Best L shape sofa sets: Top 8 options for stylish, space-saving, and comfortable seating in your living room

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 07, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Discover the best L shape sofa sets for stylish living rooms, featuring sectional designs, corner sofas, and space-saving options for a modern touch.

FAQs

FURNY Marshal 5 Seater Fabric RHS Sectional L Shape Sofa Set (Dark Grey)

₹25,999

FURNY Larona 6 Seater Fabric RHS L Shape Sofa Set (Blue-Light Grey)

₹20,999

FURNY Luno 4 to 5 Seater Fabric RHS Sectional L Shape Sofa Set (Light Grey-Dark Grey)

₹15,999

FURNY Mintoo 4 Seater Fabric RHS L Shape Sofa Set (Beige)

₹17,999

FURNY Aleno Interchangeable U Shape 12 Seater Sectional L Shape Sofa Set with 4 Puffy for Living Room, Set of 10 (Light Grey-Dark Grey) - 12 Seater, Fabric

₹48,999

FURNY Stolan 8 Seater Fabric LHS Sectional L Shape Sofa Set with Centre Table & 2 Puffy (Blue-Light Grey)

₹24,999

FURNY Luno 4 Seater Fabric LHS L Shape Sofa Set (4-5Person Sofa- Light Grey-Dark Grey)

₹16,999

CASASTYLE Adona 5 Seater Fabric RHS L Shape Sofa Set (Sky Blue-Light Grey)

₹20,999

When it comes to modern living room design, L shape sofa sets are a popular choice for their versatility, comfort, and style. Whether you're looking for a corner sofa, sectional couch, or a space-optimized option, there are plenty of choices available. In this article, we'll explore the top 8 L shape sofa sets to help you choose the perfect one for your home. From chaise lounges to reversible layouts, we'll cover everything you need to know to make an informed decision.

Upgrade your living space with the best L shape sofa sets for style and comfort.
The FURNY Marshal 6 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set is a spacious and comfortable option for large living rooms. With a reversible layout and chaise lounge, it offers plenty of seating and relaxation space. The modern design and high-quality fabric make it a stylish addition to any home.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
6
Layout
Reversible
Color
Grey

Reasons to buy

Spacious seating for large living rooms

Reversible layout for flexibility

High-quality fabric for durability

Reasons to avoid

May be too large for small spaces

FURNY Marshal 5 Seater Fabric RHS Sectional L Shape Sofa Set (Dark Grey)

The FURNY Larona 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set is a stylish and versatile choice for modern living rooms. With a blue light fabric and comfortable seating, it adds a pop of color and comfort to any space. The L shape design optimizes space and provides a cozy seating arrangement.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Layout
L Shape
Color
Blue Light

Reasons to buy

Stylish and vibrant color for modern living rooms

Comfortable seating for relaxation

Optimized space with L shape design

Reasons to avoid

Limited seating capacity for larger gatherings

FURNY Larona 6 Seater Fabric RHS L Shape Sofa Set (Blue-Light Grey)

The FURNY 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set in Dark Grey is a sleek and sophisticated option for contemporary homes. With a dark grey fabric and sectional design, it offers a modern look and ample seating space. The chaise lounge adds a touch of luxury to the overall design.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Layout
Sectional
Color
Dark Grey

Reasons to buy

Sleek and sophisticated design for contemporary homes

Ample seating space for comfort

Chaise lounge for added luxury

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

FURNY Luno 4 to 5 Seater Fabric RHS Sectional L Shape Sofa Set (Light Grey-Dark Grey)

The FURNY Mintoo 6 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set offers a spacious and comfortable seating arrangement for large families. With a mint green fabric and L shape design, it brings a refreshing and vibrant touch to any living room. The high-quality fabric ensures durability and style.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
6
Layout
L Shape
Color
Mint Green

Reasons to buy

Spacious seating for large families

Refreshing and vibrant color for a lively atmosphere

High-quality fabric for durability

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

FURNY Mintoo 4 Seater Fabric RHS L Shape Sofa Set (Beige)

The FURNY Interchangeable 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set in Dark Grey offers a versatile and customizable seating arrangement for modern homes. With interchangeable sections and a dark grey fabric, it allows for flexibility and style. The L shape design optimizes space and provides a comfortable seating experience.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Layout
Interchangeable
Color
Dark Grey

