Apple AirPods 5 launched with ANC, Live Translation and Siri AI: Price, features and more

Apple has launched the new AirPods 5, bringing Active Noise Cancellation to its more affordable open-ear AirPods lineup. The new earbuds also add improved sound, hands-free Siri AI access and Live Translation, while retaining the open-ear design.
AirPods 5 features
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The AirPods 5 feature Active Noise Cancellation, which Apple says removes up to 50% more external noise compared with AirPods 4 with ANC. They also get a new multiport acoustic architecture and next-generation Adaptive EQ for improved sound quality across different ear shapes.
The earbuds support Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, with the latter lowering media volume when the user starts speaking. Personalised Spatial Audio is also supported for a more immersive listening experience.
Apple has added several hands-free features with Apple Intelligence. Users can access Siri AI, which is rolling out as a beta with iOS 27, and respond to Siri using head gestures. Live Translation can translate conversations into the user's preferred language when paired with a compatible iPhone and supported AirPods.
The AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case also introduce volume swipe controls on the stem, a first for Apple's open-ear AirPods. Battery life reaches up to five hours with ANC enabled, while the charging case extends total ANC listening time to 22 hours. The wireless charging case works with Apple Watch chargers, Qi-compatible chargers and USB-C.
Apple says the AirPods 5 also offer improved resistance to dust, sweat and water and use 40% recycled material overall.
AirPods 5 price in India
The AirPods 5 are priced at ₹14,900 in India, while the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case cost ₹17,900. Pre-orders start today, with both models going on sale from September 18.