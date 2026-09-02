Apple’s iPhone Ultra foldable gets new details ahead of September 9 event

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is getting closer to its official debut, and a new leak has revealed more details about what could be one of the company’s biggest iPhone launches in years. The iPhone Ultra is now expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with a new report revealing details about its displays, hinge, MagSafe support and multitasking features.

Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is shaping up with a big display and smarter multitasking. (Apple)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Apple has already confirmed its next iPhone event for September 9, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be launched. Reports suggest the foldable iPhone Ultra could also make its debut at the event.

iPhone Ultra could feature two large displays

According to the latest report, the iPhone Ultra will use a book-style foldable design with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. The larger screen is expected to offer a more tablet-like experience when the phone is unfolded.

Apple is also reportedly working on a liquid-metal hinge designed to minimise the display crease. The crease may not disappear completely, but reports suggest Apple wants it to be less noticeable than on many existing foldables.

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Another important detail is MagSafe support. Despite the challenges of fitting the magnetic charging system into a thin foldable design, the iPhone Ultra is reportedly expected to support MagSafe accessories.

iOS 27 could bring iPad-like multitasking

Apple is also expected to make major changes to iOS for the larger foldable display. The iPhone Ultra could support multiple apps side by side, with the latest leak suggesting users can also drag and drop content between apps. This could make the larger display more useful for productivity rather than simply giving users more screen space.

What else we know about iPhone Ultra

Earlier leaks suggest the foldable could be around 4.5mm thick when unfolded, with a dual rear camera setup featuring two 48-megapixel sensors. Apple could also replace Face ID with Touch ID integrated into the side button.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest report also suggests that Apple could launch the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, or within a few weeks of them. With the September 9 event now confirmed, we may not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foldable iPhone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest report also suggests that Apple could launch the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, or within a few weeks of them. With the September 9 event now confirmed, we may not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foldable iPhone. {{/usCountry}}

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