Apple MacBook Air to be sold with ₹47000 discount on Amazon; full details
Apple MacBook Air comes with a 13.3 inch Retina Display, 256 GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID etc.
Amazon is already running the best ever offer on M1-powered Apple MacBook Air. The company is offering the ₹99,900 laptop for a discounted price of ₹69900 ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale. During the annual sale, the price of the Apple product is expected to go down further.
The M1-powered Apple MacBook Air comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Ahead of the sale, Amazon teased the future offer on its website.
The teaser showed the effective price of the product to be ₹52999.
According to a report, M1 MacBook Air will be listed for ₹62990. After a bank discount of ₹3750 (SBI cards) and an exchange bonus of ₹6241, the laptop's price will come down to ₹52,999.
The sale will begin on October 8. The new prices will be effective from October 7 midnight.
During the sale, other Apple products will retail at discounted prices. For instance, the price of Apple iPhone 12 will be ₹32999.
The laptop sports a massive battery with a battery life of 18 hours.
Apple MacBook Air M1 Features
Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine8GB unified memory
256GB SSD storage
33.74 cm (13.3-inch) Retina display with True Tone
Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
30W USB-C Power Adapter
Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Apple's MacBook AIR M2 is selling at a discounted price of ₹94990 on Flipkart. The original price of the Apple product was ₹1,14,900.