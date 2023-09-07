Apple 'Wonderlust' event on Sept 12: What to expect? 5 things

Apple is set to host its annual event christened ‘Wonderlust’ on September 12 at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the launch of several exciting new products. Here are the launch expectations.

iPhone new lineup: The centrepiece of the event is, of course, the latest iPhone lineup. Anticipated releases include the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. These models are set to incorporate improved Dynamic Island, an upgraded 5G chip.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be differentiated redesigns, characterised by slimmer bezels and refined corner curvature. Moreover, these models will sport a titanium frame, a departure from the stainless steel used in previous iterations, the reports suggest.

Apple Watch upgrades: Apple enthusiasts can also expect the arrival of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Leaked reports suggest it will be powered by an S9 processor, possibly featuring innovative 3D-printed components. Expected to be lighter than its predecessors, the Ultra 2 may flaunt sleek dark colour options, including black titanium, HT Tech reports.

Accessories: Traditionally, Apple events unveil new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Adding to the excitement, there's speculation that the event will introduce a USB-C AirPods Pro Case.

Software updates: In addition to hardware, the event will likely unveil the iOS 17 update, extensively tested over several months. While iPhone 15 series users will immediately enjoy this software update, other iPhone users can expect to receive iOS 17 in the following weeks.

iPhone 15 to ditch lightning cable for USB C: The European Union has mandated the inclusion of USB Type-C charging ports in all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold within the region by the end of 2024.

Leaked images of the purported iPhone 15 Pro case seem to validate these changes, featuring a wider cutout at the bottom to accommodate the speculated USB-C port, replacing the familiar Lightning port on Apple's smartphone models.

