Apple Event 2023: X (Twitter) brings custom animation to ‘Like’ button. Details

Ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the iPhone 15 series, likely to take place at Apple's Wonderlust event on Tuesday, Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a custom animation to its ‘Like’ button. The custom animation introduced by X to the 'like' button.

Here is what happens: When the button, which is shaped as a heart, is pressed, the heart fragments into pieces before reverting to its regular shape. For a brief while during the animation, the logo is transformed into the graphics Apple has used to promote its launch event.

Interestingly, neither Musk or X made any official announcement regarding the animation. However, it was spotted by users on the social media platform.

According to HT's sister website Mint, which cited a report from MacRumors, the metal patterns seen in the Apple teaser video could be a hint at the potential switch to the titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Apple Wonderlust 2023

The tech giant has dubbed its annual launch event as ‘Wonderlust’ this year; it will commence at 10:30pm IST with a keynote speech from CEO Tim Cook. Wonderlust will take place at the Steve Jobs theatre, named after the company's late co-founder, at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

