Apple’s iCloud+ gets a big upgrade in India, now includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no extra cost

Apple has a big update when it comes to iCloud+ in India. The subscription service will now include access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no extra cost, bringing more value to users.
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The subscription can also be shared with up to five family members through Family Sharing, creating even more value for users.
iCloud+ will continue to let users back up their data to Apple’s cloud, allowing them to access their data across several Apple devices and beyond.
However, there is one big change. Apple One will no longer be offered to Indian consumers. If you already have an Apple One subscription, though, you will continue to be able to access Apple One in India.
How much does iCloud+ cost in India?
iCloud+ in India starts at ₹75 per month for the 50GB plan. For ₹75, users will now also get access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade, which makes the subscription a pretty compelling package.
There are several other storage tiers available:
- 50GB: ₹75 per month
- 200GB: ₹219 per month
- 2TB: ₹749 per month
- 6TB: ₹2,999 per month
- 12TB: ₹5,900 per month
So, depending on how much cloud storage you need, there are several options to choose from.
What happens to Apple TV and Apple Arcade subscriptions?
The change also means that Indian consumers will no longer be able to buy Apple Arcade and Apple TV individually through Apple India.
Apple says users who are currently subscribed to Apple TV or Apple Arcade individually will get access to both services through their iCloud+ subscription. Their existing individual Apple TV or Apple Arcade subscriptions will be cancelled.
Importantly, this does not mean your Apple Arcade game progress or saves will disappear. Apple says they will be preserved.
Airtel users also get access
The iCloud+ update also extends to Airtel consumers.{{/usCountry}}
The iCloud+ update also extends to Airtel consumers.{{/usCountry}}
Airtel users will be able to access the expanded iCloud+ subscription, including Apple TV and Apple Arcade, through Airtel postpaid plans.
If you are already using Apple TV through select Airtel postpaid plans, you will be able to transition to an iCloud+ subscription that includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no extra cost.
iCloud+ also gets Apple Music Select
There is another addition for Indian users. With an iCloud+ subscription, users in India will also get access to Apple Music Select, a collection of ad-free stations programmed by Apple Music for lean-back listening.
The stations offer a wide range of regionally relevant music, along with options such as Top Songs, 80s, 90s and more.
For iCloud+ subscribers who want a full Apple Music subscription, Apple will also let them subscribe directly through Apple. The plans will cost:
- Individual Plan: ₹115 per month
- Family Plan: ₹145 per month
For users accessing iCloud+ through Family Sharing, the monthly price is available to the user who pays for the iCloud+ subscription.
iCloud+ is going global with the change
This change is not limited to India. Apple says iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade will be available in more than 100 countries and regions by the end of September.
Some of the countries getting the new offering include India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey and the UAE.
As part of the integration, Apple TV is also expanding into 59 new countries, taking its availability to 170 countries worldwide.
For Indian consumers, the biggest takeaway is simple: iCloud+ is becoming a lot more than just a cloud storage subscription. With Apple TV, Apple Arcade and Apple Music Select now bundled in, Apple is giving users more reasons to consider iCloud+ as an all-in-one subscription.