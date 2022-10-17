Apple Watch often low on battery? Here's how to fix the problem

The newly launched Apple Watch Series 8 brings many out of the box features, owing to which they have become a hot favourite smartwatch. However, one parameter on which the watch appears shaky is its battery capacity. Except for the Apple Watch Ultra, users need to charge the smartwatch almost daily.

The smartwatch is estimated to give on average 18-20 hours of battery life, requiring frequent charging. To compensate this and solve the problem, the Cupertino giant brought Low Power mode on all Watch models with its watchOS 9 update.

According to Apple, Low Power Mode in watchOS 9 reduces the amount of power that your Apple Watch uses so that you can save battery life.

A Low Power Mode alert prompts you to enable the option when your Apple Watch’s battery drops to 10%.

When your battery is charged to 80% or more, Low Power Mode automatically shuts off unless you decide to leave it for a period.

However, you can also turn on the Low Power mode in Apple Watch manually.

How to turn on Low Power mode?

STEP 1 Touch and hold the Apple Watch screen’s bottom edge. When the Control Center appears, swipe up.

STEP 2 Tap the battery percentage option.

STEP 3 There you need to activate the Low power mode.

You’ll notice a yellow circle at the top of your screen once the Low Power Mode is activated. In addition, the control center’s battery level, charging animation, and time in Nightstand mode will all turn yellow.

When Low Power Mode is activated, an information screen appears. Once you’ve reached the bottom, select Turn On or Turn On For. You have the option of selecting Turn On For 1, 2, or 3 Days.

What functions are disabled by Low Power mode?

Apple says, if you turn on Low Power mode, the following services won’t function:

Always on display

Heart rate alerts for erratic rhythm, elevated heart rate, and reduced heart rate

Background heart rate readings

Background blood oxygen levels

Start Exercise reminder

Along with these, making a phone call may take longer if you have Low Power mode enabled. Additionally, background app refresh occurs less frequently, and updates on problems also occur less frequently.

These features turn off in this mode when iPhone is away

Wi-Fi and cellular connections get disconnected. However, the company says, when you’re in Low Power Mode without your iPhone nearby and you open an app that requires a data connection, Wi-Fi or cellular turns on so that the app can work. This can cause significant battery consumption.

Incoming phone calls and notifications. Although missed phone calls and notifications are retrieved periodically when you’re in Low Power Mode.

Impact on Workouts

Apple claims that parameters like heart rate and pace are still collected when the Workout app is used in Low Power Mode.

