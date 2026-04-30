Apple to bring AI photo editing features to Photos app with iOS 27, report says

Apple will announce the iOS 27 at its annual WWDC event on June 8, and this time we may finally see Apple's take on AI photo editing features. According to a report by Bloomberg, iOS 17 may feature three new AI-powered photo editing features in the Photos app.

iOS 27 could bring Apple’s biggest AI upgrade to photo editing yet. (Apple)

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These features may be available in a separate section in the photo editor powered by Apple Intelligence. It will include four features: Extend, Enhance, Reframe, and Clean Up. The fourth feature, the Clean Up, is already here and may bring some improvements as it is clearly not as good as competitors.

Leaked AI powered photo editing features for iOS 27

If these features will make it to the iOS 27, then here's how each of these features may work:

Extend feature will let the user generate additional content beyond the frame of the photo using AI. Users will be able to control how much data they want to create by extending the frame.

Enhance feature will quickly apply some improved colour, lighting, and overall quality of the image using AI.

Reframe feature is specifically for the Spatial photos, the 3D photos you take for the Vision Pro headset. With this feature, you will be able to change the perspective of the image after the image is shot.

Clean Up feature is already available in the Photos app on iOS and macOS, both. It is expected to bring enhancements and improved performance with iOS 27.

Bloomberg also mentions that the extend and reframe feature is currently not working as expected in the internal testing, so may get delayed till next iOS release. Apart from these features, Apple may finally bring improved AI-powered Siri with iOS 27, which is missing from iOS 26.

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