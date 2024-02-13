Best sofa sets under 10000 for budget buyers: 10 worthy mentions

When it comes to furnishing your living room on a budget, finding the right sofa set can make all the difference. We've compiled a list of the 10 best sofa sets under ₹10000 that offer both affordability and quality. Whether you're looking for a foldable option, fabric upholstery, or a sheesham finish, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect seating solution for your home without breaking the bank. Discover comfort and affordability with stylish sofa sets under ₹ 10,000.(Pexels)

1. Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa

The Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa is a comfortable and stylish seating solution for your living room. With its sturdy build and fabric upholstery, it offers durability and elegance. The sofa comes in a sleek grey color, making it a versatile addition to any home.

Specifications of Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa

Dimensions: 72x44x10 inches

Material: Fabric

Color: Grey

Seating Capacity: 3

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Warranty details not specified Comfortable seating Durable fabric upholstery

2. TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa

The TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa is a space-saving and practical option for small living rooms. With its grey color and easy foldable design, it offers convenience and comfort. The sofa is perfect for those looking for a versatile seating solution.

Specifications of TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa

Dimensions: 6X6Feet

Material: Fabric

Color: Grey

Seating Capacity: 3

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Foldable design Warranty details not specified Space-saving Comfortable seating

3. FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa

The FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa offers a contemporary and elegant seating solution for modern homes. Its grey and black fabric upholstery exudes sophistication and style. With its sturdy build, it's a great addition to any living room.

Specifications of FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa

Material: Fabric

Color: Grey & Black

Seating Capacity: 3

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Contemporary design Warranty details not specified Stylish upholstery Durable build

4. Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover

The Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover offers a comfortable and low-maintenance seating option for any home. With its blue and green polycotton cover, it adds a pop of color to your living room. The washable cover makes it easy to keep clean and fresh.

Specifications of Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover

Material: Polycotton

Color: Blue & Green

Seating Capacity: 3

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colors Warranty details not specified Washable cover Comfortable seating

5. KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa

The KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers a classic and timeless seating option for any home. With its neutral color and comfortable fabric upholstery, it's a versatile addition to any living room. The sturdy build ensures long-lasting durability.

Specifications of KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa

Material: Fabric

Color: Living

Seating Capacity: 3

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic design Warranty details not specified Neutral color Durable build

7. Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa

The Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa offers a comfortable and stylish seating option for any modern home. With its fabric upholstery and contemporary design, it adds a touch of sophistication to your living room.

Specifications of Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa

Material: Fabric

Color: Living

Seating Capacity: 3

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Warranty details not specified Comfortable seating Contemporary upholstery

8. Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa Without Cushions

The Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa offers a classic and elegant seating option for any home. With its sheesham finish and solid build, it exudes timeless charm and durability. The sofa is a perfect choice for those looking for a traditional seating solution.

Specifications of Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa Without Cushions

Material: Sheesham

Color: Not specified

Seating Capacity: 3

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design Warranty details not specified Durable sheesham finish Classic appeal

9. RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa Natural Finish

The RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa with Natural Finish offers a traditional and timeless seating option for any home. With its sturdy build and natural finish, it adds a touch of rustic charm to your living room. The sofa is a great choice for those looking for a classic seating solution.

Specifications of RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa Natural Finish

Material: Sheesham

Color: Natural Finish

Seating Capacity: 3

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Traditional design Warranty details not specified Natural finish Durable sheesham build

10. FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa

The FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa offers a comfortable and vibrant seating option for any home. With its blue and green polycotton cover, it adds a pop of color to your living room. The sofa is a great choice for those looking for a budget-friendly and stylish seating solution.

Specifications of FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa

Dimensions: 72x44x10 inches

Material: Polycotton

Color: Blue & Green

Seating Capacity: 3

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colors Warranty details not specified Comfortable seating Budget-friendly

Comparison Table

Product Name Material Color Seating Capacity Warranty Seventh Heaven 3 Seater Sofa Fabric Grey 3 Not specified TRENDY VIBES 3 Seater Foldable Sofa Fabric Grey 3 Not specified FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa Fabric Grey & Black 3 Not specified Cushions 3 Seater Sofa with Washable Polycotton Cover Polycotton Blue & Green 3 Not specified KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Fabric Living 3 Not specified KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Fabric Living 3 Not specified Casaliving Ronaldo 3 Seater Living Room Fabric Sofa Fabric Living 3 Not specified Furniture Sheesham 3 Seater Sofa Without Cushions Sheesham Not specified 3 Not specified RSFURNITURE 3 Seater Sheesham Sofa Natural Finish Sheesham Natural Finish 3 Not specified FRESH UP 3 Seater Polycotton Sofa Polycotton Blue & Green 3 Not specified

Best value for money:

The KENDALWOOD Furniture 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers the best value for money with its timeless design, durable build, and comfortable seating. It's a versatile and budget-friendly option for any home.

Best overall product:

The FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Sofa stands out as the best overall product in this category with its contemporary design, stylish upholstery, and sturdy build. It offers a perfect balance of elegance and comfort.

How to find the perfect sofa set below ₹ 10000:

Finding the ideal sofa set under ₹10,000 involves exploring various options within your budget. Consider factors like size, material, and design. Look for durable fabrics or faux leather for longevity. Check for supportive cushions and sturdy frames. Compare prices, read reviews, and visit multiple stores to find the perfect balance of quality and affordability.

