Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drop: Get up to 52,100 off with exchange offer on Amazon

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September with upgraded features. As the launch is getting closer, prices for older-generation smartphones are also expected to go down. However, if you are planning for an upgrade recently, then we have found just the right deal for you on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. Amazon is currently providing a great exchange deal for buyers, which will allow them to save huge amounts of money and get a decent value for their old smartphones. Therefore, without any further ado, let’s check out the deals and offers available on the iPhone 16 Pro on Amazon. Get Apple iPhone 16 Pro at a reasonable price ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch.(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Deals and offers on Amazon

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro is originally priced at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, it's currently available at a price of just Rs. 1, 11,900, giving buyers 7% discount on Amazon. In addition to the e-commerce discount, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers.

On the purchase of the iPhone 16 Pro, buyers can avail a flat Rs. 3000 instant Discount on ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 71940. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs. 52,100 off with an exchange offer. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. For instance, if you own an iPhone 14 Pro in good working condition, then you can get up to Rs. 42,000 off.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to come with optional accessories for lasting battery life- Details

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Why should you buy it?

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology for a 120Hz refresh rate and AOD. The smartphone is powered by the A18 Pro processor paired with 8GB RAM. It also offers AI-powered features such as Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, Image Playground, and more.

For photography, the iPhone 16 Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP Fusion camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also offers photographic styles for creative flexibility. It also comes with the new Camera Control button, which can give you the camera app functionality with a simple touch. Therefore, iPhone 16 Pro could come as a great choice for a flagship upgrade.