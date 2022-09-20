Apple iPhone 15 to have iPhone 14's Dynamic Island feature?

Dynamic Island feature launched with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is now expected to be incorporated into more iPhone models that are expected to be launched next year. The customers may consider waiting for a year to have an iPhone embedded with the feature than buying iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both of which lack the Dynamic Island feature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dynamic Island is expected on standard models on the 15,” Ross Young, a Display industry analyst, said in a tweet. Ross added that while the Dynamic Island is expected to be available on all iPhone 15 models, Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion displays would still be limited to the Pro models.

He reasons that the 120Hz LTPO displays built on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will remain exclusive to next year’s Pro models as Apple’s current display supplier, the Chinese electronics company BOE, cannot raise manufacturing of displays seeing the immense demand for the iPhone. The display expert further indicated that the technology giant’s ProMotion displays may be available for comparatively more economic iPhone models by 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Developer support for Apple’s Dynamic Island could increase if it is made available for less expensive iPhone models. However, this may also persuade some customers to put off buying an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus this year, as both new iPhone models do not include the innovative feature.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review: Early adoption of the Dynamic Island lifestyle

What is Dynamic island feature

Before the iPhone 14 Pro was officially unveiled, there were early rumours that Apple was developing a notch replacement that included a pill-shaped cutout and a hole punch cutout to house the TrueDepth camera technology.

This came as a new software feature, the Dynamic Island. It encompasses Apple’s new pill, hole TrueDepth camera system, and it is fused into UI elements, presenting a new way for showing notifications with status indicators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with this, Apple has made the latest A16 Bionic SoC exclusive only to its Pro models currently. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also announced at Apple’s September 7 event features the older generation A15 Bionic processor (with a 5-core GPU).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON