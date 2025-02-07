Finding the perfect sofa set for your living room on a budget can be a challenge. With so many options available, it's essential to consider factors like material, size, and durability. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 sofa sets under ₹10000, comparing fabric vs. leather, and providing valuable tips for choosing the perfect budget-friendly seating option for your home.
The FURNY Lifestylia 3 Seater Fabric Sofa is a stylish and comfortable addition to any living room. With its grey and black fabric design, this sofa offers a modern look that complements a variety of home decor styles. The sturdy construction and spacious seating make it an ideal choice for families and entertaining guests.
FURNY Lifestyle 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set (Grey-Black)
WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa
The WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa offers a sleek and sophisticated look with its black leatherette finish. This sofa is easy to assemble and provides ample seating for relaxation and entertaining. The durable construction and timeless design make it a practical choice for any living room.
WESTIDO Orlando Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa (Finish Color - Brown, Diy(Do-It-Yourself)3-Person Sofa)|1 Year Warranty
WESTIDO Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa
The WESTIDO Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa combines comfort and style with its rich brown finish and spacious seating. This sofa's timeless design and durable construction make it an excellent addition to any living room. The easy DIY assembly ensures a hassle-free setup.
The Westido Orlando Leatherette 2 Seater Sofa offers a compact and stylish seating solution for small living rooms. Its black leatherette finish and sturdy construction make it a practical choice for apartments or cozy spaces. The easy DIY assembly ensures quick setup.
The FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa offers a comfortable and stylish seating option for any living room. The fabric design and spacious seating make it a versatile choice for families and entertaining guests. The durable construction ensures long-lasting quality.
FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room (Dark Grey)
The Raptiya Topko Three Seater Leather Sofa offers a luxurious and elegant seating option for any living room. The rich leather design and spacious seating provide a sophisticated look that complements a variety of home decor styles. The sturdy construction ensures long-lasting durability.
Raptiya Topko Three Seater Sofa Leather (3-Person Sofa, Black)
HANDWOOD FURNITURE Three Seater Sofa
The HANDWOOD FURNITURE Three Seater Sofa offers a classic and comfortable seating option for any living room. The timeless design and spacious seating make it an ideal choice for families and entertaining guests. The sturdy construction ensures long-lasting quality.
