Apple confirms WWDC 2026 dates: iOS 27, next-gen Siri, more are coming

Mark your calendars folks as Apple has officially confirmed the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference or WWDC 2026. Apple will kickstart the event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, with a keynote address on June 8, 2026. The announcement is likely to include major changes coming to its operating systems including iOS, macOS, iPad and watchOS among others. The company could also announce major changes to Siri at the event, which assumes significance in light of Apple’s partnership with Google over Siri development. Interestingly enough, the announcement comes a day before Google will host its own annual conference, that is, Google I/O 2026 at Mountain View, California. Now that we are clear on the timeline, let’s dig into the specifics of WWDC 2026.
Apple WWDC 2026: How and when to watch the keynote?
The WWDC 2026 will kickstart on June 8, 2026, and it will go until June 12, 2026. The keynote address will take place at 10AM PDT on June 8. If you are residing in India, you will be able to catch all the updates from the keynote starting at 10:30PM on June 8. Interested people and Apple enthusiasts will be able to watch the keynote address at WWDC on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel.
Apple WWDC 2026: iOS 27, updated Siri and more in focus
At the keynote address, the company will give a first look at the latest updates coming to all its platforms. For the unversed, the keynote address is usually presented by the Apple CEO, which would make this Tim Cook’s last WWDC keynote address before he steps down on September 1, 2026. So, what should we expect? Here’s a detailed breakdown:
iOS 27
-- At WWDC 2025, Apple showcased its Liquid Glass design. In 2026, Apple is expected to announce improvements to what was hailed as the biggest iOS redesign since iOS 7.
-- As per reports, the focus this year is likely to be on the iPhone Fold. The larger display of Apple's first foldable phone is likely to account for some major updates to iOS. iOS 27, which will succeed last year's iOS 26, is likely to focus on those changes this year.
-- iPhone Fold is expected to be a cross between an iPhone and iPad but it will run iOS. This means, many of Apple's apps will have to be customized for this new layout.
Siri
-- With iOS 27, we are finally expected to get a much smarter and more intuitive version of Siri. Apple is reportedly adding personal context to Siri, which would let it keep a track of your emails, messages, photos and videos, and help users with specific tasks.
-- Reports also suggest that Apple could showcase a chatbot version of Siri that works in a way that is similar to ChatGPT at the WWDC 2026.{{/usCountry}}
-- Reports also suggest that Apple could showcase a chatbot version of Siri that works in a way that is similar to ChatGPT at the WWDC 2026.{{/usCountry}}
-- In addition to this, we could see Siri popping up in the Camera app for Visual Intelligence.
-- Siri is also expected to gain onscreen awareness, which would let it see what's on a user's screen and complete actions based on it.
-- Apart from this, Apple could announce a deeper Siri integration at WWDC 2026. This would let the AI assistant perform more actions across apps -- something that's not possible for it to do at the moment.
-- Additionally, Siri could show up as a dedicated app. It will reportedly support both text and voice-based conversations, putting it in the league with other AI assistants including Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.
iPadOS
iPadOS usually gets the bulk of the same features as the iOS. This means we could see the same software enhancements in the iPadOS 27 as the iOS 27.
macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27 and more
As far as other operating systems in Apple's ecosystem are concerned, details about the changes that Apple could announce remain slim. However, an updated Siri is likely to be the highlight across platforms.