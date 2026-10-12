Amazon TV award winners for 2026: Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi recognised across key TV categories

A television is one of those purchases where spending more does not always guarantee the right experience. Some buyers want a screen for movies and sports, others care more about smart features, while many simply want a reliable upgrade without stretching their budget. The 2026 Amazon TV awards offer a useful starting point, with Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and other brands earning recognition in different categories.
If you are planning to buy a new television during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, these awards can help you narrow down your choices. However, it is worth looking beyond the titles and comparing display technology, screen size, software and pricing before making a decision.
Smart TV specs comparison table
|Television
|Screen size
|Display technology
|Operating system
|Samsung Vision AI 2026
|55 inch
|Mini LED 4K
|Tizen
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2
|55 inch
|4K Ultra HD LED
|Google TV
|LG NU87 AI Series
|65 inch
|NanoCell 4K LED
|webOS
|Xiaomi FX Pro
|55 inch
|4K QLED
|Fire TV
|Hisense E8S
|85 inch
|ULED Mini LED
|VIDAA
|Lumio Vision 9
|55 inch
|QD Mini LED 4K
|Google TV
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The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV combines a 4K panel with Mini LED backlighting for more precise contrast and detailed visuals. Its 30W speakers, HDR support and 4K upscaling make it suitable for films, sports and everyday streaming. The Tizen operating system brings smart features, while Samsung promises seven years of OS upgrades. Features such as VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode and a 120Hz DLG mode also make it worth considering for casual gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Mini LED backlighting offers improved contrast control.
Seven years of OS upgrades extend software support.
Reasons to Avoid
DLG 120Hz is not the same as native 120Hz at 4K.
Built-in speakers may not deliver cinematic sound.
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The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 is a 55-inch 4K LED television designed for everyday streaming, films and live television. Its 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO processing and Google TV interface focus on improving picture clarity and making content easier to find. Dolby Atmos support adds another layer to compatible audio, while Apple AirPlay and Chromecast simplify streaming from other devices. With a standard 50Hz panel, it is better suited to everyday entertainment than high-refresh-rate gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Picture processing helps improve lower-resolution content.
Google TV offers a familiar streaming interface.
Reasons to Avoid
Standard 50Hz panel is less suited to competitive gaming.
Built-in audio may lack deep bass.
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The LG NU87 AI Series offers a 65-inch 4K screen for viewers who want a larger display for films, sports and streaming. Its Nano colour technology aims to deliver richer colours, while LG's AI picture processing and 4K upscaling help optimise different types of content. The webOS platform provides access to popular streaming services and smart home features. Its larger screen makes it suitable for spacious living rooms, although you should check the panel's refresh rate and HDMI specifications if gaming is a priority.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Large 65-inch screen suits films and sports.
webOS offers a broad range of streaming apps.
Reasons to Avoid
Requires more wall or cabinet space than 55-inch models.
Gaming capabilities depend on the exact panel and HDMI specifications.
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The Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV combines 4K resolution with quantum dot colour technology for a more vibrant viewing experience. Its 34W speakers, HDR10+ support and Filmmaker Mode make it suitable for streaming films, sports and everyday entertainment. Fire TV provides access to popular apps and Alexa voice controls, while the 120Hz Game Booster mode is designed to improve motion handling in compatible gaming scenarios. It is worth considering if you want a feature-packed television without moving to a premium Mini LED model.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
QLED display offers vibrant colours.
Fire TV and 34W speakers make it a versatile entertainment option.
Reasons to Avoid
DLG 120Hz is not native 120Hz 4K output.
Picture contrast may not match a good Mini LED television.
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The Hisense E8S is built for a large-screen home entertainment setup, with an 85-inch ULED Mini LED panel and a 144Hz gaming mode. Mini LED backlighting aims to improve contrast and brightness control, while the high-refresh-rate mode makes it attractive for compatible gaming PCs and consoles. Its 61W speaker system with a built-in subwoofer should provide fuller sound than many standard television speakers. VIDAA handles streaming and smart features, making this a serious option for a dedicated home cinema or gaming room.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Huge 85-inch display suits immersive viewing.
144Hz gaming mode and built-in subwoofer are useful additions.
Reasons to Avoid
Requires substantial room and installation space.
Large screen and advanced features can make it expensive.
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The Lumio Vision 9 combines quantum dot colour technology with Mini LED backlighting to deliver a more premium picture experience than a conventional LED television. Its 4K panel, advertised peak brightness of 900 nits and local dimming aim to improve HDR highlights and dark-scene contrast. Google TV provides access to streaming apps, while the quad-speaker system supports Dolby Atmos. With 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, it also has a generous hardware foundation for a smart TV, although the exact 2026 variant's gaming specifications should be verified.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Mini LED backlighting and quantum dots target better HDR picture quality.
Google TV and generous internal storage support streaming.
Reasons to Avoid
Built-in audio may still benefit from a soundbar.
Picture performance depends on local dimming and processing implementation.
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- Which brand won the Most Popular TV of the Year award in 2026?
Samsung received the Most Popular TV of the Year award for its 55 inch Mini LED Vision AI television.
- Which television won the Most Trusted TV of the Year award?
Sony's 55 inch BRAVIA 2 (M2) 4K Ultra HD television received the recognition.
- Which brand won the value for money TV award?
Xiaomi's 55 inch FX Pro QLED Fire TV was recognised in the value for money category.
- Which brand won the AI Champion TV of the Year award?
LG received the award for its 65 inch NU87 Nano 4K Ultra HD television.
- Are the award winning TVs worth considering during the Amazon sale?
Yes, they are worth comparing, but check the current price, screen size, features and warranty before making a purchase.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.