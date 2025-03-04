Apple iPad 11 launched with A16 chip: Double storage, faster performance, and more

Alongside the new iPad Air model, Apple finally refreshed the base iPad model by launching the 11th generation iPad after more than two years. The 11th generation iPad bring greater storage options and a faster chipset but misses out on the AI upgrade. However, the new iPad 11 could bring several benefits to users compared to the previous generation models. Therefore, if you are in search of a more affordable option but want to experience the iPadOS ecosystem, then the 11th generation iPad could be the perfect choice. Know how Apple has upgraded the base iPad model with new specifications, features, and other upgrades. Here’s everything you need to know about the new 11th generation iPad.(Apple)

11th generation iPad: Specifications and features

The 11th generation iPad features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and brings support to advanced Apple accessories such as Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. The iPad is powered by the A16 chip, which is said to be 30 percent faster than the iPad with A13 Bionic, and it brings up to a 50% improvement in overall performance. However, due to the older chip, the iPad will not be compatible with Apple Intelligence despite running on the iPadOS 18 verison.

However, with iPadOS 18, iPad 11 users can enjoy several productivity features, such as Smart Script in the Notes app, new Audio Recording and Transcription, customizable home screen, and the new Calculator app. The iPad comes equipped with mics and landscape stereo speakers for users to work on creative sound projects. It also features a 12MP wide-angle rear camera and a 12MP center-stage camera. The camera can also scan and mark up documents with the Visual Look Up feature.

11th generation iPad: Price and availability

The 11th generation iPad will be available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The Wi-Fi version of the iPad will come at a starting price of Rs.32900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model will be priced at Rs. 47900 in India. The iPad 11 is available for pre-order starting today, March 4. The sale will officially go live on March 12.