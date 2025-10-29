Apple plans to upgrade MacBooks and iPads with OLED displays, prices set to rise

Apple is preparing to bring OLED display technology to more of its MacBook and iPad models in the coming years, which could mark a significant shift in its hardware strategy. The move will reportedly lead to higher prices across several product lines, aligning with the company’s broader display transition plan. Apple is planning major display upgrades for future MacBooks and iPads.

OLED Expansion Beyond iPhones and Watches

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is testing OLED displays for upcoming versions of the MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. The company already uses OLED panels in the iPhone, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch, and now plans to extend this technology to more devices.

Also read: iQOO Neo 11 launching on October 30 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8K VC cooling system

The transition, however, will take place gradually. Apple is expected to release a MacBook Pro with an OLED display in late 2026 or early 2027, coinciding with a new design update. Development work on a MacBook Air featuring OLED technology is underway, but the model is not expected to launch before 2028. Both laptops will likely include Apple’s future M6 processors.

Before these OLED models arrive, Apple is planning to refresh its laptop range next year. Industry reports suggest that a MacBook Air with the M5 chip could debut in spring 2026, alongside MacBook Pro models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may launch in only these countries: Here’s the full list

iPad Mini Expected to Lead the OLED Transition

The iPad lineup will also see major updates as part of this transition. The iPad Mini is expected to be the first to receive an OLED display, with the redesign projected for 2026. This update will include a new speaker system that uses vibration-based technology, which will allow Apple to remove external speaker holes and improve water resistance. This approach differs from the iPhone’s gasket-based design, indicating a new direction in tablet engineering.

Apple is also planning one more iPad Air model using an LCD panel, expected to launch in spring 2026. The OLED version of the iPad Air will follow later in the product cycle.

Also read: Mumbai doctor falls victim to e-SIM scam, loses ₹11 lakh in hours

The introduction of OLED displays will likely lead to higher prices. The iPad Mini, currently starting at $499 with the A17 Pro chip, could see an increase of around $100 once the OLED version launches. The iPad Air, now priced from $599 for the M3 version, could also receive a price revision to maintain separation between the models.

Apple’s pricing strategy appears consistent with industry trends. Competitors like Samsung have long equipped their top-tier tablets with OLED displays, while others, including Google and OnePlus, continue using LCD screens. Apple’s phased adoption suggests that OLED will remain limited to premium devices rather than entry-level models.