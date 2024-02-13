 Best sofa sets under ₹10000 for budget buyers: 10 worthy mentions - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Best sofa sets under 10000 for budget buyers: 10 worthy mentions

Best sofa sets under 10000 for budget buyers: 10 worthy mentions

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 13, 2024 06:59 PM IST

Looking for an affordable seating solution for your living room? Check out our list of the 10 best sofa sets under 10000 that offer value-for-money and comfort.

When it comes to furnishing your living room on a budget, finding the right sofa set can make all the difference. We've compiled a list of the 10 best sofa sets under 10000 that offer both affordability and quality. Whether you're looking for a foldable option, fabric upholstery, or a sheesham finish, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect seating solution for your home without breaking the bank.

Discover comfort and affordability with stylish sofa sets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000.(Pexels)
Discover comfort and affordability with stylish sofa sets under 10,000.(Pexels)

1. Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
B09GPJH5H4

The Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa is a comfortable and stylish seating solution for your living room. With its sturdy build and fabric upholstery, it offers durability and elegance. The sofa comes in a sleek grey color, making it a versatile addition to any home.

Specifications of Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa

  • Dimensions: 72x44x10 inches
  • Material: Fabric
  • Color: Grey
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Warranty details not specified

Comfortable seating

Durable fabric upholstery

2. TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa

B0CL6R2JDC

The TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa is a space-saving and practical option for small living rooms. With its grey color and easy foldable design, it offers convenience and comfort. The sofa is perfect for those looking for a versatile seating solution.

Specifications of TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa

  • Dimensions: 6X6Feet
  • Material: Fabric
  • Color: Grey
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Foldable design

Warranty details not specified

Space-saving

Comfortable seating

Also read: Want affordable relaxation? Here are 10 best recliners to choose from

3. FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa

B0C8G7ZNHG

The FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa offers a contemporary and elegant seating solution for modern homes. Its grey and black fabric upholstery exudes sophistication and style. With its sturdy build, it's a great addition to any living room.

Specifications of FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa

  • Material: Fabric
  • Color: Grey & Black
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Contemporary design

Warranty details not specified

Stylish upholstery

Durable build

4. Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover

B08YYK5SMD

The Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover offers a comfortable and low-maintenance seating option for any home. With its blue and green polycotton cover, it adds a pop of color to your living room. The washable cover makes it easy to keep clean and fresh.

Specifications of Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover

  • Material: Polycotton
  • Color: Blue & Green
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vibrant colors

Warranty details not specified

Washable cover

Comfortable seating

5. KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa

B0CR3KJSWJ

The KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers a classic and timeless seating option for any home. With its neutral color and comfortable fabric upholstery, it's a versatile addition to any living room. The sturdy build ensures long-lasting durability.

Specifications of KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa

  • Material: Fabric
  • Color: Living
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Classic design

Warranty details not specified

Neutral color

Durable build

6. KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa

B0CR3YZGL8

The KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers a classic and timeless seating option for any home. With its neutral color and comfortable fabric upholstery, it's a versatile addition to any living room. The sturdy build ensures long-lasting durability.

Specifications of KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa

  • Material: Fabric
  • Color: Living
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Classic design

Warranty details not specified

Neutral color

Durable build

7. Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa

B0B7F2H343

The Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa offers a comfortable and stylish seating option for any modern home. With its fabric upholstery and contemporary design, it adds a touch of sophistication to your living room.

Specifications of Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa

  • Material: Fabric
  • Color: Living
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Warranty details not specified

Comfortable seating

Contemporary upholstery

Also read: Best recliner sofas: Where comfort meets style, top 10 picks

8. Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa Without Cushions

B0CRVXK723

The Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa offers a classic and elegant seating option for any home. With its sheesham finish and solid build, it exudes timeless charm and durability. The sofa is a perfect choice for those looking for a traditional seating solution.

Specifications of Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa Without Cushions

  • Material: Sheesham
  • Color: Not specified
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Elegant design

Warranty details not specified

Durable sheesham finish

Classic appeal

9. RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa Natural Finish

B07VD77FCZ

The RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa with Natural Finish offers a traditional and timeless seating option for any home. With its sturdy build and natural finish, it adds a touch of rustic charm to your living room. The sofa is a great choice for those looking for a classic seating solution.

Specifications of RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa Natural Finish

  • Material: Sheesham
  • Color: Natural Finish
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Traditional design

Warranty details not specified

Natural finish

Durable sheesham build

10. FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa

B08YYJ9JTH

The FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa offers a comfortable and vibrant seating option for any home. With its blue and green polycotton cover, it adds a pop of color to your living room. The sofa is a great choice for those looking for a budget-friendly and stylish seating solution.

Specifications of FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa

  • Dimensions: 72x44x10 inches
  • Material: Polycotton
  • Color: Blue & Green
  • Seating Capacity: 3
  • Warranty: Not specified

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vibrant colors

Warranty details not specified

Comfortable seating

Budget-friendly

Comparison Table

Product NameMaterialColorSeating CapacityWarranty
Seventh Heaven 3 Seater SofaFabricGrey3Not specified
TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable SofaFabricGrey3Not specified
FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater SofaFabricGrey & Black3Not specified
Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton CoverPolycottonBlue & Green3Not specified
KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric SofaFabricLiving3Not specified
KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric SofaFabricLiving3Not specified
Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric SofaFabricLiving3Not specified
Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa Without CushionsSheeshamNot specified3Not specified
RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa Natural FinishSheeshamNatural Finish3Not specified
FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton SofaPolycottonBlue & Green3Not specified

Best value for money:

The KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers the best value for money with its timeless design, durable build, and comfortable seating. It's a versatile and budget-friendly option for any home.

Best overall product:

The FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa stands out as the best overall product in this category with its contemporary design, stylish upholstery, and sturdy build. It offers a perfect balance of elegance and comfort.

How to find the perfect sofa set below 10000:

Finding the ideal sofa set under 10,000 involves exploring various options within your budget. Consider factors like size, material, and design. Look for durable fabrics or faux leather for longevity. Check for supportive cushions and sturdy frames. Compare prices, read reviews, and visit multiple stores to find the perfect balance of quality and affordability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On