • Practical and stylish wood construction
  • Ample space for clothes and accessories
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Easy to assemble and maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable finish for long-lasting use

Limited size options

Practical and stylish design

10. Multipurpose Storage Almirah Cabinet Wooden Wardrobe

B0CL52JHKP

The Multipurpose Storage Almirah Cabinet Wooden Wardrobe offers a versatile storage solution for clothes and accessories. It is made with high-quality wood and provides ample space for organizing various items.

Specifications of Multipurpose Storage Almirah Cabinet Wooden Wardrobe

  • Versatile storage for clothes and accessories
  • Durable and practical wood construction
  • Ample space for various items
  • Available in multiple finishes
  • Easy to assemble and maintain

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile storage solution

Limited finish options

Durable and practical design

Comparison Table

Product NameWarrantyDrawerShelvesMirrorBookshelf
Nova Furnitures Textured WardrobeYesNoNoYesNo
Wakefit Wardrobe with DrawerYesYesNoNoNo
Nilkamal Engineered WardrobeNoNoYesNoNo
Wakefit Wardrobe with Clothes DrawersYesYesNoNoNo
Solid Wood WardrobeNoNoNoNoNo
ROOFWOOD Sheesham WardrobeNoNoNoNoYes
Platinum Sheesham WardrobeNoNoNoNoYes
DeckUp Cove 2-Door WardrobeNoNoNoYesNo
DeckUp 2-Door Engineered WardrobeNoNoNoNoNo
Multipurpose Storage AlmirahNoNoNoNoNo

Best value for money:

The Multipurpose Storage Almirah Cabinet Wooden Wardrobe offers the best value for money, with versatile storage options and durable wood construction, making it a practical and cost-effective choice for any home.

Best overall product:

The Wakefit Wooden Wardrobe with Warranty and Drawer stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a warranty, convenient drawer, and stylish wood construction for a complete and functional solution.

How to find the perfect wooden wardrobes:

Finding the perfect wooden wardrobe involves considering your space, storage needs, and style preferences. Measure your room to ensure a proper fit. Look for solid wood construction for durability. Consider features like shelves, drawers, and hanging space. Choose a design that complements your décor and enhances the functionality of your space.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On