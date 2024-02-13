Best sofa sets under ₹10000 for budget buyers: 10 worthy mentions
Looking for an affordable seating solution for your living room? Check out our list of the 10 best sofa sets under 10000 that offer value-for-money and comfort.
When it comes to furnishing your living room on a budget, finding the right sofa set can make all the difference. We've compiled a list of the 10 best sofa sets under ₹10000 that offer both affordability and quality. Whether you're looking for a foldable option, fabric upholstery, or a sheesham finish, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect seating solution for your home without breaking the bank.
1. Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa
The Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa is a comfortable and stylish seating solution for your living room. With its sturdy build and fabric upholstery, it offers durability and elegance. The sofa comes in a sleek grey color, making it a versatile addition to any home.
Specifications of Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa
- Dimensions: 72x44x10 inches
- Material: Fabric
- Color: Grey
- Seating Capacity: 3
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Warranty details not specified
Comfortable seating
Durable fabric upholstery
2. TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa
The TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa is a space-saving and practical option for small living rooms. With its grey color and easy foldable design, it offers convenience and comfort. The sofa is perfect for those looking for a versatile seating solution.
Specifications of TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa
- Dimensions: 6X6Feet
- Material: Fabric
- Color: Grey
- Seating Capacity: 3
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Foldable design
Warranty details not specified
Space-saving
Comfortable seating
3. FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa
The FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa offers a contemporary and elegant seating solution for modern homes. Its grey and black fabric upholstery exudes sophistication and style. With its sturdy build, it's a great addition to any living room.
Specifications of FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa
- Material: Fabric
- Color: Grey & Black
- Seating Capacity: 3
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Contemporary design
Warranty details not specified
Stylish upholstery
Durable build
4. Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover
The Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover offers a comfortable and low-maintenance seating option for any home. With its blue and green polycotton cover, it adds a pop of color to your living room. The washable cover makes it easy to keep clean and fresh.
Specifications of Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover
- Material: Polycotton
- Color: Blue & Green
- Seating Capacity: 3
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Vibrant colors
Warranty details not specified
Washable cover
Comfortable seating
5. KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa
The KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers a classic and timeless seating option for any home. With its neutral color and comfortable fabric upholstery, it's a versatile addition to any living room. The sturdy build ensures long-lasting durability.
Specifications of KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa
- Material: Fabric
- Color: Living
- Seating Capacity: 3
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Classic design
Warranty details not specified
Neutral color
Durable build
7. Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa
The Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa offers a comfortable and stylish seating option for any modern home. With its fabric upholstery and contemporary design, it adds a touch of sophistication to your living room.
Specifications of Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa
- Material: Fabric
- Color: Living
- Seating Capacity: 3
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Warranty details not specified
Comfortable seating
Contemporary upholstery
8. Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa Without Cushions
The Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa offers a classic and elegant seating option for any home. With its sheesham finish and solid build, it exudes timeless charm and durability. The sofa is a perfect choice for those looking for a traditional seating solution.
Specifications of Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa Without Cushions
- Material: Sheesham
- Color: Not specified
- Seating Capacity: 3
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Elegant design
Warranty details not specified
Durable sheesham finish
Classic appeal
9. RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa Natural Finish
The RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa with Natural Finish offers a traditional and timeless seating option for any home. With its sturdy build and natural finish, it adds a touch of rustic charm to your living room. The sofa is a great choice for those looking for a classic seating solution.
Specifications of RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa Natural Finish
- Material: Sheesham
- Color: Natural Finish
- Seating Capacity: 3
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Traditional design
Warranty details not specified
Natural finish
Durable sheesham build
10. FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa
The FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa offers a comfortable and vibrant seating option for any home. With its blue and green polycotton cover, it adds a pop of color to your living room. The sofa is a great choice for those looking for a budget-friendly and stylish seating solution.
Specifications of FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa
- Dimensions: 72x44x10 inches
- Material: Polycotton
- Color: Blue & Green
- Seating Capacity: 3
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Vibrant colors
Warranty details not specified
Comfortable seating
Budget-friendly
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Material
|Color
|Seating Capacity
|Warranty
|Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa
|Fabric
|Grey
|3
|Not specified
|TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa
|Fabric
|Grey
|3
|Not specified
|FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa
|Fabric
|Grey & Black
|3
|Not specified
|Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover
|Polycotton
|Blue & Green
|3
|Not specified
|KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa
|Fabric
|Living
|3
|Not specified
|KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa
|Fabric
|Living
|3
|Not specified
|Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa
|Fabric
|Living
|3
|Not specified
|Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa Without Cushions
|Sheesham
|Not specified
|3
|Not specified
|RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa Natural Finish
|Sheesham
|Natural Finish
|3
|Not specified
|FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa
|Polycotton
|Blue & Green
|3
|Not specified
Best value for money:
The KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers the best value for money with its timeless design, durable build, and comfortable seating. It's a versatile and budget-friendly option for any home.
Best overall product:
The FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa stands out as the best overall product in this category with its contemporary design, stylish upholstery, and sturdy build. It offers a perfect balance of elegance and comfort.
How to find the perfect sofa set below ₹10000:
Finding the ideal sofa set under ₹10,000 involves exploring various options within your budget. Consider factors like size, material, and design. Look for durable fabrics or faux leather for longevity. Check for supportive cushions and sturdy frames. Compare prices, read reviews, and visit multiple stores to find the perfect balance of quality and affordability.
