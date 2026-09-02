Apple’s iPhone Ultra foldable gets new details ahead of September 9 event

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is getting closer to its official debut, and a new leak has revealed more details about what could be one of the company’s biggest iPhone launches in years. The iPhone Ultra is now expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with a new report revealing details about its displays, hinge, MagSafe support and multitasking features.
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Apple has already confirmed its next iPhone event for September 9, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be launched. Reports suggest the foldable iPhone Ultra could also make its debut at the event.
iPhone Ultra could feature two large displays
According to the latest report, the iPhone Ultra will use a book-style foldable design with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. The larger screen is expected to offer a more tablet-like experience when the phone is unfolded.
Apple is also reportedly working on a liquid-metal hinge designed to minimise the display crease. The crease may not disappear completely, but reports suggest Apple wants it to be less noticeable than on many existing foldables.
Another important detail is MagSafe support. Despite the challenges of fitting the magnetic charging system into a thin foldable design, the iPhone Ultra is reportedly expected to support MagSafe accessories.
iOS 27 could bring iPad-like multitasking
Apple is also expected to make major changes to iOS for the larger foldable display. The iPhone Ultra could support multiple apps side by side, with the latest leak suggesting users can also drag and drop content between apps. This could make the larger display more useful for productivity rather than simply giving users more screen space.
What else we know about iPhone Ultra
Earlier leaks suggest the foldable could be around 4.5mm thick when unfolded, with a dual rear camera setup featuring two 48-megapixel sensors. Apple could also replace Face ID with Touch ID integrated into the side button.
The latest report also suggests that Apple could launch the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, or within a few weeks of them. With the September 9 event now confirmed, we may not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foldable iPhone.{{/usCountry}}
The latest report also suggests that Apple could launch the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, or within a few weeks of them. With the September 9 event now confirmed, we may not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foldable iPhone.{{/usCountry}}