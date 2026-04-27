Apple’s foldable iPhone leak hints at ultra-thin, passport-shaped design, debut likely in September
New reports suggest Apple’s first foldable iPhone may arrive soon, featuring a thinner design, larger display, and a key role in its next leadership era.
Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone is no longer just whispers in the wind. Fresh leaks suggest a radically thin design and a possible launch timeline later this year. While the company has not confirmed any details, multiple reports indicate that the device, often referred to as the “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra”, could mark Apple’s biggest hardware shift in years.
According to a report by Forbes, dummy units of the foldable iPhone have surfaced online, offering an early look at its design. A video by YouTube channel Max Tech showcases these prototypes, which are claimed to closely resemble Apple’s upcoming hardware, similar to how previous dummy units accurately predicted the iPhone 17 series.
A passport-shaped phone built for pockets
The leaked models suggest a book-style foldable with a wider, shorter form factor, closer to a passport than a conventional smartphone. In the video, Max Tech’s Vadim Yuryev claims the device measures around 11mm when folded and just 5.5mm when unfolded, excluding the camera bump. If accurate, that would make each half slimmer than many existing iPhones.
Another report by Digital Trends, citing tipster yeux1122, indicates the phone could be even thinner at around 9.23mm when folded. However, the camera module is expected to add noticeable bulk, potentially increasing thickness to nearly 13mm in certain areas.
Beyond dimensions, the leaks hint at a dual-lens rear camera, a large outer display, and a tablet-like inner screen that could rival compact devices when opened. Early reports also suggest Apple may retain hardware features like a dedicated camera control button despite the slim profile.
Launch timing linked to leadership transition
Interestingly, the timing of the foldable iPhone’s debut may be tied to Apple’s leadership shift. As noted in Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, the company is reportedly planning for its incoming CEO, John Ternus, to unveil the device.
This aligns with Tim Cook’s decision to step down later this year and transition to executive chairman. The foldable iPhone could therefore serve as a defining product moment for Apple’s next leadership era.
What to expect
While specifications remain unconfirmed, rumours point to a 5.5-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner screen, along with possible iPad-inspired multitasking features. Pricing is expected to exceed $2,000, placing it firmly in the ultra-premium segment.{{/usCountry}}
While specifications remain unconfirmed, rumours point to a 5.5-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner screen, along with possible iPad-inspired multitasking features. Pricing is expected to exceed $2,000, placing it firmly in the ultra-premium segment.{{/usCountry}}
If these leaks hold true, Apple’s first foldable could arrive as early as September 2026, potentially redefining the company’s product lineup and setting the stage for its next decade of innovation.{{/usCountry}}
If these leaks hold true, Apple’s first foldable could arrive as early as September 2026, potentially redefining the company’s product lineup and setting the stage for its next decade of innovation.{{/usCountry}}