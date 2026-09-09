Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max at Apple Park

It's finally here! Apple has finally unveiled its first foldable iPhone, that is, the iPhone Duo, at the Apple Event 2026. The much-awaited device was unveiled by the company's new CEO, John Ternus, who recently took over the reigns of the company from Tim Cook. The iPhone Duo comes with a passport-style design, Apple Pencil support and the company's newest A20 Pro chipset. We'll talk more about it in a minute. In addition to unveiling a foldable iPhone, the company also unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro series devices, which includes the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. With the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series, the company is moving away from the trend of launching four new iPhone models at its annual fall event. As per reports, the company is expected to launch the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18 Plus at the company's spring event alongside what could be the iPhone 18e. Till that happens, take a detailed look at the company's newest iPhone models.

This is iPhone Duo. (Apple)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

iPhone Duo features

iPhone Duo: Top features and specifications

As mentioned before, the iPhone Duo comes with a passport-style design. It comes with a metallic frame that is made using aerospace grade titanium with mirror finish. It has ceramic shield in the back, ceramic shield 2 in front along with IP68 dust and water protection. For biometrics it has Touch ID that is integrated in the side button. Users can also unlock it using Apple Watch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the display front, this foldable iPhone sports a 5.4-inch external display, and a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner display. As far as performance is concerned, the iPhone Duo uses the company's A20 Pro chipset that is build using a 2nm process. This chip is paired with Apple's C2 modem. It runs iOS 27 that was first announced at WWDC 2026 earlier this year. It also supports Apple Intelligence.

Coming to the cameras, the iPhone Duo sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48MP fusion ultra wide main camera at the back. Both the inner and the outer display sport a 12MP centre-stage camera and a 12MP FaceTime camera. Lastly, this phone comes with dual battery, which the company says delivers 31 hours of video playback time with inner display, up to 44 hours of video playback time with outer display and 24 hours per charge when using both the screens. It also supports fast charging technology that can charge 50% of the device in just 20 minutes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The iPhone Duo comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB memory variant and it will be available in Star White and Night Sky colour variants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The iPhone Duo comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB memory variant and it will be available in Star White and Night Sky colour variants. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Top features of iPhone 18 Pro series.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: Top features and specifications

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Coming to the iPhone 18 Pro series, both the devices in the series come with a coloured mashed aluminum body and an updated Dynamic Island that now shows up to 3 . iPhone 18 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch OLED ProMotion display while the iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch OLED ProMotion display. Both these iPhone models have the company's 2nm A20 Pro chipset in the core that is paired with an updated vapour cooling chamber for managing heat. Apple says that the iPhone 18 Pro uses 80% recycled steel in the vapour cooling chamber and it is 3x more efficient than the system available in the iPhone 17 Pro. Additionally, these new iPhone models are available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage models.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Both these iPhone models run iOS 27. This new iOS brings Siri AI to these devices. Siri AI supports three hundred thousand apps and it is available in the new Siri App on Home Screen and with and various apps including Camera app, Safari, Contact and more.

On the camera front, they come with a 48MP triple rear camera setup, which now includes an updated 48MP telephoto lens with variable aperture.

On the battery front, the iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours of video playback and it supports fast charging technology that can charge the phone up to 50% in just 15 minutes. The iPhone 18 Pro Max offers up to 45 hours of video playback time.

The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max come in four colour variants, which includes Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy.

iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Pro Max price and availability

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 ( ₹1.14 lakhs approximately) and the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 ( ₹1.24 lakhs approximately) . In India, the iPhone 18 starts at ₹1,64,900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900. The iPhone 18 Pro series will be available for pre-orders on September 12. These devices will go on sale on September 18.

The iPhone Duo starts at $1999 ( ₹1.90 lakhs approximately) and it will be available for pre-orders starting October 16. It will go on sale starting October 22. In India the phone starts at ₹2,99,900.