Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
Best corner sofa set: Top 7 luxurious and space-saving picks for ultimate comfort and elegant home décor

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 11, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Explore the best corner sofa sets for 2025, offering the perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality to enhance your living space effortlessly.

Best Value For Money

Torque - Moscow 5 Seater (Beige Brown) Corner Fabric L Shape Sofa for Living Room, Bedroom, Office Furniture | 3 Year Warranty

₹27,499

Sekar Lifestyle L Shape Corner Leatherette Sofa Set For Living Room [With Wooden Handles] (Beige & Brown, Five Seater, 5)

₹32,000

Best Overall Product

Torque - Sweden L Shape 6 Seater Sofa with Ottoman for Living Room (Grey) | Premium Fabric Corner Sofa 6 Seater | L Shaped Sofa Set for Home Office Guest Room

₹29,999

Torque - Alston 5 Seater L Shape Fabric Corner Sofa (Light Grey) | Sofa Set for Living Room, Bedroom, Home, Office Furniture | 3 Years Warranty

₹31,999

Sleepify Elegant 5 Seater Fabric Corner LHS L Shape Sofa Set (Blue)

₹17,928

ES ESPINHO ESPN0074 Solid Sal Wood Velvet Upholstered 5 Seater Right Hand Side Facing Button Tufted Chesterfield Modular, Sectional, Corner L Shape Sofa Set for Living Room, Grey Color

₹40,824

Blisscraft- Woodliving 6 Seater 3 Seater + 2 Seater + 1 Fabric L Shape Corner Sofa Set (Grey-Black)

When it comes to selecting the perfect corner sofa set for your living room, there are many factors to consider. From the size and material to the design and comfort level, it's essential to find a sofa that not only complements your space but also meets your specific needs. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 7 best corner sofa sets available in 2022. Whether you're looking for a spacious sectional or a sleek leatherette option, we've got you covered. Explore our comprehensive guide and find the perfect sofa set that suits your style and budget.

Stylish and comfortable corner sofa sets, perfect for maximising space and enhancing your decor.
Stylish and comfortable corner sofa sets, perfect for maximising space and enhancing your decor.

The Torque Moscow 5 Seater Corner Fabric Sofa is a luxurious addition to any living room. With its spacious design and plush fabric, this sofa offers both comfort and style. The durable construction ensures long-lasting quality, making it a perfect choice for families. The sofa's contemporary design and neutral color make it versatile enough to complement any decor.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Color
Neutral
Dimensions
L-shaped

Reasons to buy

Spacious seating

Plush fabric

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

May require additional accent pillows for optimal comfort

Click Here to Buy

Torque - Moscow 5 Seater (Beige Brown) Corner Fabric L Shape Sofa for Living Room, Bedroom, Office Furniture | 3 Year Warranty

The Sekar Lifestyle Corner Leatherette Sofa exudes modern elegance and sophistication. Crafted with high-quality leatherette, this sofa offers a sleek and stylish addition to any living space. The ergonomic design and padded armrests provide exceptional comfort, while the sturdy construction ensures durability for years to come.

Specifications

Material
Leatherette
Seating Capacity
4
Color
Black
Dimensions
L-shaped

Reasons to buy

Modern and elegant design

Comfortable padded armrests

Sturdy construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited seating capacity

Click Here to Buy

Sekar Lifestyle L Shape Corner Leatherette Sofa Set For Living Room [With Wooden Handles] (Beige & Brown, Five Seater, 5)

The Torque Sweden 6 Seater Sofa is a statement piece that combines luxury and functionality. Featuring a spacious design and premium fabric, this sofa provides ample seating for family and guests. The adjustable headrests and reclining features offer customizable comfort, while the sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to any living room.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
6
Color
Grey
Dimensions
Curved

Reasons to buy

Spacious and luxurious design

Adjustable headrests

Reclining features

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Torque - Sweden L Shape 6 Seater Sofa with Ottoman for Living Room (Grey) | Premium Fabric Corner Sofa 6 Seater | L Shaped Sofa Set for Home Office Guest Room

Also read:Best sofa sets under 10000: Top 7 affordable options for comfort, style, and space-saving in your home

