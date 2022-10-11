Apple iPhone 14's Crash Detection causing false alarms?

iPhone 14 – the newly launched next line-up of iPhone series comes with many unparalleled features and of these, crash detection is one such. It is intended to activate in a car accident and assist the phone’s owner in calling rescue teams. However, many users have recently reported about its malfunctioning.

How is the feature malfunctioning?

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the feature has alerted police enforcement to amusement parks multiple times after misunderstanding the twists, turns, and hard braking of a thrill ride for a genuine emergency.

“Since the iPhone 14 went on sale, the 911 dispatch center near Kings Island amusement park has received at least six phone calls saying: “The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash…” Except, the owner was just on a roller coaster,” Joanna Stern, a tech journalist from WSJ, tweeted.

What is the crash detection feature?

Last month, Apple released Crash Detection for its new iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra. This feature gives the devices a gyroscopic sensor and a high-g accelerometer that are trained to detect accidents. iPhone will display an alert and contact emergency personnel if the sensors determine that user is in an accident, and he/she don’t dismiss it within 20 seconds.

When it dials police enforcement, it notifies them with an audio message that the user in an accident and gives them their location.

What is the solution?

So the solution as currently evident for the iPhone users is that they avoid taking these devices on amusement rides. And even if they want to take it, they should turn on airplane mode on their device.

