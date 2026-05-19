Apple confirms WWDC 2026 dates: iOS 27, next-gen Siri, more are coming

Mark your calendars folks as Apple has officially confirmed the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference or WWDC 2026. Apple will kickstart the event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, with a keynote address on June 8, 2026. The announcement is likely to include major changes coming to its operating systems including iOS, macOS, iPad and watchOS among others. The company could also announce major changes to Siri at the event, which assumes significance in light of Apple’s partnership with Google over Siri development. Interestingly enough, the announcement comes a day before Google will host its own annual conference, that is, Google I/O 2026 at Mountain View, California. Now that we are clear on the timeline, let’s dig into the specifics of WWDC 2026.

Apple WWDC 2026: How and when to watch the keynote?

Apple's WWDC 2026 will kickstart on June 8. (Apple)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The WWDC 2026 will kickstart on June 8, 2026, and it will go until June 12, 2026. The keynote address will take place at 10AM PDT on June 8. If you are residing in India, you will be able to catch all the updates from the keynote starting at 10:30PM on June 8. Interested people and Apple enthusiasts will be able to watch the keynote address at WWDC on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel.

Apple WWDC 2026: iOS 27, updated Siri and more in focus

At the keynote address, the company will give a first look at the latest updates coming to all its platforms. For the unversed, the keynote address is usually presented by the Apple CEO, which would make this Tim Cook’s last WWDC keynote address before he steps down on September 1, 2026. So, what should we expect? Here’s a detailed breakdown:

iOS 27

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-- At WWDC 2025, Apple showcased its Liquid Glass design. In 2026, Apple is expected to announce improvements to what was hailed as the biggest iOS redesign since iOS 7.

-- As per reports, the focus this year is likely to be on the iPhone Fold. The larger display of Apple's first foldable phone is likely to account for some major updates to iOS. iOS 27, which will succeed last year's iOS 26, is likely to focus on those changes this year.

-- iPhone Fold is expected to be a cross between an iPhone and iPad but it will run iOS. This means, many of Apple's apps will have to be customized for this new layout.

Siri

-- With iOS 27, we are finally expected to get a much smarter and more intuitive version of Siri. Apple is reportedly adding personal context to Siri, which would let it keep a track of your emails, messages, photos and videos, and help users with specific tasks.

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{{^usCountry}} -- Reports also suggest that Apple could showcase a chatbot version of Siri that works in a way that is similar to ChatGPT at the WWDC 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -- Reports also suggest that Apple could showcase a chatbot version of Siri that works in a way that is similar to ChatGPT at the WWDC 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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-- In addition to this, we could see Siri popping up in the Camera app for Visual Intelligence.

-- Siri is also expected to gain onscreen awareness, which would let it see what's on a user's screen and complete actions based on it.

-- Apart from this, Apple could announce a deeper Siri integration at WWDC 2026. This would let the AI assistant perform more actions across apps -- something that's not possible for it to do at the moment.

-- Additionally, Siri could show up as a dedicated app. It will reportedly support both text and voice-based conversations, putting it in the league with other AI assistants including Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

iPadOS

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iPadOS usually gets the bulk of the same features as the iOS. This means we could see the same software enhancements in the iPadOS 27 as the iOS 27.

macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27 and more

As far as other operating systems in Apple's ecosystem are concerned, details about the changes that Apple could announce remain slim. However, an updated Siri is likely to be the highlight across platforms.