The Torque Alston Bedroom Furniture offers a versatile and stylish addition to any bedroom or living space. With its compact design and durable construction, this sofa provides a cozy seating option without compromising on style. The neutral color and modern aesthetic make it an ideal choice for smaller spaces.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
2
Color
Beige
Dimensions
Compact

Reasons to buy

Compact and versatile

Durable construction

Modern aesthetic

Reasons to avoid

Limited seating capacity

Click Here to Buy

Torque - Alston 5 Seater L Shape Fabric Corner Sofa (Light Grey) | Sofa Set for Living Room, Bedroom, Home, Office Furniture | 3 Years Warranty

The Sleepify Elegant 5 Seater Fabric Corner Sofa offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. With its spacious seating and soft fabric upholstery, this sofa provides a cozy retreat for relaxation. The classic design and neutral color palette make it a versatile choice for any living room.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Color
Neutral
Dimensions
L-shaped

Reasons to buy

Comfortable and spacious seating

Soft fabric upholstery

Classic design

Reasons to avoid

May require additional accent pillows for optimal comfort

Click Here to Buy

Sleepify Elegant 5 Seater Fabric Corner LHS L Shape Sofa Set (Blue)

The ES-ESPN0074 Sectional Chesterfield Sofa is a timeless and elegant addition to any living room. Crafted with premium leatherette and featuring a classic chesterfield design, this sofa exudes luxury and sophistication. The tufted detailing and sturdy construction ensure both style and durability.

Specifications

Material
Leatherette
Seating Capacity
4
Color
Brown
Dimensions
L-shaped

Reasons to buy

Timeless and elegant design

Premium leatherette upholstery

Sturdy construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

ES ESPINHO ESPN0074 Solid Sal Wood Velvet Upholstered 5 Seater Right Hand Side Facing Button Tufted Chesterfield Modular, Sectional, Corner L Shape Sofa Set for Living Room, Grey Color

Also read:Best L shape sofa sets: Top 8 options for stylish, space-saving, and comfortable seating in your living room

Blisscraft Woodliving 5 Seater Fabric Sofa

The Blisscraft Woodliving 5 Seater Fabric Sofa offers a perfect combination of comfort and style. With its spacious seating and soft fabric upholstery, this sofa provides a cozy retreat for relaxation. The elegant grey and black color scheme adds a touch of sophistication to any living room.

Specifications

Material
Fabric
Seating Capacity
5
Color
Grey/Black
Dimensions
L-shaped

Reasons to buy

Comfortable and spacious seating

Soft fabric upholstery

Elegant color scheme

Reasons to avoid

May require additional accent pillows for optimal comfort

Click Here to Buy

Blisscraft- Woodliving 6 Seater 3 Seater + 2 Seater + 1 Fabric L Shape Corner Sofa Set (Grey-Black)

Also read:Best recliner sofa set: Top 9 picks to turn your living room into a perfect relaxation zone

Top 4 features of best corner sofa sets:

Best Corner Sofa SetsMaterialSeating CapacityColourDimensions
Torque Moscow 5 Seater Corner Fabric SofaFabric5NeutralL-shaped
Sekar Lifestyle Corner Leatherette SofaLeatherette4BlackL-shaped
Torque Sweden 6 Seater SofaFabric6GreyCurved
Torque Alston Bedroom FurnitureFabric2BeigeCompact
Sleepify Elegant 5 Seater Fabric Corner SofaFabric5NeutralL-shaped
ES-ESPN0074 Sectional Chesterfield SofaLeatherette4BrownL-shaped
Blisscraft Woodliving 5 Seater Fabric SofaFabric5Grey/BlackL-shaped

FAQs on corner sofa set

  • What is the seating capacity of the Torque Moscow 5 Seater Corner Fabric Sofa?

    The Torque Moscow 5 Seater Corner Fabric Sofa can seat up to 5 people comfortably.

  • Does the Sekar Lifestyle Corner Leatherette Sofa come in other colors?

    The Sekar Lifestyle Corner Leatherette Sofa is available in black, offering a sleek and modern look.

  • What are the dimensions of the Torque Sweden 6 Seater Sofa?

    The Torque Sweden 6 Seater Sofa features a curved design and spacious dimensions to accommodate 6 people.

  • Is the Torque Alston Bedroom Furniture suitable for smaller spaces?

    Yes, the compact design and neutral color of the Torque Alston Bedroom Furniture make it ideal for smaller living spaces.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

