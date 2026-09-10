Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 launched: New health features and India prices

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, with both models getting a new Health Sensing System, the S11 chip and more advanced health and fitness features. The Series 12 starts at ₹56,900 in India, while the Ultra 4 starts at ₹1,09,900.

Apple Watch Series 12

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 launched in India. (Apple)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The Apple Watch Series 12 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes and introduces Apple's new Health Sensing System. It measures heart rate every five seconds throughout the day and measures HRV up to 24 times more frequently than before. Apple says the new system delivers its most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable.

One of the biggest additions is Readiness, which analyses recent activity, training load, sleep score and vitals to provide a daily score from 0 to 10. It then recommends whether users should recover, pace themselves, get ready or go for it.

The Series 12 also gets up to 24 hours of everyday battery life, with up to 10 hours during outdoor workouts. Apple says 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 12 hours of additional battery life.

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It also brings Apple Intelligence features through watchOS 27, including Siri AI, Sound Recognition, Live Rewind and Siri Recap.

Apple Watch Ultra 4

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is aimed at athletes and outdoor users, with natural and black titanium finishes. It gets the same Health Sensing System and Readiness feature, but pushes battery life considerably further.

The Ultra 4 offers up to 50 hours of everyday battery life, rising to 84 hours in Low Power Mode. For outdoor workouts, Extended Workout mode provides up to 25 hours, while Max Extended Workout mode can track workouts for up to 45 hours.

Apple also claims the Ultra 4 has its most accurate on-device GPS in a sports watch, alongside improved step tracking and faster charging.

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