Reasons to buy

Versatile and customizable seating arrangement

Flexibility with interchangeable sections

Optimized space with L shape design

Reasons to avoid

May require assembly for customization

FURNY Aleno Interchangeable U Shape 12 Seater Sectional L Shape Sofa Set with 4 Puffy for Living Room, Set of 10 (Light Grey-Dark Grey) - 12 Seater, Fabric

Also read:Best leather sofa sets for your living room: Top aesthetic sofas that suit every interior

The FURNY Stolan 6 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set in Blue Light is a luxurious and elegant option for modern living rooms. With a vibrant blue light fabric and spacious seating, it adds a touch of sophistication and comfort to any space. The L shape design offers versatility and style.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
6
Layout
L Shape
Color
Blue Light

Reasons to buy

Luxurious and elegant design for modern living rooms

Spacious seating for comfort

Versatile L shape design

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

FURNY Stolan 8 Seater Fabric LHS Sectional L Shape Sofa Set with Centre Table & 2 Puffy (Blue-Light Grey)

The FURNY 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set in Dark Grey is a spacious and comfortable option for small gatherings. With a dark grey fabric and 4-5 person capacity, it provides a cozy and inviting seating arrangement. The L shape design optimizes space and adds a modern touch to any living room.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
4-5 person
Layout
L Shape
Color
Dark Grey

Reasons to buy

Comfortable seating for small gatherings

Optimized space with L shape design

Modern and stylish design

Reasons to avoid

Limited seating capacity for larger gatherings

FURNY Luno 4 Seater Fabric LHS L Shape Sofa Set (4-5Person Sofa- Light Grey-Dark Grey)

Also read:Best wooden cupboards for clothes: Stylish and durable designs, top 10 options

The CASASTYLE Adona 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set in Blue Light is a vibrant and stylish choice for contemporary homes. With a refreshing blue light fabric and comfortable seating, it adds a pop of color and comfort to any living room. The L shape design optimizes space and provides a cozy seating arrangement.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Layout
L Shape
Color
Blue Light

Reasons to buy

Vibrant and stylish choice for contemporary homes

Comfortable seating for relaxation

Optimized space with L shape design

Reasons to avoid

Limited seating capacity for larger gatherings

CASASTYLE Adona 5 Seater Fabric RHS L Shape Sofa Set (Sky Blue-Light Grey)

Also read:Enjoy the comfort and luxury of the top 6 picks of beautiful sofa sets for your home

Top 4 features of best L shape sofa sets:

Best L shape Sofa SetsMaterialSeating CapacityLayoutColour
FURNY Marshal 6 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa SetFabric6ReversibleGrey
FURNY Larona 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa SetFabric5L ShapeBlue Light
FURNY 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set (Dark Grey)Fabric5SectionalDark Grey
FURNY Mintoo 6 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa SetFabric6L ShapeMint Green
FURNY Interchangeable 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set (Dark Grey)Fabric5InterchangeableDark Grey
FURNY Stolan 6 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set (Blue Light)Fabric6L ShapeBlue Light
FURNY 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set (Dark Grey)Fabric4-5 personL ShapeDark Grey
CASASTYLE Adona 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set (Blue Light)Fabric5L ShapeBlue Light

FAQs on L shape sofa set

  • What is the seating capacity of the FURNY Stolan 6 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set?

    The FURNY Stolan 6 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set has a seating capacity of 6 people, providing ample space for large gatherings.

  • Does the Sleepify Thanoy 5 Seater Leatherette L Shape Sofa Set come in other colors?

    The Sleepify Thanoy 5 Seater Leatherette L Shape Sofa Set is available in a variety of colors, including black, brown, and white.

  • Is the FURNY Interchangeable 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set easy to assemble?

    Yes, the FURNY Interchangeable 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set is easy to assemble with its interchangeable sections for customizable seating arrangements.

  • What are the best features of the CASASTYLE Adona 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set?

    The CASASTYLE Adona 5 Seater Fabric L Shape Sofa Set offers a vibrant and stylish design, comfortable seating, and an optimized L shape layout for modern living rooms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

