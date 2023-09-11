Apple iPhone 15 launch likely at Wonderlust event on Tuesday: How to watch live?

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual launch event, which will take place at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater located at its California headquarters on Tuesday. While Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the products to be unveiled, tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the introduction of the next-generation iPhone 15 lineup, alongside the latest Apple Watch, and the possibility of iOS software updates. Apple Wonderlust Event 2023(Bloomberg)

This year's event, dubbed "Wonderlust" by the tech giant, is scheduled to kick off at 10:30pm (Indian time) and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. In addition to the product launches, attendees can look forward to an address from Apple's Chief Executive, Tim Cook, which is said to be pre-recorded, following the format of the previous year.

How to watch the Apple Wonderlust launch event?

For those eager to watch the Apple Wonderlust launch event live, Apple offers various streaming options:

1. Apple TV subscribers can easily access the event on their devices by tuning in at 10:30pm.

2. Non-subscribers need not worry, as Apple will also livestream the event on its official YouTube page. You can find the Apple launch event YouTube stream window below.

3. Alternatively, viewers can directly watch the event via their web browsers by visiting the Apple website or simply clicking here.

What to expect from Apple Wonderlust Event 2023?

As the event draws nearer, the rumour mill has been buzzing with speculation about Apple's upcoming surprises for its dedicated fan base. Among the speculation, one prominent rumour suggests that the next iteration of the iPhone 15 Pro may shed weight thanks to the adoption of a midframe constructed from Grade 5 Titanium, a departure from traditional steel.

Another compelling rumour suggests that the next generation of iPhones could bid farewell to the Lightning charging cable in favour of the more universally accepted USB-C connection, possibly driven by the European Union's directive for standardised charging cables across mobile devices.

In addition to the hardware, experts anticipate the unveiling of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a USB-C AirPods Pro Case. Furthermore, the Apple Wonderlust Event is likely to introduce iOS 17 updates, adding to the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated annual showcase of Apple's innovation and technology prowess.

