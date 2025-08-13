Anthropic plans to overtake OpenAI by offering Claude to the US government at just…

After OpenAI, Anthropic also announced its $1 subscription plan for the US government. The move will allow civilian federal agencies to access Claude AI models at a significantly lower price. This announcement comes days after the General Services Administration (GSA) listed OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic as AI vendors for providing services to the US government. $1 AI war begins as Anthropic introduces special subscription plans for the US government, a week after OpenAI’s announcement.(Anthropic)

But here’s how the competition gets more interesting between these three leading AI companies. Reportedly, Anthropic is not only targeting the executive branch of the US government, but it will also offer $1 Claude AI subscription to the legislative and judiciary branches. Hence, “all three branches” of the government can enjoy these discount AI services.

Anthropic’s $1 subscription plan for the US government

Amazon-backed AI company, Anthropic, will be offering the Claude AI models to the US federal government at just $1. The company aims to win federal contracts, while also challenging OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which announced similar services just a few days ago. From a competition perspective, the bold move can give the AI startup a greater edge in federal AI usage. Anthropic said, “We believe the U.S. public sector should have access to the most advanced AI capabilities to tackle complex challenges, from scientific research to constituent services.”

This $1 service will include Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government, which will also include FedRAMP High workloads to manage unclassified sensitive government data. This highlights that Claude “meets the government’s highest security standards.” In addition, the startup will also provide government officials with technical support for integrating Claude AI-powered tools into workflows.

Apart from gaining government support and trust, Anthropic has a greater edge over OpenAI due to its multicloud service. Whereas, OpenAI relies on Microsoft’s Azure Government Cloud, making it a deal-breaker for several government agencies that do not use Azure. Now, OpenAI is reported to reduce dependence on Azure and bring similar multicloud services as Anthropic. Hence, with $1 subscription plan, Anthropic could become a primary choice for civilian federal agencies in managing highly sensitive data and workflows.

This is the first step for AI companies to expand their services for government usage. We also hope to see greater AI usage for scientific discoveries, research and even health services. However, AI’s authenticity for health-related services is yet to be fully verified, and it is being used with caution.

