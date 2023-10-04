Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days Sale: All best offers you can't miss in US

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is set to woo customers from October 10 to October 11. The much awaited sale event is exclusively for Prime members. The deal days will offer heavy discounts on various merchandise and products of various categories, to the delight of customers.

The sale will see latest gadgets, QLED TVs, airpods, tablets, smartphones, headphones etc. with great discounts and juicy offers. Here are some of the best offers and products which customers can lay their hands on during the upcoming super sale event.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

The 8-inch HD display tablet with 32 GB storage comes with a fast processor. It's a good buying option for people for surfing the internet, watching videos and for entertainment purposes. There is also a version with 64 GB storage. The tablet boasts of 13-hour battery life.

Amazon Fire Omni QLED TVs

The sale event will feature Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED Series in all sizes which includes the 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch models. The Tvs come with hands-free smart home support. The 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) enriches the viewing experience, with richer and lifelike colours. The TVs also have built-in sensor that detects the lighting in one's room, and optimises the on-screen brightness accordingly.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) smart display

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) boasts of playing great music. It can also check weather and communicate with smart-home devices within the Amazon Alexa ecosystem. It is also great for streaming music, shows, podcasts etc.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

The AirPods are advertised to provide exceptional wireless sound quality. It boasts of next-level active noise cancellation. The airpods provide up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle

It includes a Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB), kids cover, power adapter, screen protector, 1 year of Amazon Kids+, and a 2-year warranty. Kindle Paperwhite Kids is specially built for reading with a black & white 6.8” 300 ppi glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra (1st gen)

The smartwatch offers amazing display, long battery life and updates about health & fitness. It is a great buy for fitness enthusiasts, hikers, runners etc.

