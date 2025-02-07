Menu Explore
Best sofa sets under 10000: Top 7 affordable options for comfort, style, and space-saving in your home

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 07, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Discover the top sofa sets under ₹10000, perfect for budget-friendly living room furniture. Compare fabric vs. leather, durability tips, and more!

FAQs

FURNY Lifestyle 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set (Grey-Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Color - Brown, Diy(Do-It-Yourself)3-Person Sofa)|1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

WESTIDO Leatherette 4 Seater Sofa (Finish Color - Cream Brown, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)) | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Westido Orlando Leatherette 2-Person Sofa (Finish Color - Matte Brown, (Diy-Do-It-Yourself) Medium|10098 View Details checkDetails

FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Raptiya Topko Three Seater Sofa Leather (3-Person Sofa, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,890

HANDWOOD FURNITURE 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room Furniture|Fabric 3-Person Sofa Set|Sofa for Home & Office|Fabric Color:- Cream View Details checkDetails

Finding the perfect sofa set for your living room on a budget can be a challenge. With so many options available, it's essential to consider factors like material, size, and durability. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 sofa sets under 10000, comparing fabric vs. leather, and providing valuable tips for choosing the perfect budget-friendly seating option for your home.

Affordable and stylish sofa sets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10000 for a comfortable and modern living space.
Affordable and stylish sofa sets under 10000 for a comfortable and modern living space.

The FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Fabric Sofa is a stylish and comfortable addition to any living room. With its grey and black fabric design, this sofa offers a modern look that complements a variety of home decor styles. The sturdy construction and spacious seating make it an ideal choice for families and entertaining guests.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
3 Seater
Color
Grey, Black
Dimensions
L-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches

Reasons to buy

Modern design

Spacious seating

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

FURNY Lifestyle 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set (Grey-Black)

WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa

The WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa offers a sleek and sophisticated look with its black leatherette finish. This sofa is easy to assemble and provides ample seating for relaxation and entertaining. The durable construction and timeless design make it a practical choice for any living room.

Specifications

Material
Leatherette
Seating Capacity
3 Seater
Color
Black
Dimensions
L-70 x W-30 x H-33 inches

Reasons to buy

Sleek design

Easy assembly

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Color - Brown, Diy(Do-It-Yourself)3-Person Sofa)|1 Year Warranty

WESTIDO Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa

The WESTIDO Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa combines comfort and style with its rich brown finish and spacious seating. This sofa's timeless design and durable construction make it an excellent addition to any living room. The easy DIY assembly ensures a hassle-free setup.

Specifications

Material
Leatherette
Seating Capacity
3 Seater
Color
Brown
Dimensions
L-70 x W-30 x H-33 inches

Reasons to buy

Comfortable seating

Timeless design

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

WESTIDO Leatherette 4 Seater Sofa (Finish Color - Cream Brown, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)) | 1 Year Warranty

Also read:Want affordable relaxation? Here are 10 best recliners to choose from

Orlando Leatherette 2 Seater Sofa

The Westido Orlando Leatherette 2 Seater Sofa offers a compact and stylish seating solution for small living rooms. Its black leatherette finish and sturdy construction make it a practical choice for apartments or cozy spaces. The easy DIY assembly ensures quick setup.

 

Specifications

Material
Leatherette
Seating Capacity
2 Seater
Color
Black
Dimensions
L-52 x W-30 x H-33 inches

Reasons to buy

Compact design

Sturdy construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited seating capacity

Westido Orlando Leatherette 2-Person Sofa (Finish Color - Matte Brown, (Diy-Do-It-Yourself) Medium|10098

The FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers a comfortable and stylish seating option for any living room. The fabric design and spacious seating make it a versatile choice for families and entertaining guests. The durable construction ensures long-lasting quality.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
3 Seater
Color
Living Brown
Dimensions
L-70 x W-30 x H-30 inches

Reasons to buy

Comfortable seating

Versatile design

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room (Dark Grey)

The Raptiya Topko Three Seater Leather Sofa offers a luxurious and elegant seating option for any living room. The rich leather design and spacious seating provide a sophisticated look that complements a variety of home decor styles. The sturdy construction ensures long-lasting durability.

Specifications

Material
Leather
Seating Capacity
3 Seater
Color
Brown
Dimensions
L-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches

Reasons to buy

Luxurious design

Elegant seating

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Raptiya Topko Three Seater Sofa Leather (3-Person Sofa, Black)

Also read:

HANDWOOD FURNITURE Three Seater Sofa

 

The HANDWOOD FURNITURE Three Seater Sofa offers a classic and comfortable seating option for any living room. The timeless design and spacious seating make it an ideal choice for families and entertaining guests. The sturdy construction ensures long-lasting quality.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
3 Seater
Color
Grey
Dimensions
L-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches

Reasons to buy

Classic design

Spacious seating

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

HANDWOOD FURNITURE 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room Furniture|Fabric 3-Person Sofa Set|Sofa for Home & Office|Fabric Color:- Cream

Also read:Best sofa sets under 10000 for budget buyers: 10 worthy mentions

Top 4 features of best sofa set under 10000:

 

Best Sofa Set under 10000MaterialSeating CapacityColourDimensions
FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Fabric SofaFabric3 SeaterGrey, BlackL-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches
WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater SofaLeatherette3 SeaterBlackL-70 x W-30 x H-33 inches
WESTIDO Leatherette 3 Seater SofaLeatherette3 SeaterBrownL-70 x W-30 x H-33 inches
Westido Orlando Leatherette 2 Seater SofaLeatherette2 SeaterBlackL-52 x W-30 x H-33 inches
FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric SofaFabric3 SeaterLiving BrownL-70 x W-30 x H-30 inches
Raptiya Topko Three Seater Leather SofaLeather3 SeaterBrownL-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches
HANDWOOD FURNITURE Three Seater SofaFabric3 SeaterGreyL-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches

FAQs on Sofa set under 10000

  • What is the seating capacity of each sofa set?

    The seating capacity of each sofa set ranges from 2 to 3, offering versatile options for different living room sizes and layouts.

  • Are the sofa sets easy to assemble?

    Yes, all of the sofa sets mentioned are easy to assemble with DIY instructions provided for quick setup.

  • Do the sofa sets come with a warranty?

    Yes, the sofa sets come with a warranty to ensure long-lasting quality and customer satisfaction.

  • What color options are available for the sofa sets?

    The color options vary for each sofa set, including black, grey, brown, and living brown, allowing you to choose the best match for your home decor.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

