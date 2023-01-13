Apple to launch its first touch screen Macbook in 2025?

Technology giant Apple may launch its first touch-screen Macbook in 2025, Bloomberg reported. The launch will be a part of a larger update to the flagship Macbook Pro.

According to the report, the Apple engineers are actively involved in the project hinting that the Cupertino giant is mulling touch-screen Macs for the first time. Over the years, Apple argued that touch screens don't function well on laptops and that the iPad is a better option for those looking for touch screen interface. The iPad maker is worried about the tablet's sales being ‘cannibalised’ with the introduction of touch Macs.

However, Apple seems to have initiated the step out of pressure from rivals which have added touch screens to their products. When asked, a representative for Apple refused to comment.

Apple's first touch screen MacBook Pro is expected to have a traditional laptop design which included a track pad and keyboard. But the screen would have touch input and gestures.ALSO READ: Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut. His new salary is...

The company is also considering to move its displays to organic light emitting diode or OLED technology. It uses LCDs on its Macs but the iPhones and Watches function on OLED.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had argued against having computer users to touch an upright screen, saying it doesn't work. In 2010, Jobs said touch surfaces don't want to be vertical. His successor Tim Cook had maintained the stance in recent years to the extent of saying in 2012 that Microsoft blending tablets and laptops was like combining a toaster and a refrigerator. Jobs had also vowed that his company wouldn't sell a phone or a tablet, which are a key business for the company today.

Apple's competitors in the laptop segment including Dell, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Lenovo, Samsung and Acer have already moved ahead with touch screens.

