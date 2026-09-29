Apple releases iOS 27.0.1 update to fix iPhone 18 Pro camera and UI issues

Apple has released iOS 27.0.1 for iPhone users, bringing fixes for several bugs reported after the rollout of iOS 27. The update mainly addresses issues affecting the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, including problems related to Face ID, camera performance and the touchscreen.

Apple’s iOS 27.0.1 update fixes key iPhone 18 Pro camera and UI bugs. (Unsplash)

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The update comes shortly after the launch of the new iPhone models and appears focused on resolving some of the software glitches users may encounter while using the devices. Apple has also released iPadOS 27.0.1, although the company has only listed minor bug fixes for the iPad update.

iOS 27.0.1 fixes these iPhone 18 Pro issues

According to Apple's changelog, the iOS 27.0.1 update includes fixes for three specific issues.

The first fix addresses an issue where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could unexpectedly restart when Face ID failed to authenticate. This could result in an unexpected interruption while unlocking or authenticating on the device.

Apple has also fixed a camera issue affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max units. Under certain lighting conditions, a colour artefact could appear in photos captured at 2x zoom at f/1.48.

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Another fix addresses a touchscreen issue involving Notification Centre and Control Centre. Opening both simultaneously could cause the touchscreen to become unresponsive, preventing users from interacting with the interface normally.

Apple also released iPadOS 27.0.1

Alongside iOS 27.0.1, Apple has released iPadOS 27.0.1 for compatible iPad models. The company has not highlighted any major device-specific issue in the changelog and describes the update as bringing minor bug fixes and improvements.

How to install iOS 27.0.1 on your iPhone

If your iPhone is already running iOS 27, you can check for the update by opening Settings > General > Software Update.

If iOS 27.0.1 is available for your device, tap Update Now and follow the instructions shown on the screen. It is recommended to keep the iPhone connected to Wi Fi and have sufficient battery before starting the installation.

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