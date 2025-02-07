Finding the perfect sofa set for your living room on a budget can be a challenge. With so many options available, it's essential to consider factors like material, size, and durability. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 sofa sets under ₹10000, comparing fabric vs. leather, and providing valuable tips for choosing the perfect budget-friendly seating option for your home. Affordable and stylish sofa sets under ₹ 10000 for a comfortable and modern living space.

The FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Fabric Sofa is a stylish and comfortable addition to any living room. With its grey and black fabric design, this sofa offers a modern look that complements a variety of home decor styles. The sturdy construction and spacious seating make it an ideal choice for families and entertaining guests.

Specifications Material Fabric Seating Capacity 3 Seater Color Grey, Black Dimensions L-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches Reasons to buy Modern design Spacious seating Reasons to avoid Limited color options Click Here to Buy FURNY Lifestyle 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set (Grey-Black)

WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa

The WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa offers a sleek and sophisticated look with its black leatherette finish. This sofa is easy to assemble and provides ample seating for relaxation and entertaining. The durable construction and timeless design make it a practical choice for any living room.

Specifications Material Leatherette Seating Capacity 3 Seater Color Black Dimensions L-70 x W-30 x H-33 inches Reasons to buy Sleek design Easy assembly Reasons to avoid Limited color options Click Here to Buy WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Color - Brown, Diy(Do-It-Yourself)3-Person Sofa)|1 Year Warranty

WESTIDO Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa

The WESTIDO Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa combines comfort and style with its rich brown finish and spacious seating. This sofa's timeless design and durable construction make it an excellent addition to any living room. The easy DIY assembly ensures a hassle-free setup.

Specifications Material Leatherette Seating Capacity 3 Seater Color Brown Dimensions L-70 x W-30 x H-33 inches Reasons to buy Comfortable seating Timeless design Reasons to avoid Limited color options Click Here to Buy WESTIDO Leatherette 4 Seater Sofa (Finish Color - Cream Brown, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)) | 1 Year Warranty

Orlando Leatherette 2 Seater Sofa

The Westido Orlando Leatherette 2 Seater Sofa offers a compact and stylish seating solution for small living rooms. Its black leatherette finish and sturdy construction make it a practical choice for apartments or cozy spaces. The easy DIY assembly ensures quick setup.

Specifications Material Leatherette Seating Capacity 2 Seater Color Black Dimensions L-52 x W-30 x H-33 inches Reasons to buy Compact design Sturdy construction Reasons to avoid Limited seating capacity Click Here to Buy Westido Orlando Leatherette 2-Person Sofa (Finish Color - Matte Brown, (Diy-Do-It-Yourself) Medium|10098

The FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers a comfortable and stylish seating option for any living room. The fabric design and spacious seating make it a versatile choice for families and entertaining guests. The durable construction ensures long-lasting quality.

Specifications Material Fabric Seating Capacity 3 Seater Color Living Brown Dimensions L-70 x W-30 x H-30 inches Reasons to buy Comfortable seating Versatile design Reasons to avoid Limited color options Click Here to Buy FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room (Dark Grey)

The Raptiya Topko Three Seater Leather Sofa offers a luxurious and elegant seating option for any living room. The rich leather design and spacious seating provide a sophisticated look that complements a variety of home decor styles. The sturdy construction ensures long-lasting durability.

Specifications Material Leather Seating Capacity 3 Seater Color Brown Dimensions L-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches Reasons to buy Luxurious design Elegant seating Reasons to avoid Limited color options Click Here to Buy Raptiya Topko Three Seater Sofa Leather (3-Person Sofa, Black)

HANDWOOD FURNITURE Three Seater Sofa

The HANDWOOD FURNITURE Three Seater Sofa offers a classic and comfortable seating option for any living room. The timeless design and spacious seating make it an ideal choice for families and entertaining guests. The sturdy construction ensures long-lasting quality.

Specifications Material Fabric Seating Capacity 3 Seater Color Grey Dimensions L-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches Reasons to buy Classic design Spacious seating Reasons to avoid Limited color options Click Here to Buy HANDWOOD FURNITURE 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room Furniture|Fabric 3-Person Sofa Set|Sofa for Home & Office|Fabric Color:- Cream

Top 4 features of best sofa set under ₹ 10000:

Best Sofa Set under ₹ 10000 Material Seating Capacity Colour Dimensions FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Fabric 3 Seater Grey, Black L-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa Leatherette 3 Seater Black L-70 x W-30 x H-33 inches WESTIDO Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa Leatherette 3 Seater Brown L-70 x W-30 x H-33 inches Westido Orlando Leatherette 2 Seater Sofa Leatherette 2 Seater Black L-52 x W-30 x H-33 inches FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Fabric 3 Seater Living Brown L-70 x W-30 x H-30 inches Raptiya Topko Three Seater Leather Sofa Leather 3 Seater Brown L-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches HANDWOOD FURNITURE Three Seater Sofa Fabric 3 Seater Grey L-72 x W-30 x H-30 inches

FAQs on Sofa set under 10000 What is the seating capacity of each sofa set? The seating capacity of each sofa set ranges from 2 to 3, offering versatile options for different living room sizes and layouts.

Are the sofa sets easy to assemble? Yes, all of the sofa sets mentioned are easy to assemble with DIY instructions provided for quick setup.

Do the sofa sets come with a warranty? Yes, the sofa sets come with a warranty to ensure long-lasting quality and customer satisfaction.

What color options are available for the sofa sets? The color options vary for each sofa set, including black, grey, brown, and living brown, allowing you to choose the best match for your home decor.

